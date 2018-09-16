Falcons safety ejected after helmet-to-helmet hit on Panthers quarterback Cam Newton

In the second quarter of Sunday’s Carolina Panthers game against Atlanta, Falcons safety Damontae Kazee was ejected after a helmet-to-helmet hit on quarterback Cam Newton.
The crown of Kazee’s helmet hit Newton’s facemask as Newton, the ball-carrier, slid down on a fourth-down play.
Newton lay on the field after taking the hit while his teammate, receiver Torrey Smith, shoved Kazee away from the play and a small scuffle between Falcons and Panthers players ensued.
Kazee was ejected, and Smith was called for a personal foul. The penalties offset.
Newton screamed his evident frustration toward the crowd as he walked off the field with an athletic trainer after the play and went into the sideline medical tent.
But Newton did not actually have to miss a snap, as he exited the tent after getting evaluated for a concussion and cleared.
Seven plays later, the Panthers scored on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Newton to receiver Jarius Wright.
