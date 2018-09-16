Carolina Panthers

Falcons defensive back ejected for nasty hit on Cam Newton, social media reacts

As the Panthers were driving in the second quarter against the Falcons in a 3-3 game, Carolina QB Cam Newton took off on a scramble and slid feet first.

Atlanta defensive back Damontae Kazee, approaching Newton for a tackle, didn’t pull up, instead diving head first into Newton’s head and shoulder area.

Kazee is 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds. Newton is 6-foot-5 and around 250.

Newton rolled over and kicked the ground with his right foot, obviously shaken up. A small skirmish erupted and Kazee was ejected.

Newton didn’t miss a play and led the Panthers to a touchdown a 10-3 lead in the middle of the second quarter.

Social media reacted quickly.

