Update on 2 injuries to Carolina Panthers secondary: ‘There is concern’

The Carolina Panthers lost two defensive starters to injuries during Sunday’s 31-24 loss at Atlanta.
Veteran safety Da’Norris Searcy had to leave the game with an apparent head injury and entered the league’s concussion protocol, and rookie cornerback Donte Jackson strained his hamstring in the third quarter.
Jackson told the Observer after the game that he thinks having to leave the game was mostly precautionary, and he expects to play in Week 3, against Cincinnati at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Cornerback Corn Elder replaced for Jackson and recorded a tackle.
Searcy’s concussion is his second in five weeks. He also had to enter the protocol in Week 2 of the preseason.
“There’s a little concern,” coach Ron Rivera said Monday morning. “I haven’t talked with (head athletic trainer) Ryan Vermillion or any of the team doctors yet.”
Safeties Colin Jones and Rashaan Gaulden came in for Searcy.
“We gave Rashaan a little bit more of an opportunity and really wanted to see what he could do,” Rivera said. “And again, I thought both of those guys played well. There is concern obviously for a player’s health. But at the same time, we have to make sure that the guys who are going to get an opportunity are ready to play.”
Panthers right guard Trai Turner missed Sunday’s game while in the concussion protocol. It is also his second known concussion in as many years, as he missed the final three games in the 2017 regular season while in the protocol.
Turner was replaced by backup center/guard Tyler Larsen on Sunday.
Carolina’s first injury report of the week is released on Wednesday afternoon.
