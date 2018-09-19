3 Panthers make this list of the top 7 players in NFC South. One might surprise you

In a new article on the Players Tribune, New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Cam Jordan was asked to name the top seven players in the NFC South.
Jordan, a 2017 All-Pro pick, probably deserves to be on the list, but for the sake of argument, he removed himself from consideration. And after saying he could predictably name seven Saints to his list, Jordan got down to business - and named eight players. There was a tie for No. 7.
Jordan lists 38-year-old Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers as one of his seven, perhaps the most surprising pick here. This season, Peppers is a part-time player. But as a career achievement thing, Peppers would rank as high as anyone.
“He’s the GOAT at his position as far as I’m concerned,” Jordan writes. “He’s definitely the modern day GOAT - like, the stuff I’ve seen with my own eyes, in my lifetime? I’ve never seen a defensive end better than Peppers.”
Peppers was one of three Panthers to make Jordan’s list. You won’t be surprised to know that linebacker Luke Kuechly and quarterback Cam Newton are represented (although Atlanta QB Matt Ryan is not).
Jordan said Newton’s first down and touchdown celebrations are tough to swallow, but gives the Panthers QB his just due.
“His combination of size and power for a quarterback is ridiculous. Nobody else has it,” Jordan writes. “And it’s just so annoying because...he’s a freakin’ Panther.”
On Kuechly, Jordan said: “He just looks like that straight arrow, nine-to-five, everyday guy you’d see at L.A. Fitness on his lunch break getting a workout in. Then you see him on the football field and he’s got a bloody nose and he’s destroying dudes, and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, who is this animal?”
To see Jordan’s complete list, click here.
Comments