David Tepper and the Panthers detail initial aid package to help Florence victims

The Carolina Panthers and team owner David Tepper announced on Thursday an initial relief package intended to help victims of Hurricane Florence.

Tepper indicated last week that he and the team were engaging with local and state officials, as well charities in both Carolinas “to develop a plan to best assess the needs of the region and ensure we can effectively deploy resources to those most impacted.”

Over the years, Tepper has had a great deal of experience with responding to devastating hurricanes, including Sandy, Maria, Irma and Harvey.

“The David Tepper Charitable Foundation and Carolina Panthers Charities are working with frontline partners across the Carolinas to provide aid and critical resources to help communities begin recovering in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence,” Tepper said.

“This will be an on-going process and we are continuing to evaluate the regions’ needs with the goal of assisting impacted communities return to normalcy as quickly as possible.”

Here is how the Panthers’ initial aid will be distributed:

▪ $1 million will go to the American Red Cross. Most will go toward helping fund its financial assistance program in the Carolinas that provides people in shelters with stipends and gift cards to help them transition back to their lives

▪ $450,000 will go to regional food banks by providing 25,000 emergency food packs

▪ Additional aid to high school athletic programs impacted by storm damage.

The Panthers said staff and players will participate in service projects to benefit impacted areas. Panthers fans can also support Florence relief efforts by making cash donations at Bank of America Stadium collection points during Sunday’s home game. The funds will benefit the Greater Carolinas Chapter of the American Red Cross.





#CAREolina t-shirts, which benefit the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund and One SC Fund, are available for purchase at https://careolinas.com and will be available at the Panthers team store and stadium merchandise shops.

Tepper and the Panthers aren’t the only Charlotte pro team helping Florence victims.

This week, Hornets owner Michael Jordan, who grew up in Wilmington, said he would contribute $2 million to relief and recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Florence. The Hornets will also support other various storm-relief support in the future, the team has said.