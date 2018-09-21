Falcon’s fine for hit on Cam Newton, Torrey Smith’s for retaliating ... are the same

Atlanta Falcons safety Damontae Kazee was fined $10,026 for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton as Newton was sliding down last Sunday, a league source told the Observer on Friday afternoon.

Carolina receiver Torrey Smith, who pushed Kazee in retaliation after the apparent cheap shot, was also fined $10,026.

Both penalties were ultimately labeled as “unnecessary roughness” fouls.

Player fines go to various charities. Smith said this week that he would donate his fine to Hurricane Florence relief efforts.

Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley went after Smith following Smith’s push, and he was fined $10,026 by the league as well, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

In the second quarter of Sunday's Carolina Panthers game against Atlanta, Falcons safety Damontae Kazee was ejected after a helmet-to-helmet hit on quarterback Cam Newton.

Kazee told Falcons beat reporters this week that he had apologized generally for the hit, but did not say whether he apologized directly to Newton.

Panthers receiver Jarius Wright said after last week’s game that the hit was “malicious” with the “intent to hurt” Newton.

Newton, who was evaluated for a concussion after the hit and cleared, said there was “no fit for cheap shots” like Kazee’s in the NFL.