Buffalo Bills South? Carolina Panthers trade for offensive lineman, waive another

The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday afternoon they have traded for Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse.
The corresponding move is releasing tackle Corey Robinson, who the team acquired from the Detroit Lions before the season for a conditional late draft pick in 2020.
Carolina will send a conditional draft choice to Buffalo for Newhouse, while recouping the 2020 selection that was part of the Robinson deal. This is just the latest in a string of deals between the Panthers and Bills, who employ former Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott as head coach and former assistant general manager Brandon Beane as GM.
Some of those deals include Carolina sending receiver Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo last season, as well as acquiring receiver Kaelin Clay and cornerback Kevon Seymour from the Bills in separate deals.
Newhouse was a fifth-round selection by the Green Bay Packers in 2010, and he went on to win the Super Bowl with the team. In the seven years since, Newhouse has also played for the Cincinnati Bengals, the New York Giants, and the Oakland Raiders. His 70 career starts, including the first three of this season for the Bills, are part of his 103 overall starts across the NFL.
Newhouse essentially replaces Robinson as veteran depth on the Panthers’ offensive line, which has rebounded nicely after a number of injuries early in the year.
Starting tackles Matt Kalil and Daryl Williams are both currently on the injured reserve, and the team has said it hopes to bring Kalil back as one of its two players designated to return. Williams, who tore his right MCL and dislocated his patella during training camp, was re-injured in the fourth quarter of the team’s season-opening win over Dallas.
In the absence of Williams and Kalil, second-year tackle Taylor Moton has played well on the right side, and veteran Chris Clark was signed before the team’s Week 2 loss to Atlanta to play left tackle.
Guard Trai Turner, a former Pro Bowler, also has missed Carolina’s last two games while working his way through the concussion protocol. Turner also sustained a concussion last season and missed three games as a result.
The Panthers have a bye this weekend before hosting the New York Giants on Oct. 7.
Comments