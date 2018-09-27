Week 4 fantasy football rankings: Patrick Mahomes on torrid pace, but the old guys ...

Fantasy football position rankings for Week 4:
Quarterbacks
1 Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City at Denver ...Mahomes comes into this one amazingly on pace for 69 passing touchdowns, with the Chiefs leading the NFL averaging 39.3 points per game.
2 Philip Rivers, LA Chargers vs. San Francisco ...Rivers is averaging 302 yards per game to open the season with multiple touchdown passes in every game.
3 Matt Ryan, Atlanta vs. Cincinnati
4 Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore ...At 380 yards passing per game Roethlisberger is on pace for 6,080 passing yards on the season -- the last time Roethlisberger played against the Ravens at home at Heinz Field (in Week 13 last season) he threw for 506 passing yards.
5 Tom Brady, New England vs. Miami ...Brady is only the No. 20 quarterback on the season, but expect a bounce-back game this week at home and against a Miami game team 29th against the pass.
6 Deshaun Watson, Houston at Indianapolis
7 Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay vs. Buffalo
8 Drew Brees, New Orleans at NY Giants
9 Jared Goff, LA Rams vs. Minnesota ...Goff is a steady every-week starter playing on such an elite offense -- Goff comes into Week 4 off back-to-back games with 350+ passing yards.
10 Eli Manning, NY Giants vs. New Orleans ...Manning should be good for a few touchdowns in this one against a Saints’ defense allowing 3.3 passing touchdowns per game and the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
11 Kirk Cousins, Minnesota at LA Rams
12 Andy Dalton, Cincinnati at Atlanta
13 Case Keenum, Denver vs. Kansas City ...Keenum has sleeper potential this week in what should be a shoot-out and against a Chiefs’ defense allowing a league-high 362.7 passing yards per game.
14 Russell Wilson, Seattle at Arizona
15 Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tampa Bay at Chicago ...Amazingly, Fitzpatrick is the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 400 yards in three straight games, though look for that streak to come to an end on the road against a very tough Bears’ defense.
16 Baker Mayfield, Cleveland at Oakland ...After leading the Browns on an epic comeback win last week, the Baker Mayfield era continues this week as Mayfield gets his first NFL start.
17 Matthew Stafford, Detroit at Dallas
18 Joe Flacco, Baltimore at Pittsburgh
19 Ryan Tannehill, Miami at New England
20 Andrew Luck, Indianapolis vs. Houston ...Luck’s 7.8 yards per completion averages ranks last among all starting quarterbacks.
21 Derek Carr, Oakland vs. Cleveland
22 Carson Wentz, Philadelphia at Tennessee
23 Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago vs. Tampa Bay
24 Blake Bortles, Jacksonville vs. NY Jets
25 Dak Prescott, Dallas vs. Detroit
26 Josh Allen, Buffalo at Green Bay
27 C.J. Beathard, San Francisco at LA Chargers ...Beathard is the 49ers new starting quarterback with Jimmy Garoppolo (torn ACL) lost for the season.
28 Marcus Mariota, Tennessee vs. Philadelphia ...Mariota (elbow) will need to be monitored.
29 Josh Rosen, Arizona vs. Seattle ...Rosen is set to make his first NFL start, albeit on a team averaging a league-low 6.7 points per game.
30 Sam Darnold, NY Jets at Jacksonville
Running backs
1 Alvin Kamara, New Orleans at NY Giants
2 Todd Gurley, LA Rams vs. Minnesota
3 Saquon Barkley, NY Giants vs. New Orleans
4 Melvin Gordon, LA Chargers vs. San Francisco
5 Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas vs. Detroit ...Look for Elliott to get fed this week, at home and against a Detroit defense ranked last in rushing giving up 149.3 yards per game.
6 James Conner, Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
7 David Johnson, Arizona vs. Seattle
8 Jordan Howard, Chicago vs. Tampa Bay
9 Kareem Hunt, Kansas City at Denver
10 Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville vs. NY Jets ...Fournette (hamstring) will need to be monitored but he is expected to return to the starting lineup.
11 Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati at Atlanta ...Bernard should draw the Week 4 start again with Joe Mixon (knee) still out.
12 Tevin Coleman, Atlanta vs. Cincinnati ...Coleman looks to draw another start with Devonta Freeman (knee) expected to miss Week 4.
13 Chris Carson, Seattle at Arizona ...Seattle looks like it’s committed to Carson (he had 34 touches last week) and this week he goes against the 28th-ranked run defense which has allowed a league-high 1.7 rushing touchdowns per game.
14 James White, New England vs. Miami ...White has high-end sleeper appeal especially as Tom Brady was vocal after the Patriots’ rough Week 3 showing, saying that James White should be more involved in the game plan plus now Rex Burkhead has been sent to Injured Reserve.
15 Marshawn Lynch, Oakland vs. Cleveland
16 Kerryon Johnson, Detroit at Dallas ...Johnson’s touches have gone up from 8 to 13 to 18 over the past three games and he has momentum on his side after rushing for over 100 yards last week against the Patriots -- it was the first 100-yard rushing game by a Lion since 2013.
17 Phillip Lindsay, Denver vs. Kansas City ...Kansas City allows the second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
18 Carlos Hyde, Cleveland at Oakland ...Hyde has scored a touchdown in three straight games to open the season.
19 Dalvin Cook, Minnesota at LA Rams ...Cook (hamstring) will need to be monitored.
20 Lamar Miller, Houston at Indianapolis
21 Kenyan Drake, Miami at New England ...It sure is hard to trust Drake but he is overdue and New England is ranked 31st against the run.
22 Austin Ekeler, LA Chargers vs. San Francisco ...Ekeler has over 70 total yards and three receptions in every game this season and should get a strong workload again this week especially if the Chargers get well ahead of the 49ers.
23 Alex Collins, Baltimore at Pittsburgh
24 Matt Breida, San Francisco at LA Chargers
25 Sony Michel, New England vs. Miami ...Michel and James White will both be in store for expanded roles with Rex Burkhead sent to injured reserve.
26 Javorius Allen, Baltimore at Pittsburgh
27 Royce Freeman, Denver vs. Kansas City
28 Duke Johnson, Cleveland at Oakland
29 Theo Riddick, Detroit at Dallas
30 Dion Lewis, Tennessee vs. Philadelphia
31 Jay Ajayi, Philadelphia at Tennessee ...Ajayi (back) needs to be monitored but he is expected to return this week.
32 LeSean McCoy, Buffalo at Green Bay ...McCoy (chest) will need to be monitored.
33 Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis vs. Houston
34 Tarik Cohen, Chicago vs. Tampa Bay
35 Aaron Jones, Green Bay vs. Buffalo
36 Jamaal Williams, Green Bay vs. Buffalo
37 Derrick Henry, Tennessee vs. Philadelphia ...Not much to like about Henry right now -- he’s the No. 50 ranked fantasy running back to start the season, averaging 48 yards per game and without a score while this week he goes against the No. 1 ranked defense.
38 T.J. Yeldon, Jacksonville vs. NY Jets
39 Corey Clement, Philadelphia at Tennessee
40 Ty Montgomery, Green Bay vs. Buffalo
41 LeGarrette Blount, Detroit at Dallas
42 Isaiah Crowell, NY Jets at Jacksonville
43 Latavius Murray, Minnesota at LA Rams
44 Peyton Barber, Tampa Bay at Chicago
46 Alfred Morris, San Francisco at LA Chargers
47 Nick Chubb, Cleveland at Oakland
48 Frank Gore, Miami at New England
49 Rashaad Penny, Seattle at Arizona
50 Ito Smith, Atlanta vs. Cincinnati
Wide receivers
1 Michael Thomas, New Orleans at NY Giants
2 Odell Beckham, NY Giants vs. New Orleans ...Beckham averages eight receptions per game and is well-overdue for a touchdown -- this week he gets a Saints defense that allows the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
3 Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
4 Tyreek Hill, Kansas City at Denver
5 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
6 DeAndre Hopkins, Houston at Indianapolis
7 Julio Jones, Atlanta vs. Cincinnati
8 Davante Adams, Green Bay vs. Buffalo ...Adams has caught a touchdown in five consecutive games dating back to last year.
9 Adam Thielen, Minnesota at LA Rams ...Thielen has 100+ yards in every game this season, averaging 10.7 receptions and 113 yards per game.
10 Keenan Allen, LA Chargers vs. San Francisco
11 A.J. Green, Cincinnati at Atlanta ...Green could be extra motivated for another splash game as he returns to the state where he played college ball (Georgia), although he will need to be monitored after injuring his groin last week.
12 T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis vs. Houston
13 Mike Evans, Tampa Bay at Chicago
14 Jarvis Landry, Cleveland at Oakland
15 Stefon Diggs, Minnesota at LA Rams ...Adam Thielen and Diggs both get a boost against the Rams this week with star defensive backs Aqib Talib out and Marcus Peters likely out.
16 Will Fuller, Houston at Indianapolis ...Fuller has now scored a touchdown in all six of his games with Deshaun Watson starting, and he is a good candidate for a long score in the Colts’ fast-track RCA Dome.
17 Allen Robinson, Chicago vs. Tampa Bay ...Robinson gets a Bucs defense on the road and off a short week while they also allow the second-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
18 Brandin Cooks, LA Rams vs. Minnesota
19 Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati at Atlanta ...Boyd is approaching must-start status after finishing as the seventh-best fantasy receiver over the past two weeks.
20 Sterling Shepard, NY Giants vs. New Orleans ...Shepard should be in-store for a busy week in what could be a shoot-out and with an elevated role in the offense after the injury to Evan Engram.
21 Kenny Golladay, Detroit at Dallas ...Golladay has been a consistent high-end starter each week, averaging 6.3 receptions and 85 yards per game -- Golladay ranks 12th among all wide receivers in fantasy points coming into Week 4.
22 Golden Tate, Detroit at Dallas
23 Emmanuel Sanders, Denver vs. Kansas City
24 John Brown, Baltimore at Pittsburgh ...Keep riding John Brown who comes into Week 4 ranked 28th among wide receivers and against a Pittsburgh defense allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
25 Calvin Ridley, Atlanta vs. Cincinnati
26 Robert Woods, LA Rams vs. Minnesota
27 Mike Williams, LA Chargers vs. San Francisco
28 Amari Cooper, Oakland vs. Cleveland
29 Cooper Kupp, LA Rams vs. Minnesota
30 Chris Hogan, New England vs. Miami
31 Tyler Lockett, Seattle at Arizona ...Lockett has turned into an every-week fantasy starter with a touchdown in each game this year.
32 Sammy Watkins, Kansas City at Denver
33 Marvin Jones, Detroit at Dallas
34 Kenny Stills, Miami at New England
35 Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay at Chicago
36 Demaryius Thomas, Denver vs. Kansas City
37 Randall Cobb, Green Bay vs. Buffalo
38 Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia at Tennessee
39 Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona vs. Seattle
40 Geronimo Allison, Green Bay vs. Buffalo
41 Michael Crabtree, Baltimore at Pittsburgh
42 Jordy Nelson, Oakland vs. Cleveland ...Nelson moves up some in this week’s rankings after his breakout 173-yard game last week
43 Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta vs. Cincinnati
44 DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay at Chicago
45 Antonio Callaway, Cleveland at Oakland
46 Keelan Cole, Jacksonville vs. NY Jets
47 Christian Kirk, Arizona vs. Seattle
48 Josh Gordon, New England vs. Miami ...Gordon will need to be monitored as he was inactive last week but you would expect New England will get him on the field in Week 4.
49 Courtland Sutton, Denver vs. Kansas City ...Sutton is worth considering as a dart throw in what should be a high-scoring game -- don’t give up on Sutton, he was the talk of training camp and he’s getting opportunities to play (he nearly scored last week).
50 Ted Ginn, New Orleans at NY Giants
51 Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco at LA Chargers
52 Corey Davis, Tennessee vs. Philadelphia
53 Danny Amendola, Miami at New England
54 Quincy Enunwa, NY Jets at Jacksonville
55 Ryan Grant, Indianapolis vs. Houston
56 DeVante Parker, Miami at New England
57 Phillip Dorsett, New England vs. Miami
58 Cole Beasley, Dallas vs. Detroit
59 John Ross, Cincinnati at Atlanta
60 Anthony Miller, Chicago vs. Tampa Bay ...Miller (shoulder) will need to be monitored.
61 Brandon Marshall, Seattle at Arizona
62 Robby Anderson, NY Jets at Jacksonville
63 Albert Wilson, Miami at New England
64 Donte Moncrief, Jacksonville vs. NY Jets
65 Willie Snead, Baltimore at Pittsburgh
66 Taylor Gabriel, Chicago vs. Tampa Bay
67 Rashard Higgins, Cleveland at Oakland
68 Chris Conley, Kansas City at Denver
69 Kelvin Benjamin, Buffalo at Green Bay
70 Tavon Austin, Dallas vs. Detroit
71 Pierre Garcon, San Francisco at LA Chargers
72 Tyrell Williams, LA Chargers vs. San Francisco
73 Taywan Taylor, Tennessee vs. Philadelphia
74 James Washington, Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
75 Jakeem Grant, Miami at New England
Tight ends
1 Rob Gronkowski, New England vs. Miami ...Gronkowski is due for a big game and in his past three home games versus Miami, Gronkowski has four touchdowns and averages five receptions and 76 yards per game.
2 Travis Kelce, Kansas City at Denver
3 Zach Ertz, Philadelphia at Tennessee
4 Jimmy Graham, Green Bay vs. Buffalo
5 Trey Burton, Chicago vs. Tampa Bay ...Burton has started slowly but this could be the week he breaks out -- Tampa allows the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.
6 O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay at Chicago
7 David Njoku, Cleveland at Oakland
8 Eric Ebron, Indianapolis vs. Houston
9 Jared Cook, Oakland vs. Cleveland
10 Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota at LA Rams
11 George Kittle, San Francisco at LA Chargers
12 Ben Watson, New Orleans at NY Giants
13 Austin Hooper, Atlanta vs. Cincinnati
14 Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati at Atlanta
15 Jack Doyle, Indianapolis vs. Houston
16 Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jacksonville vs. NY Jets ...Seferian-Jenkins gets a “revenge-game” match-up opportunity here against his former team.
17 Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore ...McDonald has gone over 100 yards in two of his past three games.
18 Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia at Tennessee
19 Antonio Gates, LA Chargers vs. San Francisco ...Could be a hunch but this seems like a good spot for Gates to collect his first score of 2018 -- at home, and against what should be an over-matched 49ers team that allows the 6th-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends
20 Mark Andrews, Baltimore at Pittsburgh
21 Rhett Ellison, NY Giants vs. New Orleans ...Ellison will get the start this week with Evan Engram (sprained MCL) out.
22 Mike Gesicki, Miami at New England
23 Will Dissly, Seattle at Arizona
24 Nick Vannett, Seattle at Arizona
25 Charles Clay, Buffalo at Green Bay
26 Geoff Swaim, Dallas vs. Detroit
27 Jake Butt, Denver vs. Kansas City
28 Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay at Chicago
29 Jesse James, Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
Kickers
1 Justin Tucker, Baltimore at Pittsburgh
2 Stephen Gostkowski, New England vs. Miami
3 Matt Bryant, Atlanta vs. Cincinnati
4 Wil Lutz, New Orleans at NY Giants
5 Harrison Butker, Kansas City at Denver
6 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis vs. Houston
7 Matt Prater, Detroit at Dallas
8 Brandon McManus, Denver vs. Kansas City
9 Cody Parkey, Chicago vs. Tampa Bay
10 Matt McCrane, Oakland vs. Cleveland ...McCrane should get the start at kicker for the Raiders with Mike Nugent (hip) injured.
11 Caleb Sturgis, LA Chargers vs. San Francisco
12 Mason Crosby, Green Bay vs. Buffalo
13 Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston at Indianapolis
14 Josh Lambo, Jacksonville vs. NY Jets
15 Sam Ficken, LA Rams vs. Minnesota
16 Brett Maher, Dallas vs. Detroit
17 Jake Elliott, Philadelphia at Tennessee
18 Randy Bullock, Cincinnati at Atlanta
19 Dan Bailey, Minnesota at LA Rams
20 Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
21 Aldrick Rosas, NY Giants vs. New Orleans
22 Greg Joseph, Cleveland at Oakland
23 Chandler Catanzaro, Tampa Bay at Chicago
24 Sebastian Janikowski, Seattle at Arizona
25 Robbie Gould, San Francisco at LA Chargers
26 Ryan Succop, Tennessee vs. Philadelphia
27 Jason Sanders, Miami at New England
28 Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo at Green Bay
29 Jason Myers, NY Jets at Jacksonville
30 Phil Dawson, Arizona vs. Seattle
Defenses
1 Jacksonville DT, Jacksonville vs. NY Jets
2 Chicago DT, Chicago vs. Tampa Bay
3 Green Bay DT, Green Bay vs. Buffalo
4 Seattle DT, Seattle at Arizona
5 Philadelphia DT, Philadelphia at Tennessee
6 LA Rams DT, LA Rams vs. Minnesota
7 New England DT, New England vs. Miami
8 LA Chargers DT, LA Chargers vs. San Francisco
9 Pittsburgh DT, Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
10 Detroit DT, Detroit at Dallas
11 Cleveland DT, Cleveland at Oakland
12 Dallas DT, Dallas vs. Detroit
13 Houston DT, Houston at Indianapolis
14 Atlanta DT, Atlanta vs. Cincinnati
15 Tampa Bay DT, Tampa Bay at Chicago
16 Indianapolis DT, Indianapolis vs. Houston
17 Baltimore DT, Baltimore at Pittsburgh
18 New Orleans DT, New Orleans at NY Giants
19 Arizona DT, Arizona vs. Seattle
20 Tennessee DT, Tennessee vs. Philadelphia
21 Kansas City at Denver
22 NY Jets at Jacksonville
23 Oakland DT, Oakland vs. Cleveland
24 Minnesota DT, Minnesota at LA Rams
25 Cincinnati DT, Cincinnati at Atlanta
26 Denver DT, Denver vs. Kansas City
27 Buffalo DT, Buffalo at Green Bay
28 San Francisco DT, San Francisco at LA Chargers
29 Miami DT, Miami at New England
Giants vs. New Orleans
