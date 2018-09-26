Panthers DE Efe Obada’s incredible week continues with league-wide honor

Carolina Panthers defensive end Efe Obada’s incredible week continues.

Obada was named the NFC’s defensive player of the week on Wednesday morning for his performance against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

In just 19 defensive snaps, Obada recorded a sack, an interception and two quarterback hits. He was one of two recipients of a game ball, awarded by head coach Ron Rivera after the 31-21 Panthers victory..

A product of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program as a Nigerian-born citizen of London, Sunday was Obada’s first time on the active roster.

Obada also was the first-ever International Pathways player to make a 53-man roster.

He survived being trafficked to London from Nigeria as a child with his sister, and was homeless for a time. He didn’t begin playing American football until he was in his 20s, and spent last season on Carolina’s practice squad.

“I’m over the moon. Words can’t describe how I feel,” Obada said after the game. “But I don’t want to be a one-hit wonder. I want to go back in the lab, I want to prepare for the next opponent and I’m going to get after it.”