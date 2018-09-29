Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera welcomes adorable addition to his family

Carolina Panthers NFL coach Ron Rivera and his family welcomed a golden retriever puppy to the household.
Tahoe “is 6.8 pounds of pure fluff,” the team posted in a 45-second Facebook video announcing the puppy’s arrival.
Tahoe will be trained as a therapy dog for hospital patients and others, the Panthers said in the post.
In the video, Rivera walks Tahoe on a leash to a football field. He snuggles it to his chest and rubs its belly.
The puppy plays with a flourescent Nerf-type football, tries to eat the shoelaces on Rivera’s sneakers as the coach works out and later licks Rivera’s face.
The video has drawn 121,000 views since the Panthers posted it Thursday morning.
“Oh my! So cute!” posted Christine Kwasny. “Let get this puppy some medical insurance so all his Playing injuries are covered!”
“Forget the players, let’s see more of the puppy!” quipped Debra Bledsoe Livingston.
Fans are invited to follow the pup’s adventures on Instagram.
