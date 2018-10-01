Carolina Panthers get great offensive line news after bye week

Carolina’s offensive line may have gotten run through the injury wringer in the past several weeks, but slowly, the good news is starting to stack up.
All-Pro right guard Trai Turner, who has been in the concussion protocol, was back practicing fully with teammates on Monday.
“I believe so,” said Rivera, when asked directly whether Turner’s participation meant he had been cleared. “He was out there practicing today, took all of his reps and looked good. So I do believe he did.”
Turner missed the past two games after reporting concussion-like symptoms after the Panthers’ Week 1 victory over Dallas.
Backup center Tyler Larsen filled in for Turner in Weeks 2 and 3.
Carolina’s offensive line is still missing its starting left and right tackles, but has performed admirably in their absence. The Panthers have given up six sacks in three weeks and graded the road for a career 184-yard rushing game for running back Christian McCaffrey in Week 3.
Turner’s concussion was his second in two years.
Comments