Panthers WR Devin Funchess follows David Tepper’s lead, assists PETA in ad campaign

When the Carolina Panthers first drafted Devin Funchess in 2015, a Detroit native who attended nearby Michigan, the receiver knew he’d want company getting adjusted to his new home.
Enter Chapo.
Chapo, a pitbull, has been Funchess’ companion ever since.
“My cousin gave him to me as a present, to give me somebody to chill with,” Funchess told the Observer Tuesday. “Me and him stay chilling, all we do is chill, relax, take walks. He’s a cool little dude, and doesn’t cause me too much trouble.”
And like several other Panthers players including newly signed safety Eric Reid, Funchess is attaching his name to a social issue.
Funchess and Chapo have teamed with PETA on a campaign aimed at preventing dogs from being chained up outside, especially in North Carolina. As part of the campaign, Funchess and Chapo did a photo shoot together and also took part in a commercial.
Funchess said the reason he wanted to be involved in the campaign and attach himself to the issue of fair animal treatment is because it’s something that directly impacts his life.
“I thought it was a good move, because I treat Chapo like he’s part of the home,” Funchess said. “He’s never chained up. I just feel like dogs don’t need to be on a leash — they need to be part of the home, loved, played with, and everything of that nature.
“If the topic pertains to your life, speak out on it. Just get out there in the community while you still have those years left.”
Funchess is far from the only Panthers player to speak or act on social issues, though. Reid, who the team signed last week after placing starting safety Da’Norris Searcy on injured reserve, joined ex-San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick in kneeling during the national anthem as a way to protest social injustice and police brutality toward people of color.
Fellow receiver Torrey Smith has also been vocal about a litany of issues since he was traded to the team, including meeting with Charlotte officials Tuesday to discuss reforming the criminal justice system.
And there to support them has been new team owner David Tepper.
Funchess said it’s clear from his actions his first few months as owner that Tepper supports his players as much off the field as he does on it.
“Mr. Tepper, he says help out as many people as you can in this community,” Funchess said. “That what he’s told us from Day 1. ... You can just check him out in the community, what he’s been doing for this community since he’s been here such a short time.”
So following Tepper’s advice, Funchess is advocating for something close to his heart.
When Chapo has meant so much to him, how could he not?
“At the end of the day,” Funchess said, “treat them like family. Keep them off their chains, and let ‘em roam free.”
