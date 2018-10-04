Panthers running back Christian McCaffery (22) is a good bet for fantasy owners in Week 5.
Week 5 fantasy football rankings: Go with those L.A. (Rams and Chargers) running backs

By Alan Satterlee

Correspondent

October 04, 2018 02:49 PM

Quarterback

1 Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh vs. Atlanta

2 Jared Goff, LA Rams at Seattle

3 Matt Ryan, Atlanta at Pittsburgh

4 Matthew Stafford, Detroit vs. Green Bay ...Stafford has thrown multiple touchdowns in seven straight games against the Packers and over his last four games against Green Bay he averages 354 passing yards and 2.5 touchdowns per game.

5 Deshaun Watson, Houston vs. Dallas

6 Andy Dalton, Cincinnati vs. Miami ...There are points to be had in this Bengals’ offense -- Dalton and the Bengals somewhat quietly are fourth in the NFL in points per game (31.5) and Dalton is only one of two quarterbacks (along with Philip Rivers) to throw multiple touchdowns in every game this year.

7 Philip Rivers, LA Chargers vs. Oakland ...Rivers should be in store for a huge game against a Raiders’ defense ranked 31st in points allowed at 30.0.

8 Drew Brees, New Orleans vs. Washington

9 Cam Newton, Carolina vs. NY Giants

10 Kirk Cousins, Minnesota at Philadelphia

11 Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City vs. Jacksonville ...Mahomes is hard to sit as he directs an offense leading the NFL in scoring at 36.2 points per game, though this week he goes against a Jacksonville defense that lead the league in scoring allowed at 14.0 points per game.

12 Derek Carr, Oakland at LA Chargers ...In general, get your Raiders (and Chargers) in the lineup as this game should be a shoot-out (both teams’ defenses rank in the bottom five of points allowed) -- Carr is on pace for 5,492 passing yards.

13 Tom Brady, New England vs. Indianapolis ...Brady could disappoint some if Rob Gronkowski (ankle) is unable to go -- Brady ranked as just the 17th- and 23rd-best fantasy quarterback in the two games Gronkowski missed last year.

14 Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay at Detroit ...Rodgers has only been the 18th-best fantasy quarterback over the past three weeks and could come into this one with multiple key receivers out for the game.

15 Alex Smith, Washington at New Orleans

16 Carson Wentz, Philadelphia vs. Minnesota

17 Andrew Luck, Indianapolis at New England

18 Marcus Mariota, Tennessee at Buffalo

19 Russell Wilson, Seattle vs. LA Rams

20 Blake Bortles, Jacksonville at Kansas City

21 Joe Flacco, Baltimore at Cleveland

22 Baker Mayfield, Cleveland vs. Baltimore

23 Ryan Tannehill, Miami at Cincinnati

24 Eli Manning, NY Giants at Carolina

25 Dak Prescott, Dallas at Houston

26 Case Keenum, Denver at NY Jets

27 C.J. Beathard, San Francisco vs. Arizona

28 Josh Rosen, Arizona at San Francisco

29 Sam Darnold, NY Jets vs. Denver

30 Josh Allen, Buffalo vs. Tennessee

Running backs

1 Todd Gurley, LA Rams at Seattle ...Gurley is on pace for 2,128 yards and 24 touchdowns.

2 Melvin Gordon, LA Chargers vs. Oakland ...Gordon is a near-lock for big fantasy points against a Raiders defense ranked 30th against the run and 31st in points allowed.

3 Alvin Kamara, New Orleans vs. Washington ...You don’t need a ton of analysis here (and the return of Mark Ingram won’t slow Kamara down much if at all) -- Kamara has the most fantasy points scored through the first four games of a season in NFL history.

4 Saquon Barkley, NY Giants at Carolina

5 Christian McCaffrey, Carolina vs. NY Giants ...McCaffrey should be in store for a strong game coming off a bye, averaging 143 total yards and going against a Giants’ defense ranked 29th against the run.

6 Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas at Houston

7 David Johnson, Arizona at San Francisco

8 James Conner, Pittsburgh vs. Atlanta ...Conner has dipped of late though this week he should bounce back against a Falcons defense allowing the third-most fantasy points to opposing to running backs.

9 Sony Michel, New England vs. Indianapolis ...Michel has seen his carry total go up from 11 to 15 to 25 over the past four weeks and he should be in store for another big workload for the home-favorite Patriots this week.

10 James White, New England vs. Indianapolis

11 Marshawn Lynch, Oakland at LA Chargers

12 Chris Thompson, Washington at New Orleans

13 Kareem Hunt, Kansas City vs. Jacksonville

14 T.J. Yeldon, Jacksonville at Kansas City ...Yeldon will start with Leonard Fournette (hamstring) already ruled out for Week 5 and he gets a Kansas City defense that allows the most fantasy points to opposing to running backs.

15 Mark Ingram, New Orleans vs. Washington ...Ingram is set to make his 2018 debut after serving his four-game suspension.

16 Kerryon Johnson, Detroit vs. Green Bay

17 Adrian Peterson, Washington at New Orleans ...Peterson comes in this one off a week to rest-up and has a chance to give some payback against a Saints team that threw in the towel on him last year.

18 Austin Ekeler, LA Chargers vs. Oakland

19 Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis at New England

20 Devonta Freeman, Atlanta at Pittsburgh ...Freeman (knee) will need to be monitored but it appears he will return this week.

21 Phillip Lindsay, Denver at NY Jets

22 Dion Lewis, Tennessee at Buffalo

23 Aaron Jones, Green Bay at Detroit ...Jones should get more work after leading the team in rushing last week and this week he gets a Lions’ defense ranked last against the run.

24 Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati vs. Miami

25 Dalvin Cook, Minnesota at Philadelphia ...Cook and his hamstring are hard to trust, he’s only averaging 2.7 yards per carry and plus this week he plays at Philadelphia, which allows the fewest rushing yards per game (63.8).

26 Joe Mixon, Cincinnati vs. Miami ...Mixon (knee) will need to be monitored though indications suggest he will return this week.

27 Matt Breida, San Francisco vs. Arizona ...Brieda deserves flex consideration in Week 5 against a Cardinals defense ranked 31st against the run.

28 Royce Freeman, Denver at NY Jets

29 Theo Riddick, Detroit vs. Green Bay

30 Tevin Coleman, Atlanta at Pittsburgh

31 Lamar Miller, Houston vs. Dallas

32 Carlos Hyde, Cleveland vs. Baltimore ...Hyde could lose some carries to Nick Chubb and he goes against a Ravens defense that allows the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing to running backs.

33 Alex Collins, Baltimore at Cleveland ...Collins bears some risk should he fumble again (he was benched in the first half of last week’s game after a fumble).

34 Jay Ajayi, Philadelphia vs. Minnesota

35 Javorius Allen, Baltimore at Cleveland

36 Derrick Henry, Tennessee at Buffalo

37 Bilal Powell, NY Jets vs. Denver

38 LeSean McCoy, Buffalo vs. Tennessee

39 Kenyan Drake, Miami at Cincinnati

40 Nick Chubb, Cleveland vs. Baltimore

41 Frank Gore, Miami at Cincinnati

42 Ty Montgomery, Green Bay at Detroit

43 Isaiah Crowell, NY Jets vs. Denver

44 Duke Johnson, Cleveland vs. Baltimore

45 Jalen Richard, Oakland at LA Chargers

46 Jamaal Williams, Green Bay at Detroit

47 Mike Davis, Seattle vs. LA Rams

48 Chris Carson, Seattle vs. LA Rams ...Carson (hip) will need to be monitored.

49 C.J. Anderson, Carolina vs. NY Giants

50 Ito Smith, Atlanta at Pittsburgh

Wide receivers

1 Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh vs. Atlanta

2 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh vs. Atlanta

3 Julio Jones, Atlanta at Pittsburgh ...The volume is there (Jones ranks sixth in receptions among receivers and first in receiving yardage) and Jones is so overdue for a touchdown (Jones hasn’t scored in 57 regular-season receptions, the longest draught of his career).

4 Adam Thielen, Minnesota at Philadelphia ...Thielen has opened the season with four-straight 100-yard receiving games (he’s the first player to do that since Randy Moss in 2007).

5 DeAndre Hopkins, Houston vs. Dallas

6 Michael Thomas, New Orleans vs. Washington

7 Odell Beckham, NY Giants at Carolina

8 A.J. Green, Cincinnati vs. Miami

9 Stefon Diggs, Minnesota at Philadelphia

10 Keenan Allen, LA Chargers vs. Oakland

11 Davante Adams, Green Bay at Detroit ...Adams is a still a must-start though he drops some in this week’s rankings against a Detroit defense that has allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.

12 Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati vs. Miami ...Boyd left Week 4 as the 18th-best fantasy wide receiver for the season, on pace for 104 receptions and 1,396 yards.

13 Golden Tate, Detroit vs. Green Bay

14 Brandin Cooks, LA Rams at Seattle

15 Kenny Golladay, Detroit vs. Green Bay

16 Amari Cooper, Oakland at LA Chargers

17 Tyreek Hill, Kansas City vs. Jacksonville

18 Calvin Ridley, Atlanta at Pittsburgh ...Ridley gets a generous listing in this week’s rankings. He now has six of Atlanta’s 10 passing touchdowns on the season.

19 Cooper Kupp, LA Rams at Seattle

20 Robert Woods, LA Rams at Seattle

21 Jarvis Landry, Cleveland vs. Baltimore

22 John Brown, Baltimore at Cleveland ...Brown has clearly established himself as the top Ravens wide receiver, averaging 85 yards per game -- Brown also leads the NFL with 17 targets of 15 yards or more.

23 Emmanuel Sanders, Denver at NY Jets

24 Doug Baldwin, Seattle vs. LA Rams ...Baldwin should get additional targets assuming Seattle gets behind against the Rams (the Rams are allowing 2.8 passing touchdowns per game to some degree as a result).

25 Corey Davis, Tennessee at Buffalo

26 Sterling Shepard, NY Giants at Carolina

27 Marvin Jones, Detroit vs. Green Bay

28 Julian Edelman, New England vs. Indianapolis ...Edelman is set to make his 2018 debut after serving a four-game suspension.

29 Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia vs. Minnesota

30 Tyler Lockett, Seattle vs. LA Rams

31 Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona at San Francisco

32 Will Fuller, Houston vs. Dallas ...Fuller (hamstring) will need to be monitored.

33 Keke Coutee, Houston vs. Dallas

34 Demaryius Thomas, Denver at NY Jets

35 Devin Funchess, Carolina vs. NY Giants

36 Kenny Stills, Miami at Cincinnati

37 Jordy Nelson, Oakland at LA Chargers

38 Mike Williams, LA Chargers vs. Oakland

39 Jamison Crowder, Washington at New Orleans ...Crowder could be a sneaky start against a Saints defense that allows the most fantasy points to opposing to wide receivers.

40 Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta at Pittsburgh

41 Taywan Taylor, Tennessee at Buffalo

42 Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia vs. Minnesota

43 Ryan Grant, Indianapolis at New England

44 Chris Hogan, New England vs. Indianapolis

45 Quincy Enunwa, NY Jets vs. Denver

46 Donte Moncrief, Jacksonville at Kansas City

47 Christian Kirk, Arizona at San Francisco

48 Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville at Kansas City

49 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay at Detroit ...Valdes-Scantling will draw the Week 5 start if Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Geronimo Allison (concussion) are both unable to go.

50 Chester Rogers, Indianapolis at New England ...Rogers looks likely to start given T.Y. Hilton’s hamstring injury.

51 Geronimo Allison, Green Bay at Detroit ...Allison (concussion) will need to be monitored.

52 Keelan Cole, Jacksonville at Kansas City

53 Michael Crabtree, Baltimore at Cleveland

54 Phillip Dorsett, New England vs. Indianapolis

55 Willie Snead, Baltimore at Cleveland

56 Paul Richardson, Washington at New Orleans

57 Cole Beasley, Dallas at Houston

58 Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco vs. Arizona

59 Josh Gordon, New England vs. Indianapolis ...Gordon needs to show more before getting into fantasy lineups -- he had just 18 offensive snaps last week.

60 Tyrell Williams, LA Chargers vs. Oakland

61 Rashard Higgins, Cleveland vs. Baltimore

62 Antonio Callaway, Cleveland vs. Baltimore

63 Courtland Sutton, Denver at NY Jets

64 Ted Ginn, New Orleans vs. Washington

65 Danny Amendola, Miami at Cincinnati

66 James Washington, Pittsburgh vs. Atlanta

67 Albert Wilson, Miami at Cincinnati

68 Chris Conley, Kansas City vs. Jacksonville

69 Jakeem Grant, Miami at Cincinnati

70 D.J. Moore, Carolina vs. NY Giants

71 Jordan Matthews, Philadelphia vs. Minnesota

72 Robby Anderson, NY Jets vs. Denver

73 Laquon Treadwell, Minnesota at Philadelphia

74 Pierre Garcon, San Francisco vs. Arizona

75 Martavis Bryant, Oakland at LA Chargers

Tight ends

1 Zach Ertz, Philadelphia vs. Minnesota

2 Travis Kelce, Kansas City vs. Jacksonville

3 Jared Cook, Oakland at LA Chargers

4 Jimmy Graham, Green Bay at Detroit

5 George Kittle, San Francisco vs. Arizona

6 Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh vs. Atlanta

7 Rob Gronkowski, New England vs. Indianapolis ...Gronkowski (ankle) needs to be monitored and he slides some in the rankings this week with the injury.

8 Eric Ebron, Indianapolis at New England

9 Jordan Reed, Washington at New Orleans

10 David Njoku, Cleveland vs. Baltimore

11 Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota at Philadelphia

12 Austin Hooper, Atlanta at Pittsburgh ...Pittsburgh has allowed a league-high 30 receptions to tight ends this year and the most fantasy points to opposing to tight ends.

13 Ben Watson, New Orleans vs. Washington

14 Geoff Swaim, Dallas at Houston

15 Jeff Heuerman, Denver at NY Jets

16 Tyler Kroft, Cincinnati vs. Miami ...Expect Kroft to have a larger role with Tyler Eifert (broken foot) out for the year. Kroft caught seven touchdowns in 14 games without Eifert last year though C.J. Uzomah is likely to have a meaningful role.

17 Antonio Gates, LA Chargers vs. Oakland

18 Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jacksonville at Kansas City

19 Ricky Seals-Jones, Arizona at San Francisco

20 Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia vs. Minnesota

21 Rhett Ellison, NY Giants at Carolina

22 Charles Clay, Buffalo vs. Tennessee

23 C.J. Uzomah, Cincinnati vs. Miami

24 Ian Thomas, Carolina vs. NY Giants

25 Mike Gesicki, Miami at Cincinnati

26 Jonnu Smith, Tennessee at Buffalo

27 Nick Vannett, Seattle vs. LA Rams ...Vannett gets the Seahawks’ tight end job to himself after Will Dissly was injured last week and placed on injured reserve.

28 Mark Andrews, Baltimore at Cleveland

29 Nick Boyle, Baltimore at Cleveland

30 Vernon Davis, Washington at New Orleans

Kickers

1 Stephen Gostkowski, New England vs. Indianapolis

2 Justin Tucker, Baltimore at Cleveland

3 Wil Lutz, New Orleans vs. Washington

4 Graham Gano, Carolina vs. NY Giants

5 Jake Elliott, Philadelphia vs. Minnesota

6 Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston vs. Dallas

7 Mason Crosby, Green Bay at Detroit

8 Harrison Butker, Kansas City vs. Jacksonville

9 Matt Prater, Detroit vs. Green Bay

10 Ryan Succop, Tennessee at Buffalo

11 Brandon McManus, Denver at NY Jets

12 Randy Bullock, Cincinnati vs. Miami

13 Robbie Gould, San Francisco vs. Arizona

14 Matt Bryant, Atlanta at Pittsburgh

15 Dustin Hopkins, Washington at New Orleans

16 Brett Maher, Dallas at Houston

17 Josh Lambo, Jacksonville at Kansas City

18 Dan Bailey, Minnesota at Philadelphia

19 Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh vs. Atlanta

20 Caleb Sturgis, LA Chargers vs. Oakland

21 Cairo Santos, LA Rams at Seattle ...The Rams have signed Santos to replace Sam Ficken while Greg Zuerlein (groin) remains out.

22 Matt McCrane, Oakland at LA Chargers

23 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis at New England

24 Jason Sanders, Miami at Cincinnati

25 Phil Dawson, Arizona at San Francisco

26 Greg Joseph, Cleveland vs. Baltimore

27 Aldrick Rosas, NY Giants at Carolina

28 Sebastian Janikowski, Seattle vs. LA Rams

29 Jason Myers, NY Jets vs. Denver

30 Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo vs. Tennessee

Defense

1 Tennessee DT, Tennessee at Buffalo

2 Carolina DT, Carolina vs. NY Giants

3 Denver DT, Denver at NY Jets

4 Houston DT, Houston vs. Dallas

5 Baltimore DT, Baltimore at Cleveland

6 New England DT, New England vs. Indianapolis

7 San Francisco DT, San Francisco vs. Arizona

8 Jacksonville DT, Jacksonville at Kansas City

9 Dallas DT, Dallas at Houston

10 Cincinnati DT, Cincinnati vs. Miami

11 Green Bay DT, Green Bay at Detroit

12 Cleveland DT, Cleveland vs. Baltimore

13 Philadelphia DT, Philadelphia vs. Minnesota

14 New Orleans DT, New Orleans vs. Washington

15 LA Rams DT, LA Rams at Seattle

16 Kansas City DT, Kansas City vs. Jacksonville

17 Arizona DT, Arizona at San Francisco

18 Minnesota DT, Minnesota at Philadelphia

19 Buffalo DT, Buffalo vs. Tennessee

20 LA Chargers DT, LA Chargers vs. Oakland

21 NY Jets DT, NY Jets vs. Denver

22 Pittsburgh DT, Pittsburgh vs. Atlanta

23 Miami DT, Miami at Cincinnati

24 Detroit DT, Detroit vs. Green Bay

25 NY Giants DT, NY Giants at Carolina

26 Indianapolis DT, Indianapolis at New England

27 Atlanta DT, Atlanta at Pittsburgh

28 Oakland DT, Oakland at LA Chargers

29 Washington DT, Washington at New Orleans

30 Seattle DT, Seattle vs. LA Rams

Alan Satterlee is in his sixth year of writing about fantasy football for The Charlotte Observer. Find him on Twitter at @Speedkills_DFW

