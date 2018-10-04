Week 5 fantasy football rankings: Go with those L.A. (Rams and Chargers) running backs

Quarterback
1 Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh vs. Atlanta
2 Jared Goff, LA Rams at Seattle
3 Matt Ryan, Atlanta at Pittsburgh
4 Matthew Stafford, Detroit vs. Green Bay ...Stafford has thrown multiple touchdowns in seven straight games against the Packers and over his last four games against Green Bay he averages 354 passing yards and 2.5 touchdowns per game.
5 Deshaun Watson, Houston vs. Dallas
6 Andy Dalton, Cincinnati vs. Miami ...There are points to be had in this Bengals’ offense -- Dalton and the Bengals somewhat quietly are fourth in the NFL in points per game (31.5) and Dalton is only one of two quarterbacks (along with Philip Rivers) to throw multiple touchdowns in every game this year.
7 Philip Rivers, LA Chargers vs. Oakland ...Rivers should be in store for a huge game against a Raiders’ defense ranked 31st in points allowed at 30.0.
8 Drew Brees, New Orleans vs. Washington
9 Cam Newton, Carolina vs. NY Giants
10 Kirk Cousins, Minnesota at Philadelphia
11 Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City vs. Jacksonville ...Mahomes is hard to sit as he directs an offense leading the NFL in scoring at 36.2 points per game, though this week he goes against a Jacksonville defense that lead the league in scoring allowed at 14.0 points per game.
12 Derek Carr, Oakland at LA Chargers ...In general, get your Raiders (and Chargers) in the lineup as this game should be a shoot-out (both teams’ defenses rank in the bottom five of points allowed) -- Carr is on pace for 5,492 passing yards.
13 Tom Brady, New England vs. Indianapolis ...Brady could disappoint some if Rob Gronkowski (ankle) is unable to go -- Brady ranked as just the 17th- and 23rd-best fantasy quarterback in the two games Gronkowski missed last year.
14 Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay at Detroit ...Rodgers has only been the 18th-best fantasy quarterback over the past three weeks and could come into this one with multiple key receivers out for the game.
15 Alex Smith, Washington at New Orleans
16 Carson Wentz, Philadelphia vs. Minnesota
17 Andrew Luck, Indianapolis at New England
18 Marcus Mariota, Tennessee at Buffalo
19 Russell Wilson, Seattle vs. LA Rams
20 Blake Bortles, Jacksonville at Kansas City
21 Joe Flacco, Baltimore at Cleveland
22 Baker Mayfield, Cleveland vs. Baltimore
23 Ryan Tannehill, Miami at Cincinnati
24 Eli Manning, NY Giants at Carolina
25 Dak Prescott, Dallas at Houston
26 Case Keenum, Denver at NY Jets
27 C.J. Beathard, San Francisco vs. Arizona
28 Josh Rosen, Arizona at San Francisco
29 Sam Darnold, NY Jets vs. Denver
30 Josh Allen, Buffalo vs. Tennessee
Running backs
1 Todd Gurley, LA Rams at Seattle ...Gurley is on pace for 2,128 yards and 24 touchdowns.
2 Melvin Gordon, LA Chargers vs. Oakland ...Gordon is a near-lock for big fantasy points against a Raiders defense ranked 30th against the run and 31st in points allowed.
3 Alvin Kamara, New Orleans vs. Washington ...You don’t need a ton of analysis here (and the return of Mark Ingram won’t slow Kamara down much if at all) -- Kamara has the most fantasy points scored through the first four games of a season in NFL history.
4 Saquon Barkley, NY Giants at Carolina
5 Christian McCaffrey, Carolina vs. NY Giants ...McCaffrey should be in store for a strong game coming off a bye, averaging 143 total yards and going against a Giants’ defense ranked 29th against the run.
6 Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas at Houston
7 David Johnson, Arizona at San Francisco
8 James Conner, Pittsburgh vs. Atlanta ...Conner has dipped of late though this week he should bounce back against a Falcons defense allowing the third-most fantasy points to opposing to running backs.
9 Sony Michel, New England vs. Indianapolis ...Michel has seen his carry total go up from 11 to 15 to 25 over the past four weeks and he should be in store for another big workload for the home-favorite Patriots this week.
10 James White, New England vs. Indianapolis
11 Marshawn Lynch, Oakland at LA Chargers
12 Chris Thompson, Washington at New Orleans
13 Kareem Hunt, Kansas City vs. Jacksonville
14 T.J. Yeldon, Jacksonville at Kansas City ...Yeldon will start with Leonard Fournette (hamstring) already ruled out for Week 5 and he gets a Kansas City defense that allows the most fantasy points to opposing to running backs.
15 Mark Ingram, New Orleans vs. Washington ...Ingram is set to make his 2018 debut after serving his four-game suspension.
16 Kerryon Johnson, Detroit vs. Green Bay
17 Adrian Peterson, Washington at New Orleans ...Peterson comes in this one off a week to rest-up and has a chance to give some payback against a Saints team that threw in the towel on him last year.
18 Austin Ekeler, LA Chargers vs. Oakland
19 Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis at New England
20 Devonta Freeman, Atlanta at Pittsburgh ...Freeman (knee) will need to be monitored but it appears he will return this week.
21 Phillip Lindsay, Denver at NY Jets
22 Dion Lewis, Tennessee at Buffalo
23 Aaron Jones, Green Bay at Detroit ...Jones should get more work after leading the team in rushing last week and this week he gets a Lions’ defense ranked last against the run.
24 Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati vs. Miami
25 Dalvin Cook, Minnesota at Philadelphia ...Cook and his hamstring are hard to trust, he’s only averaging 2.7 yards per carry and plus this week he plays at Philadelphia, which allows the fewest rushing yards per game (63.8).
26 Joe Mixon, Cincinnati vs. Miami ...Mixon (knee) will need to be monitored though indications suggest he will return this week.
27 Matt Breida, San Francisco vs. Arizona ...Brieda deserves flex consideration in Week 5 against a Cardinals defense ranked 31st against the run.
28 Royce Freeman, Denver at NY Jets
29 Theo Riddick, Detroit vs. Green Bay
30 Tevin Coleman, Atlanta at Pittsburgh
31 Lamar Miller, Houston vs. Dallas
32 Carlos Hyde, Cleveland vs. Baltimore ...Hyde could lose some carries to Nick Chubb and he goes against a Ravens defense that allows the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing to running backs.
33 Alex Collins, Baltimore at Cleveland ...Collins bears some risk should he fumble again (he was benched in the first half of last week’s game after a fumble).
34 Jay Ajayi, Philadelphia vs. Minnesota
35 Javorius Allen, Baltimore at Cleveland
36 Derrick Henry, Tennessee at Buffalo
37 Bilal Powell, NY Jets vs. Denver
38 LeSean McCoy, Buffalo vs. Tennessee
39 Kenyan Drake, Miami at Cincinnati
40 Nick Chubb, Cleveland vs. Baltimore
41 Frank Gore, Miami at Cincinnati
42 Ty Montgomery, Green Bay at Detroit
43 Isaiah Crowell, NY Jets vs. Denver
44 Duke Johnson, Cleveland vs. Baltimore
45 Jalen Richard, Oakland at LA Chargers
46 Jamaal Williams, Green Bay at Detroit
47 Mike Davis, Seattle vs. LA Rams
48 Chris Carson, Seattle vs. LA Rams ...Carson (hip) will need to be monitored.
49 C.J. Anderson, Carolina vs. NY Giants
50 Ito Smith, Atlanta at Pittsburgh
Wide receivers
1 Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh vs. Atlanta
2 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh vs. Atlanta
3 Julio Jones, Atlanta at Pittsburgh ...The volume is there (Jones ranks sixth in receptions among receivers and first in receiving yardage) and Jones is so overdue for a touchdown (Jones hasn’t scored in 57 regular-season receptions, the longest draught of his career).
4 Adam Thielen, Minnesota at Philadelphia ...Thielen has opened the season with four-straight 100-yard receiving games (he’s the first player to do that since Randy Moss in 2007).
5 DeAndre Hopkins, Houston vs. Dallas
6 Michael Thomas, New Orleans vs. Washington
7 Odell Beckham, NY Giants at Carolina
8 A.J. Green, Cincinnati vs. Miami
9 Stefon Diggs, Minnesota at Philadelphia
10 Keenan Allen, LA Chargers vs. Oakland
11 Davante Adams, Green Bay at Detroit ...Adams is a still a must-start though he drops some in this week’s rankings against a Detroit defense that has allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
12 Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati vs. Miami ...Boyd left Week 4 as the 18th-best fantasy wide receiver for the season, on pace for 104 receptions and 1,396 yards.
13 Golden Tate, Detroit vs. Green Bay
14 Brandin Cooks, LA Rams at Seattle
15 Kenny Golladay, Detroit vs. Green Bay
16 Amari Cooper, Oakland at LA Chargers
17 Tyreek Hill, Kansas City vs. Jacksonville
18 Calvin Ridley, Atlanta at Pittsburgh ...Ridley gets a generous listing in this week’s rankings. He now has six of Atlanta’s 10 passing touchdowns on the season.
19 Cooper Kupp, LA Rams at Seattle
20 Robert Woods, LA Rams at Seattle
21 Jarvis Landry, Cleveland vs. Baltimore
22 John Brown, Baltimore at Cleveland ...Brown has clearly established himself as the top Ravens wide receiver, averaging 85 yards per game -- Brown also leads the NFL with 17 targets of 15 yards or more.
23 Emmanuel Sanders, Denver at NY Jets
24 Doug Baldwin, Seattle vs. LA Rams ...Baldwin should get additional targets assuming Seattle gets behind against the Rams (the Rams are allowing 2.8 passing touchdowns per game to some degree as a result).
25 Corey Davis, Tennessee at Buffalo
26 Sterling Shepard, NY Giants at Carolina
27 Marvin Jones, Detroit vs. Green Bay
28 Julian Edelman, New England vs. Indianapolis ...Edelman is set to make his 2018 debut after serving a four-game suspension.
29 Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia vs. Minnesota
30 Tyler Lockett, Seattle vs. LA Rams
31 Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona at San Francisco
32 Will Fuller, Houston vs. Dallas ...Fuller (hamstring) will need to be monitored.
33 Keke Coutee, Houston vs. Dallas
34 Demaryius Thomas, Denver at NY Jets
35 Devin Funchess, Carolina vs. NY Giants
36 Kenny Stills, Miami at Cincinnati
37 Jordy Nelson, Oakland at LA Chargers
38 Mike Williams, LA Chargers vs. Oakland
39 Jamison Crowder, Washington at New Orleans ...Crowder could be a sneaky start against a Saints defense that allows the most fantasy points to opposing to wide receivers.
40 Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta at Pittsburgh
41 Taywan Taylor, Tennessee at Buffalo
42 Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia vs. Minnesota
43 Ryan Grant, Indianapolis at New England
44 Chris Hogan, New England vs. Indianapolis
45 Quincy Enunwa, NY Jets vs. Denver
46 Donte Moncrief, Jacksonville at Kansas City
47 Christian Kirk, Arizona at San Francisco
48 Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville at Kansas City
49 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay at Detroit ...Valdes-Scantling will draw the Week 5 start if Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Geronimo Allison (concussion) are both unable to go.
50 Chester Rogers, Indianapolis at New England ...Rogers looks likely to start given T.Y. Hilton’s hamstring injury.
51 Geronimo Allison, Green Bay at Detroit ...Allison (concussion) will need to be monitored.
52 Keelan Cole, Jacksonville at Kansas City
53 Michael Crabtree, Baltimore at Cleveland
54 Phillip Dorsett, New England vs. Indianapolis
55 Willie Snead, Baltimore at Cleveland
56 Paul Richardson, Washington at New Orleans
57 Cole Beasley, Dallas at Houston
58 Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco vs. Arizona
59 Josh Gordon, New England vs. Indianapolis ...Gordon needs to show more before getting into fantasy lineups -- he had just 18 offensive snaps last week.
60 Tyrell Williams, LA Chargers vs. Oakland
61 Rashard Higgins, Cleveland vs. Baltimore
62 Antonio Callaway, Cleveland vs. Baltimore
63 Courtland Sutton, Denver at NY Jets
64 Ted Ginn, New Orleans vs. Washington
65 Danny Amendola, Miami at Cincinnati
66 James Washington, Pittsburgh vs. Atlanta
67 Albert Wilson, Miami at Cincinnati
68 Chris Conley, Kansas City vs. Jacksonville
69 Jakeem Grant, Miami at Cincinnati
70 D.J. Moore, Carolina vs. NY Giants
71 Jordan Matthews, Philadelphia vs. Minnesota
72 Robby Anderson, NY Jets vs. Denver
73 Laquon Treadwell, Minnesota at Philadelphia
74 Pierre Garcon, San Francisco vs. Arizona
75 Martavis Bryant, Oakland at LA Chargers
Tight ends
1 Zach Ertz, Philadelphia vs. Minnesota
2 Travis Kelce, Kansas City vs. Jacksonville
3 Jared Cook, Oakland at LA Chargers
4 Jimmy Graham, Green Bay at Detroit
5 George Kittle, San Francisco vs. Arizona
6 Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh vs. Atlanta
7 Rob Gronkowski, New England vs. Indianapolis ...Gronkowski (ankle) needs to be monitored and he slides some in the rankings this week with the injury.
8 Eric Ebron, Indianapolis at New England
9 Jordan Reed, Washington at New Orleans
10 David Njoku, Cleveland vs. Baltimore
11 Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota at Philadelphia
12 Austin Hooper, Atlanta at Pittsburgh ...Pittsburgh has allowed a league-high 30 receptions to tight ends this year and the most fantasy points to opposing to tight ends.
13 Ben Watson, New Orleans vs. Washington
14 Geoff Swaim, Dallas at Houston
15 Jeff Heuerman, Denver at NY Jets
16 Tyler Kroft, Cincinnati vs. Miami ...Expect Kroft to have a larger role with Tyler Eifert (broken foot) out for the year. Kroft caught seven touchdowns in 14 games without Eifert last year though C.J. Uzomah is likely to have a meaningful role.
17 Antonio Gates, LA Chargers vs. Oakland
18 Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jacksonville at Kansas City
19 Ricky Seals-Jones, Arizona at San Francisco
20 Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia vs. Minnesota
21 Rhett Ellison, NY Giants at Carolina
22 Charles Clay, Buffalo vs. Tennessee
23 C.J. Uzomah, Cincinnati vs. Miami
24 Ian Thomas, Carolina vs. NY Giants
25 Mike Gesicki, Miami at Cincinnati
26 Jonnu Smith, Tennessee at Buffalo
27 Nick Vannett, Seattle vs. LA Rams ...Vannett gets the Seahawks’ tight end job to himself after Will Dissly was injured last week and placed on injured reserve.
28 Mark Andrews, Baltimore at Cleveland
29 Nick Boyle, Baltimore at Cleveland
30 Vernon Davis, Washington at New Orleans
Kickers
1 Stephen Gostkowski, New England vs. Indianapolis
2 Justin Tucker, Baltimore at Cleveland
3 Wil Lutz, New Orleans vs. Washington
4 Graham Gano, Carolina vs. NY Giants
5 Jake Elliott, Philadelphia vs. Minnesota
6 Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston vs. Dallas
7 Mason Crosby, Green Bay at Detroit
8 Harrison Butker, Kansas City vs. Jacksonville
9 Matt Prater, Detroit vs. Green Bay
10 Ryan Succop, Tennessee at Buffalo
11 Brandon McManus, Denver at NY Jets
12 Randy Bullock, Cincinnati vs. Miami
13 Robbie Gould, San Francisco vs. Arizona
14 Matt Bryant, Atlanta at Pittsburgh
15 Dustin Hopkins, Washington at New Orleans
16 Brett Maher, Dallas at Houston
17 Josh Lambo, Jacksonville at Kansas City
18 Dan Bailey, Minnesota at Philadelphia
19 Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh vs. Atlanta
20 Caleb Sturgis, LA Chargers vs. Oakland
21 Cairo Santos, LA Rams at Seattle ...The Rams have signed Santos to replace Sam Ficken while Greg Zuerlein (groin) remains out.
22 Matt McCrane, Oakland at LA Chargers
23 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis at New England
24 Jason Sanders, Miami at Cincinnati
25 Phil Dawson, Arizona at San Francisco
26 Greg Joseph, Cleveland vs. Baltimore
27 Aldrick Rosas, NY Giants at Carolina
28 Sebastian Janikowski, Seattle vs. LA Rams
29 Jason Myers, NY Jets vs. Denver
30 Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo vs. Tennessee
Defense
1 Tennessee DT, Tennessee at Buffalo
2 Carolina DT, Carolina vs. NY Giants
3 Denver DT, Denver at NY Jets
4 Houston DT, Houston vs. Dallas
5 Baltimore DT, Baltimore at Cleveland
6 New England DT, New England vs. Indianapolis
7 San Francisco DT, San Francisco vs. Arizona
8 Jacksonville DT, Jacksonville at Kansas City
9 Dallas DT, Dallas at Houston
10 Cincinnati DT, Cincinnati vs. Miami
11 Green Bay DT, Green Bay at Detroit
12 Cleveland DT, Cleveland vs. Baltimore
13 Philadelphia DT, Philadelphia vs. Minnesota
14 New Orleans DT, New Orleans vs. Washington
15 LA Rams DT, LA Rams at Seattle
16 Kansas City DT, Kansas City vs. Jacksonville
17 Arizona DT, Arizona at San Francisco
18 Minnesota DT, Minnesota at Philadelphia
19 Buffalo DT, Buffalo vs. Tennessee
20 LA Chargers DT, LA Chargers vs. Oakland
21 NY Jets DT, NY Jets vs. Denver
22 Pittsburgh DT, Pittsburgh vs. Atlanta
23 Miami DT, Miami at Cincinnati
24 Detroit DT, Detroit vs. Green Bay
25 NY Giants DT, NY Giants at Carolina
26 Indianapolis DT, Indianapolis at New England
27 Atlanta DT, Atlanta at Pittsburgh
28 Oakland DT, Oakland at LA Chargers
29 Washington DT, Washington at New Orleans
30 Seattle DT, Seattle vs. LA Rams
