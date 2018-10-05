The Panthers know New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Shula. Does that matter?

When the Carolina Panthers host the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m., a slew of familiar faces will be in Charlotte.
Former Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman has been at the helm of the Giants for a little over a year, after he was fired from his job in Carolina a week before the 2017 training camp.
Gettleman was diagnosed with lymphoma last year, but is doing well enough to be back at work and will travel back to Carolina for Sunday’s game.
And former Panthers offensive coordinator Mike Shula, fired in January after five years under Carolina coach Ron Rivera, is now the offensive coordinator for the Giants.
When Rivera hired Norv Turner to fill the vacancy a few days after letting Shula go, he said, in short, that Turner was the original architect of the offensive concepts from which Shula and another former offensive coordinator, Rob Chudzinski, had borrowed. The Panthers are using a lot of the same language under Turner as they did under the two prior coordinators.
But that doesn’t mean they’ll see many commonalities in each other on Sunday.
Each has had to adjust their schemes and calls based on the players they have, starting with the obvious difference: Stone-footed pocket-passer Eli Manning in New York, versus dual-threat Cam Newton in Carolina.
“This system I’ve been involved with for 30 years, and it’s gone a lot of different directions depending on who the personnel is,” said Turner on Thursday. “We’ve tried to adjust it...(Pittsburgh Steelers head coach) Mike Tomlin said to me one day, ‘One year you’re a pass guy (and) you’re throwing it 40 times a game. The next year, you’re running it 40 times a game and you have the leading rusher in the league.’
“’Well, if Adrian Peterson is your back, you probably should give him the ball.’”
Turner said the Panthers are running Chudzinski’s offense and Shula’s offense as well as his own -- it’s assumed that especially applies to the zone read in which Newton excels -- but they’re simply packaging all of it together differently.
But Turner has held a few things back through the Panthers’ first three games. And he is open to constant adjustment.
“There’s a lot of things we haven’t run yet that we’ve practiced all through training camp,” he said. “But then on a week-to-week basis, if something looks good and then there’s a little wrinkle off it, it’s evolving. So there will be some things we run in six weeks that we haven’t even thought of yet...To me, if you’re going to be as good as you want to be, it’s a nonstop process and it’s ever-moving.”
Shula and Gettleman aren’t the only ways the Panthers staff is connected with the Giants’ coaching staff and front office. Panthers special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn, a former Giants linebacker, intercepted Tom Brady in Super Bowl XLVI to help beat the Patriots.
And Turner is also very familiar with Giants head coach Pat Shurmur from their time together in Minnesota, and also from Turner’s time with Shurmur’s uncle, Fritz.
“I’ve known Pat for over 30 years,” said Turner. “I worked with his uncle...great defensive coordinator who was with us at the Rams, and won Super Bowls in Green Bay. So I wasn’t uncomfortable with the situation with Pat. And I thought we got along great, and he’s got a lot of things to offer...
“He just did a great job in Minnesota and obviously very deserving of the job in New York. And they’re going to be good in New York.
