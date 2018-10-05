Mailbag: Panthers recent history against top-10 running backs? How much Eric Reid?

The Carolina Panthers exit their Week 4 bye with a 2-1 record, and have been preparing this week to host the New York Giants on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Naturally, you have questions about the matchup. I picked the five best that I received on Twitter this week to answer.
Let’s get started!
Question from @TomDunphy: New York has well-documented issues on the offensive line, and (quarterback) Eli Manning is essentially a stationary target. Is this a make or break week for the pass rush? Is this their chance to really go off?
Answer: I definitely like the Panthers pass rush in this matchup. Giants coach Pat Shurmur probably summarized it best on the conference call this week when he said Manning “can’t complete passes when he’s laying on his back.”
The Giants offensive line has given up 15 sacks in four games. Expect defensive coordinator Eric Washington to come out aggressively.
Coming off a Week 7 bye in 2016, the Panthers had eight sacks against Arizona. Last year off the Week 11 bye, they had three. So ... I think everyone is eager to see what fresh legs off an early bye week can do for the pass rush on Sunday.
Question from @ambriggs: Do we expect (No. 1 cornerback) James Bradberry to shadow Odell Beckham Jr. throughout the game? Or will he match up with (No. 2 corner) Donte Jackson and (nickel) Captain Munnerlyn and (linebacker) Shaq Thompson when they move him around?
Answer: The addition of Eric Reid is great not only because of his ability at safety, but also because he can take some pressure off Thompson in the big nickel, should they use it (but that is not a package they’ll use against smaller, speedy Beckham Jr.). Thompson is starting at traditional linebacker for one more game in Thomas Davis’ absence.
But I think the Panthers will cover Beckham Jr. by committee, with a few different players getting a shot because of how versatile Beckham Jr. is.
What the Panthers really have to focus on is containing the secondary and third receivers. Jackson did well with this against No. 3 receiver John Ross and Cincinnati in Week 3. But The Bengals’ No. 2 wideout, Tyler Boyd, had a 132-yard receiving game.
New York’s No. 2, Sterling Shepard, is expected to play after a procedure to remove a cyst on his spine.
Question from koak0akoa: How gradually does it look like the Panthers are going to incorporate Reid?
Answer: Not gradually at all. Reid played 60 percent of the defensive snaps on his first day of practice. He’ll start and I expect him to play nearly the whole game alongside veteran safety Mike Adams. He could be used in a few subpackages as well.
Question from @TLSPanthers: What are the Panthers’ all-time stats against running backs taken in the top 10 picks of the NFL draft?
Answer: Ooh, I like this one in light of Carolina facing No. 2 overall draft pick Saquon Barkley this week. I didn’t want to spiral too far down the wormhole here, so I actually just pulled stats from top 10 backs against Ron Rivera-led defenses (so, since 2011).
There have been six running backs drafted in the top 10 since 2011 (the Panthers obviously selected Christian McCaffrey at No. 8 in 2017). The Panthers have faced just two of them in the regular season.
▪ Ezekiel Elliot, 2018 (Dallas Cowboys No. 4 overall pick in 2016): 69 rushing yards, no touchdowns.
▪ Todd Gurley, 2016 (Los Angeles Rams No. 10 overall pick in 2015): 48 rushing yards, no touchdowns.
I didn’t pull from a huge sample size. But these stats are promising, all the same.
Question from @cheetoCLU: Which current Panther on the roster or practice squad is most likely to end up on the Giants?
(Background note: Running back Jonathan Stewart, swing tackle Chris Scott and receiver Russell Shepard, all former Panthers, currently play for the Giants — though Stewart is on injured reserve.)
Answer: If I had to guess? Former (New York and former Carolina) general manager Dave Gettleman’s 2016 first-round pick, defensive tackle Vernon Butler.
But I don’t see the Panthers and the Giants being buddy-buddy trade partners. Maybe Buffalo ...
