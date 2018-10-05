The Big Question: Eric Reid Episode

Charlotte Observer Carolina Panthers beat writer Jourdan Rodrigue poses "The Big Question: Eric Reid Episode," as to what is being said about the team's recent acquisition of safety Eric Reid and how he will fit into the team's plans.
By
Carolina Panthers

Fearless predictions ahead of Carolina’s Week 5 game against the Giants, plus a score

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

October 05, 2018 12:37 PM

Five fearless predictions for Sunday’s Carolina Panthers game against the New York Giants:

1. Barkley used more in the air

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is a prolific runner, but the Panthers’ run defense is stout. I’d wager that quarterback Eli Manning tries to get Barkley into one-on-one matchups as a pass-catcher using underneath routes, kind of like how we see Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey utilized.

2. Third-down stops decide the game

Manning is the best passer on third down in the NFL, with a 127.2 passer rating and three touchdowns.

Big stops by the Panthers defense, which has allowed just 12 of 32 conversions on third down, will be a deciding factor, especially late in the game.

3. See Cam Newton run

The Giants have an athletic defense but struggle against running quarterbacks. Enter the Panthers’ Newton, who has 136 rushing yards and three touchdowns so far this season.

4. Pass rush pops

The Giants’ offensive line has given up 15 sacks in four games.

Carolina’s pass rush has been inconsistent through three games. But with fresh legs from a Week 4 bye, this could be the game that gets them back to their regular form.

5. Panthers remain undefeated at home in 2018

The Panthers haven’t lost a home game since Week 3 against New Orleans in 2016.

They’ll keep the streak alive this Sunday, with a 31-14 win against New York.

Last to score will be placekicker Graham Gano, which is fitting since this week the Panthers will give their special teams the big screen pregame introduction experience usually reserved for offense and defense.

Giants at Panthers

Where:

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

When:

Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch:

FOX

