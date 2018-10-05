Some wondered how soon Eric Reid could contribute to Panthers’ defense. Not Carolina.

Former San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid was out of football for nine months before signing with the Carolina Panthers last Thursday, so some wondered how quickly he could contribute.

But Reid has impressed teammates and coaches all week with his ability to pick up the team’s game plan and his conditioning.

So much so, in fact, that he’s earned the start opposite veteran Mike Adams this Sunday against the New York Giants.

Coach Ron Rivera confirmed Reid will start on Friday afternoon.

Reid, 26, spent the weekend of the team’s Week 4 bye at the facilities watching film and meeting with coaches to get immersed in the playbook.

Then, in his first practice on Monday, he played 60 percent of the defensive snaps.

Reid’s versatility lends well to what Carolina expects from its defensive backs. Reid can play deep and in the post, he can cover and is excellent in defending the run because of his 6-foot-1, 217-pound frame.

In fact, it was against a play-action run called in practice where he has most impressed Rivera this week.