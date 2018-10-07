Panthers report card: Special teams the teachers’ pets after victory over Giants

Grading the Carolina Panthers for Sunday’s 33-31 win against the New York Giants:
C+ Quarterback: Cam Newton had a great first half, and even executed a tremendous block to help spring D.J. Moore for an 18-yard gain. But he missed a wide-open Torrey Smith and Christian McCaffrey on the same drive in the second half, and also threw two picks.
B Running backs: A nice blitz pickup by McCaffrey and his first touchdown of the season (on a passing play) are the highlights from a so-so outing. But doesn’t everything look a little less shiny when compared to his last game, a 184-yard outing?
A- Receivers: Devin Funchess and Jarius Wright made a couple of clutch grabs in key moments. Curtis Samuel and D.J. Moore showed off their ability after the catch, and Samuel scored his first NFL touchdown.
A Offensive line: Another great week for the offensive line. We’ll overlook a false start by left tackle Chris Clark, and an accidental takedown of McCaffrey by right guard Trai Turner.
C Defensive line: The Giants entered the game with 15 sacks allowed in four games, and had gave up just one on Sunday. Carolina’s pass-rush should’ve popped. Veteran defensive end Julius Peppers did say that quarterback Eli Manning was getting the ball out a lot quicker this week. And the defensive line held Saquon Barkley to just 48 rushing yards.
B- Linebackers: Carolina’s linebackers did well against Barkley in the run, but struggled when he got in space as a receiver. Kuechly recorded the team’s only sack. Shaq Thompson had a key tackle for loss against Barkley.
C Secondary: Veteran Mike Adams saves this group from tanking this week. He had two picks on back-to-back throws by Manning. Odell Beckham Jr. cranked out a cool 131 yards and threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Barkley.
A+ Special teams: Special teams scored a touchdown when captain Colin Jones fell on a muffed punt in the end zone. Graham Gano hit the game-winning field goal, a career-long 63-yarder. Oh, and punter Michael Palardy got the Giants to false start on a fourth-down hard count, sending the offense back onto the field.
C Coaching: Ron Rivera admitted he lost his cool in the third quarter after he thought the referees should have overturned an incomplete pass ruling. And I’m at a loss as to why a rush was called on third down and inches with no time outs and the clock at 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Carolina might have lucked out on the spot of the ball and resulting first down.
