Young Panthers receivers (and 1 veteran) show flash of big potential in win

Everyone knew rookie receiver D.J. Moore can be a dangerous young man after the catch.
But it’s probable that a few forgot about the after-the-catch ability of second-year receiver Curtis Samuel.
Both players reminded people what they can do to attain “YAC,” yards after the catch, in Sunday’s electric, back-and-forth 33-31 victory over the New York Giants.
“They turn into running backs, fullbacks,” said quarterback Cam Newton, praising Moore and Samuel after the game. “For those guys to have that mentality to get upfield and make as much as possible, it only helps us.”
And they did it on the same series, too.
Moore was lauded during the draft process this spring for his ability to run after the catch like a running back, pinballing defenders and breaking tackles. It’s part of the reason the Panthers drafted him No. 24 overall.
He broke four on his 18-yard carry, a reverse pitched to him by actual running back Christian McCaffrey.
Samuel was actually a decoy on that play, sent in motion pre-snap.
But when Samuel actually got a chance to touch the ball a play later, in his first NFL game since Week 10 last season, he ran with it.
Literally...
Samuel’s catch-and-run went for 25 yards, two broken tackles and a touchdown.
“I just did what I’m supposed to do when they put the ball in my hands,” he said after the game. “Make plays for the team and get the ball in the end zone. ... When I touch the ball, I don’t feel like anybody can stop me.
Don’t forget, Samuel rushed for 1,286 yards in three years while at Ohio State, adding 1,249 receiving yards.
“I mean, I got a little juice here and there,” he laughed. “But I mean, when you get the ball that far in the red zone, you have to make something happen. Because you don’t want to ... I’m trying to score. You know what I’m sayin’? I hadn’t scored in the NFL yet. For that to be my first career touchdown, that was amazing for me.”
Samuel, who is from New York, had his entire family out to watch the game. It was his first NFL action since Week 10 of last season, when he tore ligaments in his ankle and had to have surgery. He also missed the first four weeks of Carolina’s season after a heart procedure.
Naturally, he kept the ball.
“Of course! That thing ain’t going nowhere,” he laughed. “It feels great, to finally get out there and just be able to play, not worry about injuries and enjoy myself. ... It felt great.”
Carolina also got a clutch play out of veteran Jarius Wright, who seems to be good for at least one of them every game.
On fourth down, with a yard needed to convert and three minutes left in the game, the Panthers disguised their offense as if they would run the ball.
But instead, Newton dropped back and quickly threw to Wright, who took it 27 yards, breaking a tackle before getting brought down at the 17.
Newton wasn’t surprised that Wright was in the right place.
“He’s a little roach,” he laughed. “I say that with all respect. He’s always in the crevices. Sneaky, very sneaky. I love him, too. The moment is never too big for him to make that play.”
The gutsy call caught the Giants’ defense completely off guard.
“It was all about trust,” said Wright after the game. “We knew if we made it look like another play, we could trick ‘em with it. (Offensive coordinator) Norv Turner trusted us to get it done, and I trusted Cam to make a good throw. ...
“I tried to score,” he added, laughing. “We gotta throw that in”
