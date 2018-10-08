What was up with that third-and-1 call in Sunday’s Panthers win?

Carolina eked out a 33-31 win against New York on Sunday by the grace of kicker Graham Gano’s right toe.

He hit a career-long 63-yard field goal with 6 seconds left in the fourth quarter for the go-ahead score. Afterward, celebratory pandemonium ensued.

But on the drive that led to the kick, there were a few small things that made all the difference in getting Gano to that point.

And a head-scratching moment, too.

First, quarterback Cam Newton hit receiver D.J. Moore for a 20-yard gain up the middle with 1:01 to play. Newton’s next pass, to receiver Devin Funchess, fell incomplete and Funchess cramped badly after the play. He waved immediately for a trainer, but the clock didn’t stop. Funchess got up and painfully limp-sprinted to the sideline, so that the Panthers wouldn’t have to burn their final time out to attend to him on the field.

Next, Newton threw a short pass to Christian McCaffrey, who came out of the backfield on a dig route for a 9-yard gain. The ball was spotted at the 45-yard line, just inches short of the first down, with 30 seconds left. Carolina used its final time out.

That’s when it got a little weird.

Offensive coordinator Norv Turner called an inside run play, with the clock running and no time outs left. McCaffrey was sent up the middle, and got the first down - although that was hotly contested by the Giants, who thought the referees spotted the ball incorrectly. They, like their fans on social media, wanted the spot reviewed.

But on Monday morning, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the spot was indeed reviewed by the officials’ New York headquarters, and they determined the first down call would not be overturned.

But why that play? It took 19 seconds off the clock before the Panthers could get back to the line and spike the ball, which they did with 11 seconds left. Then an incomplete second-down pass took the clock down to 6 seconds.

“We needed to get the first down, because if you don’t get the first down, you risk not being able to have the next play,” said head coach Ron Rivera on Monday morning. “We were able to get two more plays out of that.

“People say, ‘Why don’t you run a quarterback sneak?’ Well, what if you do and he gets stuffed, now you’re on fourth down and you have to kick from that spot. We eventually did end up kicking from that spot, but we (also) wanted to take a shot downfield, which we were able to do, but Cam threw it out of bounds.

“Also, I didn’t think they would anticipate us running the ball the way we did, and if they had been in, say, some sort of soft Cover 2, (McCaffrey) would pop it and next thing you know he’s downfield, we’re spiking, we’re kicking a much closer field goal.”

But, Rivera added, he was struck by special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn’s confidence in Gano’s range that day.

“Prior to us starting that last drive, Chase came over and said, ‘Coach. Sixty-five is his max today,’” said Rivera. “Chase was very matter of fact, very confident. He said, ‘Coach, we get him in the 65-yard range, he’s got a chance.’”

And prior to that, Blackburn was told the same by long snapper J.J. Jansen, punter/holder Michael Palardy and Gano.

“That’s something we go through every day, each direction, what he feels with the wind and situationally if we need it at the end of a half or the end of a game,” said Blackburn Monday morning. “And that’s where he felt comfortable from.”

The snap got off just in time, with a second left on the play clock. Gano connected. As it sailed through the air, Palardy threw up his arms in celebration. He knew before anyone else.

“As soon as it came off his foot, as soon as I heard it,” said Palardy in the locker room Sunday night, “I knew it was good.”