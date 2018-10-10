Panthers injury update: Ryan Kalil practices in full after early exit against Giants

After exiting Sunday’s 33-31 win against the New York Giants early with an undisclosed injury, Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil was a full participant in practice Wednesday.
On Carolina’s Wednesday injury report the first of the week, Kalil’s injury is listed as his neck.
“It was good,” coach Ron Rivera said. “Again, he had a little something in the game, but he came out of it. As I found out Monday after I talked to you guys, I talked to (head trainer Ryan Vermillion) and he told me he felt pretty strongly that he’ll participate on Wednesday, which he did and that was good to see.”
Kalil has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, missing eight games in 2016 and 10 last year as a result. Last season, Kalil struggled for several weeks with an undisclosed neck injury before announcing he would retire at the conclusion of the 2018 season.
Kalil was far from the only player on Wednesday’s injury report, though. Tight end Greg Olsen, who has been rehabilitating his re-fractured right foot since sustaining the injury in Week 1, was a limited participant in practice. Earlier this week, Rivera said Wednesday’s practice would be a litmus test of sorts in determining if Olsen plays Sunday against Washington.
Otherwise, a number of players were not at Wednesday’s practice. Running back Cameron Artis-Payne and defense end Marquis Haynes were out for personal reasons.
“Those are family-related illnesses,” Rivera said of Artis-Payne and Haynes, “so just let those players talk about it if they want to tomorrow.”
Linebacker Jared Norris was again absent with a turf toe injury that cropped up in last Friday’s practice. Defensive tackle Kawann Short missed practice with an ankle injury, and linebacker Andre Smith was out with a hamstring injury.
Defensive end Julius Peppers had a rest day in line with his new regular schedule.
Brendan Marks
