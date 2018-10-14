Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess, left, catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Cam Newton in the second quarter at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. on Sunday. The Panthers lost 23-17.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess, left, catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Cam Newton in the second quarter at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. on Sunday. The Panthers lost 23-17. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess, left, catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Cam Newton in the second quarter at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. on Sunday. The Panthers lost 23-17. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Carolina’s last-second drive falls short as Washington edges Panthers

By Scott Fowler

sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

October 14, 2018 04:18 PM

Landover, Md.

The Carolina Panthers didn’t deserve to win on Sunday, and ultimately they got what they deserved.

Washington led the entire game and edged the Panthers, 23-17, when a last-chance Carolina drive fell 16 yards short of the end zone.

The Panthers did have a decent chance to win the game late, getting the ball at their own 16 with 3:11 to go and down 23-17. But after moving steadily down the field, quarterback Cam Newton threw three straight incompletions from the Washington 16. Carolina dropped to 3-2 on the season. None of those final three incompletions were very close to the mark as Newton lost to Washington for the first time in five tries.

Down 20-9 early in the fourth quarter, the Panthers got a pinpoint drive from Newton to get within one score. Newton found Torrey Smith both for the touchdown and the two-point conversion, and Carolina had pulled to within 20-17 with more than half the quarter still to be played.

The Panthers were in a hole all day and had fallen behind 17-0 in the second quarter, owing in large part to three first-half turnovers. Two of those came from rookie wide receiver DJ Moore, who lost two fumbles. Former Panther Josh Norman had a big day while often jawing with Newton. He picked off Newton on an underthrown ball and caused one of Moore’s fumbles.

The Panthers’ special teams were introduced to loud applause at home a week ago against the New York Giants and then responded with a dream game that included scoring a touchdown off a muffed punt and a 63-yard Graham Gano field goal with one second left to win.

This time, Carolina made so many special-teams errors in the first half, including a missed Gano extra point and a fumbled Moore punt return, that if the Panthers special teams had been introduced at halftime on the road they would have been applauded again.

Greg Van Roten recovered a Cam Newton fumble in midair and started trying to rumble around the right side of the line. The play ended up being counted as a 7-yard loss for Van Roten, who likely had his first and last NFL carry of his career on the play. In the “when-it-rains-it-pours” category, Washington had a similar play after a strip-sack, but in that case the play gained 8 yards and set up a field goal.

Washington’s FedExField has a very obvious attendance problem. Once boasting a capacity of more than 91,000 seats, Washington has been removing seats regularly over the past several years. The stadium is now listed with a capacity of 82,000 and looked to be no more than about three-quarters full Sunday, at best.

No points for gutsiness for Panthers coach Ron Rivera in the first quarter. He should have gone for it and didn’t on a 4th-and-1 at Carolina’s 47 on the Panthers’ first drive. Washington’s Jay Gruden then went for 4th-and-1 from his own 45 just a few minutes later, making it and keying a touchdown drive.

Washington fans get tired of quarterback Alex Smith only throwing the ball short, so they gave a loud cheer for an incomplete 40-yard pass late in the third quarter.

Scott Fowler: 704-358-5140, @scott_fowler

  Comments  