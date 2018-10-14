Rarely-targeted Panthers receiver Torrey Smith comes up with a big drive

Carolina Panthers receiver Torrey Smith has not been targeted much this season.
But when his number was called in Sunday’s 23-17 loss at Washington, it was called a lot.
Like, “five times in one drive” a lot.
Smith caught five of quarterback Cam Newton’s seven passes on a scoring drive in the fourth quarter, as the Panthers tried to mount a late comeback.
That included a 3-yard touchdown catch and then a two-point conversion catch that cut Carolina’s deficit to three points.
Smith actually ran the same route on the back-to-back scoring plays. Both times he was wide open.
“I had the same route, but the concept was a little different,” he said after the game. “Just a great play call by (offensive coordinator) Norv Turner, great design and great scheme. It’s always open, that route. Seriously. But it was perfect timing for it. We hadn’t run it yet this year. It was just a great play.”
The veteran wideout was signed to a two-year deal this spring. Teammates say he’s been a fantastic addition to the locker room, but Smith, who was signed to be a deep threat for the Panthers offense, has not had many opportunities.
Entering Sunday’s game, he had been targeted 16 times but had played 73 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.
Newton had not completed a pass over 20 yards in the air in 10 attempts through the first four games of the season, before he hit Devin Funchess for a 23-yard score on Sunday to break the dry spell.
But Newton found Smith five times for 43 yards when he needed him on Sunday.
“It just (means) mentally to stay ready,” Smith said. “You always want to make the big play. I haven’t made the plays that I’m accustomed to making. ... To see the team moving the ball, I’m always happy whether it’s me or not.
“You know, when you’re able to be involved, it helps to get over that bubble and break the ice. I knew to stay ready whether it was in the first quarter or the end of the game.
“And at the end of the game, I live for those moments, to have the opportunity to make the clutch plays for our team and to help our team win.”
