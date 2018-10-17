Carolina Panthers are good, and Ron Rivera, Cam Newton still see a path to greatness

The 2018 Carolina Panthers, six weeks into the season, are good.

But how do they become great?

Sunday, the Panthers (3-2) face the Philadelphia Eagles (3-3) on the road.

The Eagles are a team that, like Carolina, is trying to establish consistency. Like Carolina, Philadelphia is also trying to separate itself from the cluster of teams in its division.

Both teams know what it feels like to make it to the Big Show, of course.

The Eagles won last year’s Super Bowl, and the Panthers’ 2015 season wasn’t that long ago. Both teams’ current coaches and quarterbacks know what it takes to get there.

“I think you have to start eliminating some of the mistakes that might have cost you a game or two early in your season. You come together as a football team,” said Eagles head coach Doug Pederson on a teleconference on Wednesday morning.

And the next month is crucial in that process for Carolina, starting Sunday in Philadelphia.

“I think this is that time of year, the month of October and even into November where you start finding what you have and finding out who you have,” said Pederson. “You really kind of catch your stride. And I guess that’s where both teams are at right now, still trying to find a little bit of their identities moving forward.”

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) is back, just one returning veteran who could be key to a transition from good to great. Mark Tenally AP

Roster additions

Having a solid foundation helps. Both teams are getting core players back from injury after missing them through the first quarter of the season.

Carolina got tight end Greg Olsen and linebacker Thomas Davis back last Sunday. The Eagles have gotten receiver Alshon Jeffery back, as well as starting quarterback Carson Wentz.

But it’s more than the people in the room. It’s about where their heads are, too.

Carolina quarterback Cam Newton, said Wednesday that the Panthers becoming great down the stretch is about focusing on each moment, not the end goal.

“I feel like a lot of teams, with the microscope point of view, really focus in on each and every detail of what they do rather than a telescope point of view,” he said. “Everybody wants to make it to the Super Bowl. Everybody wants to make it to the playoffs. Everybody wants to win the division.”

Last week, he admitted, the Panthers got caught up in what they could be, rather than what they were in the moment. They had the “telescope” view, instead of the “microscope.”

They lost to a beatable Washington team 23-17, turning the ball over three times in the first half. It wasn’t an ideal way to start a two-game road stretch.

“We’ve got a great group of guys that are coming together, obviously,” coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday. “But you’ve got to win football games, and that’s probably the biggest thing. You can put up all of the points you want, put all the yards up but people won’t look at you (as great). To me, it’s as simple as that.

“We had a little bit of a setback last week. We will bounce back from it.”

Fixing the mistakes

Newton said the team got about 24 hours to be angry about the loss, and that was it.

And to him, there was no use further dwelling on the mistakes Carolina made against Washington — as long as they get fixed by Sunday.

“We’re good. We are good,” he said. “Ain’t no need to worry about whatever hasn’t happened, or what we need to do. We don’t need to change nothin’, we just need to (shore) up some things.”

And keep the focus on where their feet are, as Rivera likes to tell his players.

“It’s Week 6. Nobody has ever won a Super Bowl in Week 6,” Newton said. “Nor (have they) lost a Super Bowl, either. So this is a marathon throughout this whole year and we still have our running shoes on.”