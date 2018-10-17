Left tackle Matt Kalil eligible to practice, but does that mean Panthers get him back?

Carolina Panthers left tackle Matt Kalil is eligible to return to practice this week after being placed on injured reserve in Week 1.
While Kalil made it out to the practice fields on Wednesday afternoon, he was only able to work on the side with athletic trainers and wore a large brace around his right knee.
Kalil, who signed a five-year, $55 million contract with Carolina in 2017, had to have his knee scoped after experiencing pain during Carolina’s training camp and preseason this fall.
Kalil will be eligible to play in a game beginning in Week 9 against Tampa Bay. Once a player on injured reserve begins practicing, the team has a three-week time limit in which to activate him.
The Panthers signed veteran left tackle Chris Clark as a replacement, and he has been playing well in Kalil’s absence.
Right tackle Daryl Williams also was placed on injured reserve in Week 2, and had to have surgery on his right knee.
Second-year tackle Taylor Moton has played well in his absence, and was Pro Football Focus’ highest-ranked tackle in limiting pressures allowed per snap through Week 5.
The Panthers will get back receiver Damiere Byrd this week after he missed Week 6 with an ankle injury. Byrd was in full pads for Wednesday’s practice.
Defensive tackle Kyle Love hurt his shoulder and had to leave Sunday’s loss to Washington in the fourth quarter. He did not practice on Wednesday.
Carolina plays at Philadelphia on Sunday.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071; @jourdanrodrigue
