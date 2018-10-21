Eric Reid, Malcolm Jenkins have to be separated before Panthers-Eagles game

Something is bothering Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid, and he wasted no time sharing his feelings with several Philadelphia Eagles players.
Reid had to be separated from Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins before kickoff on Sunday when the two exchanged words at midfield after the captains meeting. Before the altercation, Reid stared Jenkins down during player introductions and was restrained by Panthers receiver Devin Funchess and secondary coach Richard Rodgers when an official appeared to ask Reid to return to his sideline.
Playing in his third game with the Panthers, Reid gestured toward the Eagles’ sideline throughout the first quarter and emotions came to a head when he hit quarterback Carson Wentz after a handoff and wrestled with Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, who came to Wentz’s defense. Ertz and Reid drew offsetting penalties.
Reid has been critical of Jenkins, the founder of the NFL Players Coalition, in the past. In 2017, the Associated Press reported Reid left the Coalition after Jenkins “excluded Colin Kaepernick from the meetings” and attempted to mediate an end to protesting during the national anthem, according to the report.
“The Players Coalition is an NFL-funded subversion group,” Reid said in his introductory press conference with Carolina in October. ”That’s why I removed myself from them and will keep moving forward.”
