Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky could have a big game this weekend against the New England Patriots.
Week 7 fantasy football rankings: Kirk Cousins, Mitch Trubisky good bets

By Alan Satterlee

Correspondent

October 18, 2018 01:46 PM

Quarterback

1 Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City vs. Cincinnati

2 Jared Goff, LA Rams at San Francisco

3 Matt Ryan, Atlanta vs. NY Giants

4 Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay vs. Cleveland

5 Carson Wentz, Philadelphia vs. Carolina

6 Tom Brady, New England at Chicago

7 Kirk Cousins, Minnesota at NY Jets ...Cousins gets a favorable match-up against a Jets’ defense that has allowed 341 yards passing over its past three games (2nd-most).

8 Philip Rivers, LA Chargers vs. Tennessee

9 Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago vs. New England ...Opportunities should be there for Trubisky against a Patriots defense allowing 2.5 passing touchdowns per game.

10 Matthew Stafford, Detroit at Miami

11 Baker Mayfield, Cleveland at Tampa Bay ...Mayfield (ankle) needs to be monitored, but he and the Browns have an attractive match-up against a Tampa Bay defense allowing a league-high 34.6 points per week and a league-high 356 yards passing per game.

12 Cam Newton, Carolina at Philadelphia

13 Andrew Luck, Indianapolis vs. Buffalo

14 Eli Manning, NY Giants at Atlanta ...Manning hasn’t been that useful (No. 22 fantasy quarterback on the season) though this could be a solid week against a defense allowing the 2nd-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

15 Drew Brees, New Orleans at Baltimore ...Brees takes a dip in this week’s rankings on the road out of the dome and against a Ravens’ defense allowing a league-low 12.8 points per game and just 188 yards passing per game (2nd-lowest).

16 Andy Dalton, Cincinnati at Kansas City

17 Joe Flacco, Baltimore vs. New Orleans

18 C.J. Beathard, San Francisco vs. LA Rams

19 Dak Prescott, Dallas at Washington

20 Blake Bortles, Jacksonville vs. Houston

21 Deshaun Watson, Houston at Jacksonville ...Watson is a bench candidate this week against a Jacksonville defense allowing a league-low 188 yards passing per week and league-low 0.8 passing touchdowns per game, and while Watson is on pace to collect 67 sacks.

22 Brock Osweiler, Miami vs. Detroit ...Osweiler will draw the Week 7 start with Ryan Tannehill battling a shoulder injury.

23 Alex Smith, Washington vs. Dallas ...There probably are not a ton of points to be had for the Washington offense against a Dallas defense allowing 17.2 points per week (2nd-lowest).

24 Case Keenum, Denver at Arizona

25 Sam Darnold, NY Jets vs. Minnesota

26 Marcus Mariota, Tennessee at LA Chargers

27 Josh Rosen, Arizona vs. Denver

28 Derek Anderson, Buffalo at Indianapolis ...Just recently signed, Anderson will get the start with Josh Allen (elbow) out over Nathan Peterman.

Running Back

1 Saquon Barkley, NY Giants at Atlanta ...Barkley is on pace for 107 receptions, 2,163 yards and 16 touchdowns and that pace should continue against a Falcons’ defense allowing the 3rd-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.

2 Todd Gurley, LA Rams at San Francisco ...Gurley is as automatic as they come these days, in another attractive match-up and off his first 200-yard rushing day.

3 Kareem Hunt, Kansas City vs. Cincinnati

4 Melvin Gordon, LA Chargers vs. Tennessee

5 Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas at Washington

6 David Johnson, Arizona vs. Denver ...Denver will likely be all-in to try to plug the leaks in their rushing defense (the first team in NFL history to allow back-to-back 200 yards rushing) but nonetheless this is an attractive match-up for David Johnson against a Broncos’ defense that has allowed 245 yards per game on the ground over its past three games.

7 Alvin Kamara, New Orleans at Baltimore

8 Joe Mixon, Cincinnati at Kansas City ...Mixon is a strong play this week against a Kansas City defense that has allowed six rushing touchdowns over their past three games and the most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.

9 Christian McCaffrey, Carolina at Philadelphia

10 Tarik Cohen, Chicago vs. New England

11 Jordan Howard, Chicago vs. New England

12 James White, New England at Chicago ...Drake and Frank Gore should both be solid plays against a Detroit defense allowing 146 rushing yards per game (3rd-most).

13 Kerryon Johnson, Detroit at Miami

14 Phillip Lindsay, Denver at Arizona ...The Broncos’ running backs should be in-store for a solid game against an Arizona defense allowing 151 rushing yards per game (2nd-most).

15 LeSean McCoy, Buffalo at Indianapolis

16 Kenyan Drake, Miami vs. Detroit ...Drake and Frank Gore should both be solid plays against a Detroit defense allowing 146 rushing yards per game (3rd-most).

17 T.J. Yeldon, Jacksonville vs. Houston

18 Sony Michel, New England at Chicago ...Michel has averaged 105 yards on the ground over his past three games, though this is a tough one against a Bears’ defense that has yet to surrender a rushing touchdown on the season and a defense that allows the 2nd-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs.

19 Mark Ingram, New Orleans at Baltimore

20 Tevin Coleman, Atlanta vs. NY Giants ...Coleman and Ito Smith will share the Falcons’ running back duties with Devonta Freeman placed on Injured Reserve.

21 Peyton Barber, Tampa Bay vs. Cleveland

22 Matt Breida, San Francisco vs. LA Rams

23 Austin Ekeler, LA Chargers vs. Tennessee

24 Corey Clement, Philadelphia vs. Carolina

25 Adrian Peterson, Washington vs. Dallas

26 Duke Johnson, Cleveland at Tampa Bay

27 Frank Gore, Miami vs. Detroit

28 Marlon Mack, Indianapolis vs. Buffalo

29 Chris Thompson, Washington vs. Dallas ...Thompson (knee) will need to be monitored.

30 Alex Collins, Baltimore vs. New Orleans ...Collins draws the toughest run defense in the league statistically this week, allowing just 71 rushing yards per game.

31 Dalvin Cook, Minnesota at NY Jets ...Cook (hamstring) will need to be monitored.

32 Ito Smith, Atlanta vs. NY Giants ...Smith will join Tevin Coleman in likely a split role for the Falcons with Devonta Freeman out -- Smith actually out-touched Coleman 13-11 last week and he has seven rushing attempts inside the red zone over the past three weeks versus just two attempts for Coleman.

33 Bilal Powell, NY Jets vs. Minnesota

34 Royce Freeman, Denver at Arizona

35 Carlos Hyde, Cleveland at Tampa Bay

36 Wendell Smallwood, Philadelphia vs. Carolina

37 Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis vs. Buffalo

38 Javorius Allen, Baltimore vs. New Orleans

39 Dion Lewis, Tennessee at LA Chargers

40 Latavius Murray, Minnesota at NY Jets

41 Theo Riddick, Detroit at Miami

42 Isaiah Crowell, NY Jets vs. Minnesota ...Crowell (foot) will need to be monitored.

43 Lamar Miller, Houston at Jacksonville

44 Raheem Mostert, San Francisco vs. LA Rams ...Mostert gets on the radar and looked spry last week with fresh legs, carrying the ball 12 times for 87 yards.

45 Derrick Henry, Tennessee at LA Chargers

46 Nick Chubb, Cleveland at Tampa Bay

47 LeGarrette Blount, Detroit at Miami

48 Alfred Blue, Houston at Jacksonville

49 Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay vs. Cleveland

50 Devontae Booker, Denver at Arizona

Wide Receiver

1 Tyreek Hill, Kansas City vs. Cincinnati

2 Odell Beckham, NY Giants at Atlanta ...This looks to be a week for Beckham to have a strong game against an Atlanta team giving up 2.7 passing touchdowns per game.

3 Adam Thielen, Minnesota at NY Jets

4 Julio Jones, Atlanta vs. NY Giants

5 Mike Evans, Tampa Bay vs. Cleveland

6 A.J. Green, Cincinnati at Kansas City

7 Robert Woods, LA Rams at San Francisco

8 Keenan Allen, LA Chargers vs. Tennessee

9 Michael Thomas, New Orleans at Baltimore

10 Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati at Kansas City

11 Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia vs. Carolina

12 Allen Robinson, Chicago vs. New England

13 Stefon Diggs, Minnesota at NY Jets

14 Julian Edelman, New England at Chicago

15 Jarvis Landry, Cleveland at Tampa Bay ...Look for Landry to have a bit of a breakout game this week against a Tampa defense that allows the 2nd-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.

16 Brandin Cooks, LA Rams at San Francisco

17 Golden Tate, Detroit at Miami

18 John Brown, Baltimore vs. New Orleans ...Brown had just two receptions last week but he should return to form this week against a Saints’ defense allowing the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.

19 Emmanuel Sanders, Denver at Arizona

20 Kenny Golladay, Detroit at Miami

21 DeAndre Hopkins, Houston at Jacksonville

22 Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay vs. Cleveland

23 Sterling Shepard, NY Giants at Atlanta

24 Josh Gordon, New England at Chicago ...Gordon’s targets have gone up from two to four to nine over the past three games and this week he goes against a Bears’ defense allowing the 5th-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.

25 Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco vs. LA Rams ...Goodwin re-found his groove last week with two touchdowns and should keep it going against a Rams’ defense that has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers over the past three weeks.

26 DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay vs. Cleveland

27 Michael Crabtree, Baltimore vs. New Orleans

28 Marvin Jones, Detroit at Miami

29 T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis vs. Buffalo ...Hilton (hamstring) will need to be monitored but he looks as though he has a good chance to return this week.

30 Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia vs. Carolina

31 Calvin Ridley, Atlanta vs. NY Giants ...Ridley (ankle) will need to be monitored.

32 Taylor Gabriel, Chicago vs. New England ...Gabriel has turned into an every-week starter with at least four receptions in every game this year.

33 Cole Beasley, Dallas at Washington

34 Christian Kirk, Arizona vs. Denver ...Kirk has been coming on of late with at least 77 yards in three of his past four games.

35 Demaryius Thomas, Denver at Arizona

36 Willie Snead, Baltimore vs. New Orleans ...Snead could be a sneaky play in a “revenge” game going against his former team.

37 Sammy Watkins, Kansas City vs. Cincinnati

38 Devin Funchess, Carolina at Philadelphia

39 Jermaine Kearse, NY Jets vs. Minnesota ...Kearse comes off a nine-catch game and should be fairly-busy again this week out of the slot in place of Quincy Enunwa.

40 Josh Reynolds, LA Rams at San Francisco ...Reynolds will draw the Week 7 start with Cooper Kupp (knee) injured.

41 Keelan Cole, Jacksonville vs. Houston

42 Corey Davis, Tennessee at LA Chargers

43 Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona vs. Denver

44 Chester Rogers, Indianapolis vs. Buffalo

45 Albert Wilson, Miami vs. Detroit

46 Kenny Stills, Miami vs. Detroit

47 TreQuan Smith, New Orleans at Baltimore ...Smith’s role will need to be confirmed, though he comes into this week off an impressive two-touchdown game prior to the Saints’ bye week.

48 Will Fuller, Houston at Jacksonville ...Fuller has been cold of late with just four total receptions and 48 yards in his past two games combined and another underwhelming game seems in the works against a Jacksonville defense allowing the fewest pass plays (13) of over 20 yards.

49 Robby Anderson, NY Jets vs. Minnesota ...Anderson (hamstring) will need to be monitored.

50 Paul Richardson, Washington vs. Dallas

51 Chris Hogan, New England at Chicago

52 Tyrell Williams, LA Chargers vs. Tennessee

53 D.J. Moore, Carolina at Philadelphia

54 Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville vs. Houston

55 Keke Coutee, Houston at Jacksonville

56 Mike Williams, LA Chargers vs. Tennessee

57 Pierre Garcon, San Francisco vs. LA Rams

58 Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta vs. NY Giants ...Sanu (hip) will need to be monitored.

59 Donte Moncrief, Jacksonville vs. Houston

60 Danny Amendola, Miami vs. Detroit

61 Courtland Sutton, Denver at Arizona

62 Zach Pascal, Indianapolis vs. Buffalo

63 Antonio Callaway, Cleveland at Tampa Bay

64 Cameron Meredith, New Orleans at Baltimore

65 Anthony Miller, Chicago vs. New England

66 Adam Humphries, Tampa Bay vs. Cleveland

67 Laquon Treadwell, Minnesota at NY Jets

68 Jordan Matthews, Philadelphia vs. Carolina

69 Taywan Taylor, Tennessee at LA Chargers

70 Jamison Crowder, Washington vs. Dallas

71 Torrey Smith, Carolina at Philadelphia

72 Chris Conley, Kansas City vs. Cincinnati

73 Zay Jones, Buffalo at Indianapolis

74 Kelvin Benjamin, Buffalo at Indianapolis

75 Jakeem Grant, Miami vs. Detroit

Tight End

1 Travis Kelce, Kansas City vs. Cincinnati ...Kelce should be fantasy elite this week against a Cincinnati defense that allows the 3rd-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.

2 Zach Ertz, Philadelphia vs. Carolina

3 Rob Gronkowski, New England at Chicago

4 David Njoku, Cleveland at Tampa Bay ...Njoku has been heating up of late with five or more receptions in three straight games and this week gets a Tampa defense that allows the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.

5 Austin Hooper, Atlanta vs. NY Giants ...Keep Hooper dialed-in into lineups off games with nine receptions in back-to-back games and especially with all the injuries to the Falcons’ receivers.

6 Trey Burton, Chicago vs. New England

7 Eric Ebron, Indianapolis vs. Buffalo

8 O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay vs. Cleveland

9 George Kittle, San Francisco vs. LA Rams

10 Evan Engram, NY Giants at Atlanta ...Engram (knee) will need to be monitored but he has a chance to return this week.

11 Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota at NY Jets

12 Ben Watson, New Orleans at Baltimore

13 C.J. Uzomah, Cincinnati at Kansas City

14 Greg Olsen, Carolina at Philadelphia

15 Jordan Reed, Washington vs. Dallas

16 Jeff Heuerman, Denver at Arizona

17 Ricky Seals-Jones, Arizona vs. Denver

18 Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay vs. Cleveland

19 Geoff Swaim, Dallas at Washington

20 Chris Herndon, NY Jets vs. Minnesota

21 Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia vs. Carolina

22 Vernon Davis, Washington vs. Dallas

23 Mike Gesicki, Miami vs. Detroit

24 Charles Clay, Buffalo at Indianapolis

25 Antonio Gates, LA Chargers vs. Tennessee

26 Gerald Everett, LA Rams at San Francisco

27 James O’Shaugnessy, Jacksonville vs. Houston

28 Eric Swoope, Indianapolis vs. Buffalo

29 Mark Andrews, Baltimore vs. New Orleans

30 Rhett Ellison, NY Giants at Atlanta ...Ellison (foot) will need to be monitored.

Kicker

1 Harrison Butker, Kansas City vs. Cincinnati

2 Greg Zuerlein, LA Rams at San Francisco ...Zuerlien (groin) is expected to make his return this week.

3 Justin Tucker, Baltimore vs. New Orleans

4 Stephen Gostkowski, New England at Chicago

5 Giorgio Tavecchio, Atlanta vs. NY Giants ...Tavecchio is expected to start this week with Matt Bryant (hamstring) injured.

6 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis vs. Buffalo

7 Jake Elliott, Philadelphia vs. Carolina

8 Matt Prater, Detroit at Miami

9 Wil Lutz, New Orleans at Baltimore

10 Dan Bailey, Minnesota at NY Jets

11 Jason Myers, NY Jets vs. Minnesota

12 Aldrick Rosas, NY Giants at Atlanta

13 Brett Maher, Dallas at Washington

14 Chandler Catanzaro, Tampa Bay vs. Cleveland

15 Brandon McManus, Denver at Arizona

16 Caleb Sturgis, LA Chargers vs. Tennessee ...Sturgis (quad) will need to be monitored.

17 Cody Parkey, Chicago vs. New England

18 Jason Sanders, Miami vs. Detroit

19 Dustin Hopkins, Washington vs. Dallas

20 Josh Lambo, Jacksonville vs. Houston

21 Graham Gano, Carolina at Philadelphia

22 Robbie Gould, San Francisco vs. LA Rams

23 Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston at Jacksonville

24 Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo at Indianapolis

25 Randy Bullock, Cincinnati at Kansas City

26 Greg Joseph, Cleveland at Tampa Bay

27 Ryan Succop, Tennessee at LA Chargers

28 Phil Dawson, Arizona vs. Denver

Defense

1 Jacksonville DT, Jacksonville vs. Houston

2 LA Rams DT, LA Rams at San Francisco

3 Indianapolis DT, Indianapolis vs. Buffalo

4 Detroit DT, Detroit at Miami

5 Minnesota DT, Minnesota at NY Jets

6 LA Chargers DT, LA Chargers vs. Tennessee

7 Philadelphia DT, Philadelphia vs. Carolina

8 Denver DT, Denver at Arizona

9 Cleveland DT, Cleveland at Tampa Bay

10 Atlanta DT, Atlanta vs. NY Giants

11 Tampa Bay DT, Tampa Bay vs. Cleveland

12 Houston DT, Houston at Jacksonville

13 Baltimore DT, Baltimore vs. New Orleans

14 New England DT, New England at Chicago

15 Washington DT, Washington vs. Dallas

16 Dallas DT, Dallas at Washington

17 Kansas City DT, Kansas City vs. Cincinnati

18 Carolina DT, Carolina at Philadelphia

19 Arizona DT, Arizona vs. Denver

20 Buffalo DT, Buffalo at Indianapolis

21 NY Jets DT, NY Jets vs. Minnesota

22 New Orleans DT, New Orleans at Baltimore

23 NY Giants DT, NY Giants at Atlanta

24 Miami DT, Miami vs. Detroit

25 Chicago DT, Chicago vs. New England

26 Tennessee DT, Tennessee at LA Chargers

27 Cincinnati DT, Cincinnati at Kansas City

28 San Francisco DT, San Francisco vs. LA Rams

Alan Satterlee is in his sixth year of writing about fantasy football for The Charlotte Observer. Find him on Twitter at @Speedkills_DFW

