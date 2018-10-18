Week 7 fantasy football rankings: Kirk Cousins, Mitch Trubisky good bets

Quarterback
1 Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City vs. Cincinnati
2 Jared Goff, LA Rams at San Francisco
3 Matt Ryan, Atlanta vs. NY Giants
4 Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay vs. Cleveland
5 Carson Wentz, Philadelphia vs. Carolina
6 Tom Brady, New England at Chicago
7 Kirk Cousins, Minnesota at NY Jets ...Cousins gets a favorable match-up against a Jets’ defense that has allowed 341 yards passing over its past three games (2nd-most).
8 Philip Rivers, LA Chargers vs. Tennessee
9 Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago vs. New England ...Opportunities should be there for Trubisky against a Patriots defense allowing 2.5 passing touchdowns per game.
10 Matthew Stafford, Detroit at Miami
11 Baker Mayfield, Cleveland at Tampa Bay ...Mayfield (ankle) needs to be monitored, but he and the Browns have an attractive match-up against a Tampa Bay defense allowing a league-high 34.6 points per week and a league-high 356 yards passing per game.
12 Cam Newton, Carolina at Philadelphia
13 Andrew Luck, Indianapolis vs. Buffalo
14 Eli Manning, NY Giants at Atlanta ...Manning hasn’t been that useful (No. 22 fantasy quarterback on the season) though this could be a solid week against a defense allowing the 2nd-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
15 Drew Brees, New Orleans at Baltimore ...Brees takes a dip in this week’s rankings on the road out of the dome and against a Ravens’ defense allowing a league-low 12.8 points per game and just 188 yards passing per game (2nd-lowest).
16 Andy Dalton, Cincinnati at Kansas City
17 Joe Flacco, Baltimore vs. New Orleans
18 C.J. Beathard, San Francisco vs. LA Rams
19 Dak Prescott, Dallas at Washington
20 Blake Bortles, Jacksonville vs. Houston
21 Deshaun Watson, Houston at Jacksonville ...Watson is a bench candidate this week against a Jacksonville defense allowing a league-low 188 yards passing per week and league-low 0.8 passing touchdowns per game, and while Watson is on pace to collect 67 sacks.
22 Brock Osweiler, Miami vs. Detroit ...Osweiler will draw the Week 7 start with Ryan Tannehill battling a shoulder injury.
23 Alex Smith, Washington vs. Dallas ...There probably are not a ton of points to be had for the Washington offense against a Dallas defense allowing 17.2 points per week (2nd-lowest).
24 Case Keenum, Denver at Arizona
25 Sam Darnold, NY Jets vs. Minnesota
26 Marcus Mariota, Tennessee at LA Chargers
27 Josh Rosen, Arizona vs. Denver
28 Derek Anderson, Buffalo at Indianapolis ...Just recently signed, Anderson will get the start with Josh Allen (elbow) out over Nathan Peterman.
Running Back
1 Saquon Barkley, NY Giants at Atlanta ...Barkley is on pace for 107 receptions, 2,163 yards and 16 touchdowns and that pace should continue against a Falcons’ defense allowing the 3rd-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
2 Todd Gurley, LA Rams at San Francisco ...Gurley is as automatic as they come these days, in another attractive match-up and off his first 200-yard rushing day.
3 Kareem Hunt, Kansas City vs. Cincinnati
4 Melvin Gordon, LA Chargers vs. Tennessee
5 Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas at Washington
6 David Johnson, Arizona vs. Denver ...Denver will likely be all-in to try to plug the leaks in their rushing defense (the first team in NFL history to allow back-to-back 200 yards rushing) but nonetheless this is an attractive match-up for David Johnson against a Broncos’ defense that has allowed 245 yards per game on the ground over its past three games.
7 Alvin Kamara, New Orleans at Baltimore
8 Joe Mixon, Cincinnati at Kansas City ...Mixon is a strong play this week against a Kansas City defense that has allowed six rushing touchdowns over their past three games and the most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.
9 Christian McCaffrey, Carolina at Philadelphia
10 Tarik Cohen, Chicago vs. New England
11 Jordan Howard, Chicago vs. New England
12 James White, New England at Chicago ...Drake and Frank Gore should both be solid plays against a Detroit defense allowing 146 rushing yards per game (3rd-most).
13 Kerryon Johnson, Detroit at Miami
14 Phillip Lindsay, Denver at Arizona ...The Broncos’ running backs should be in-store for a solid game against an Arizona defense allowing 151 rushing yards per game (2nd-most).
15 LeSean McCoy, Buffalo at Indianapolis
16 Kenyan Drake, Miami vs. Detroit ...Drake and Frank Gore should both be solid plays against a Detroit defense allowing 146 rushing yards per game (3rd-most).
17 T.J. Yeldon, Jacksonville vs. Houston
18 Sony Michel, New England at Chicago ...Michel has averaged 105 yards on the ground over his past three games, though this is a tough one against a Bears’ defense that has yet to surrender a rushing touchdown on the season and a defense that allows the 2nd-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs.
19 Mark Ingram, New Orleans at Baltimore
20 Tevin Coleman, Atlanta vs. NY Giants ...Coleman and Ito Smith will share the Falcons’ running back duties with Devonta Freeman placed on Injured Reserve.
21 Peyton Barber, Tampa Bay vs. Cleveland
22 Matt Breida, San Francisco vs. LA Rams
23 Austin Ekeler, LA Chargers vs. Tennessee
24 Corey Clement, Philadelphia vs. Carolina
25 Adrian Peterson, Washington vs. Dallas
26 Duke Johnson, Cleveland at Tampa Bay
27 Frank Gore, Miami vs. Detroit
28 Marlon Mack, Indianapolis vs. Buffalo
29 Chris Thompson, Washington vs. Dallas ...Thompson (knee) will need to be monitored.
30 Alex Collins, Baltimore vs. New Orleans ...Collins draws the toughest run defense in the league statistically this week, allowing just 71 rushing yards per game.
31 Dalvin Cook, Minnesota at NY Jets ...Cook (hamstring) will need to be monitored.
32 Ito Smith, Atlanta vs. NY Giants ...Smith will join Tevin Coleman in likely a split role for the Falcons with Devonta Freeman out -- Smith actually out-touched Coleman 13-11 last week and he has seven rushing attempts inside the red zone over the past three weeks versus just two attempts for Coleman.
33 Bilal Powell, NY Jets vs. Minnesota
34 Royce Freeman, Denver at Arizona
35 Carlos Hyde, Cleveland at Tampa Bay
36 Wendell Smallwood, Philadelphia vs. Carolina
37 Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis vs. Buffalo
38 Javorius Allen, Baltimore vs. New Orleans
39 Dion Lewis, Tennessee at LA Chargers
40 Latavius Murray, Minnesota at NY Jets
41 Theo Riddick, Detroit at Miami
42 Isaiah Crowell, NY Jets vs. Minnesota ...Crowell (foot) will need to be monitored.
43 Lamar Miller, Houston at Jacksonville
44 Raheem Mostert, San Francisco vs. LA Rams ...Mostert gets on the radar and looked spry last week with fresh legs, carrying the ball 12 times for 87 yards.
45 Derrick Henry, Tennessee at LA Chargers
46 Nick Chubb, Cleveland at Tampa Bay
47 LeGarrette Blount, Detroit at Miami
48 Alfred Blue, Houston at Jacksonville
49 Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay vs. Cleveland
50 Devontae Booker, Denver at Arizona
Wide Receiver
1 Tyreek Hill, Kansas City vs. Cincinnati
2 Odell Beckham, NY Giants at Atlanta ...This looks to be a week for Beckham to have a strong game against an Atlanta team giving up 2.7 passing touchdowns per game.
3 Adam Thielen, Minnesota at NY Jets
4 Julio Jones, Atlanta vs. NY Giants
5 Mike Evans, Tampa Bay vs. Cleveland
6 A.J. Green, Cincinnati at Kansas City
7 Robert Woods, LA Rams at San Francisco
8 Keenan Allen, LA Chargers vs. Tennessee
9 Michael Thomas, New Orleans at Baltimore
10 Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati at Kansas City
11 Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia vs. Carolina
12 Allen Robinson, Chicago vs. New England
13 Stefon Diggs, Minnesota at NY Jets
14 Julian Edelman, New England at Chicago
15 Jarvis Landry, Cleveland at Tampa Bay ...Look for Landry to have a bit of a breakout game this week against a Tampa defense that allows the 2nd-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
16 Brandin Cooks, LA Rams at San Francisco
17 Golden Tate, Detroit at Miami
18 John Brown, Baltimore vs. New Orleans ...Brown had just two receptions last week but he should return to form this week against a Saints’ defense allowing the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
19 Emmanuel Sanders, Denver at Arizona
20 Kenny Golladay, Detroit at Miami
21 DeAndre Hopkins, Houston at Jacksonville
22 Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay vs. Cleveland
23 Sterling Shepard, NY Giants at Atlanta
24 Josh Gordon, New England at Chicago ...Gordon’s targets have gone up from two to four to nine over the past three games and this week he goes against a Bears’ defense allowing the 5th-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
25 Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco vs. LA Rams ...Goodwin re-found his groove last week with two touchdowns and should keep it going against a Rams’ defense that has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers over the past three weeks.
26 DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay vs. Cleveland
27 Michael Crabtree, Baltimore vs. New Orleans
28 Marvin Jones, Detroit at Miami
29 T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis vs. Buffalo ...Hilton (hamstring) will need to be monitored but he looks as though he has a good chance to return this week.
30 Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia vs. Carolina
31 Calvin Ridley, Atlanta vs. NY Giants ...Ridley (ankle) will need to be monitored.
32 Taylor Gabriel, Chicago vs. New England ...Gabriel has turned into an every-week starter with at least four receptions in every game this year.
33 Cole Beasley, Dallas at Washington
34 Christian Kirk, Arizona vs. Denver ...Kirk has been coming on of late with at least 77 yards in three of his past four games.
35 Demaryius Thomas, Denver at Arizona
36 Willie Snead, Baltimore vs. New Orleans ...Snead could be a sneaky play in a “revenge” game going against his former team.
37 Sammy Watkins, Kansas City vs. Cincinnati
38 Devin Funchess, Carolina at Philadelphia
39 Jermaine Kearse, NY Jets vs. Minnesota ...Kearse comes off a nine-catch game and should be fairly-busy again this week out of the slot in place of Quincy Enunwa.
40 Josh Reynolds, LA Rams at San Francisco ...Reynolds will draw the Week 7 start with Cooper Kupp (knee) injured.
41 Keelan Cole, Jacksonville vs. Houston
42 Corey Davis, Tennessee at LA Chargers
43 Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona vs. Denver
44 Chester Rogers, Indianapolis vs. Buffalo
45 Albert Wilson, Miami vs. Detroit
46 Kenny Stills, Miami vs. Detroit
47 TreQuan Smith, New Orleans at Baltimore ...Smith’s role will need to be confirmed, though he comes into this week off an impressive two-touchdown game prior to the Saints’ bye week.
48 Will Fuller, Houston at Jacksonville ...Fuller has been cold of late with just four total receptions and 48 yards in his past two games combined and another underwhelming game seems in the works against a Jacksonville defense allowing the fewest pass plays (13) of over 20 yards.
49 Robby Anderson, NY Jets vs. Minnesota ...Anderson (hamstring) will need to be monitored.
50 Paul Richardson, Washington vs. Dallas
51 Chris Hogan, New England at Chicago
52 Tyrell Williams, LA Chargers vs. Tennessee
53 D.J. Moore, Carolina at Philadelphia
54 Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville vs. Houston
55 Keke Coutee, Houston at Jacksonville
56 Mike Williams, LA Chargers vs. Tennessee
57 Pierre Garcon, San Francisco vs. LA Rams
58 Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta vs. NY Giants ...Sanu (hip) will need to be monitored.
59 Donte Moncrief, Jacksonville vs. Houston
60 Danny Amendola, Miami vs. Detroit
61 Courtland Sutton, Denver at Arizona
62 Zach Pascal, Indianapolis vs. Buffalo
63 Antonio Callaway, Cleveland at Tampa Bay
64 Cameron Meredith, New Orleans at Baltimore
65 Anthony Miller, Chicago vs. New England
66 Adam Humphries, Tampa Bay vs. Cleveland
67 Laquon Treadwell, Minnesota at NY Jets
68 Jordan Matthews, Philadelphia vs. Carolina
69 Taywan Taylor, Tennessee at LA Chargers
70 Jamison Crowder, Washington vs. Dallas
71 Torrey Smith, Carolina at Philadelphia
72 Chris Conley, Kansas City vs. Cincinnati
73 Zay Jones, Buffalo at Indianapolis
74 Kelvin Benjamin, Buffalo at Indianapolis
75 Jakeem Grant, Miami vs. Detroit
Tight End
1 Travis Kelce, Kansas City vs. Cincinnati ...Kelce should be fantasy elite this week against a Cincinnati defense that allows the 3rd-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.
2 Zach Ertz, Philadelphia vs. Carolina
3 Rob Gronkowski, New England at Chicago
4 David Njoku, Cleveland at Tampa Bay ...Njoku has been heating up of late with five or more receptions in three straight games and this week gets a Tampa defense that allows the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.
5 Austin Hooper, Atlanta vs. NY Giants ...Keep Hooper dialed-in into lineups off games with nine receptions in back-to-back games and especially with all the injuries to the Falcons’ receivers.
6 Trey Burton, Chicago vs. New England
7 Eric Ebron, Indianapolis vs. Buffalo
8 O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay vs. Cleveland
9 George Kittle, San Francisco vs. LA Rams
10 Evan Engram, NY Giants at Atlanta ...Engram (knee) will need to be monitored but he has a chance to return this week.
11 Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota at NY Jets
12 Ben Watson, New Orleans at Baltimore
13 C.J. Uzomah, Cincinnati at Kansas City
14 Greg Olsen, Carolina at Philadelphia
15 Jordan Reed, Washington vs. Dallas
16 Jeff Heuerman, Denver at Arizona
17 Ricky Seals-Jones, Arizona vs. Denver
18 Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay vs. Cleveland
19 Geoff Swaim, Dallas at Washington
20 Chris Herndon, NY Jets vs. Minnesota
21 Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia vs. Carolina
22 Vernon Davis, Washington vs. Dallas
23 Mike Gesicki, Miami vs. Detroit
24 Charles Clay, Buffalo at Indianapolis
25 Antonio Gates, LA Chargers vs. Tennessee
26 Gerald Everett, LA Rams at San Francisco
27 James O’Shaugnessy, Jacksonville vs. Houston
28 Eric Swoope, Indianapolis vs. Buffalo
29 Mark Andrews, Baltimore vs. New Orleans
30 Rhett Ellison, NY Giants at Atlanta ...Ellison (foot) will need to be monitored.
Kicker
1 Harrison Butker, Kansas City vs. Cincinnati
2 Greg Zuerlein, LA Rams at San Francisco ...Zuerlien (groin) is expected to make his return this week.
3 Justin Tucker, Baltimore vs. New Orleans
4 Stephen Gostkowski, New England at Chicago
5 Giorgio Tavecchio, Atlanta vs. NY Giants ...Tavecchio is expected to start this week with Matt Bryant (hamstring) injured.
6 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis vs. Buffalo
7 Jake Elliott, Philadelphia vs. Carolina
8 Matt Prater, Detroit at Miami
9 Wil Lutz, New Orleans at Baltimore
10 Dan Bailey, Minnesota at NY Jets
11 Jason Myers, NY Jets vs. Minnesota
12 Aldrick Rosas, NY Giants at Atlanta
13 Brett Maher, Dallas at Washington
14 Chandler Catanzaro, Tampa Bay vs. Cleveland
15 Brandon McManus, Denver at Arizona
16 Caleb Sturgis, LA Chargers vs. Tennessee ...Sturgis (quad) will need to be monitored.
17 Cody Parkey, Chicago vs. New England
18 Jason Sanders, Miami vs. Detroit
19 Dustin Hopkins, Washington vs. Dallas
20 Josh Lambo, Jacksonville vs. Houston
21 Graham Gano, Carolina at Philadelphia
22 Robbie Gould, San Francisco vs. LA Rams
23 Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston at Jacksonville
24 Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo at Indianapolis
25 Randy Bullock, Cincinnati at Kansas City
26 Greg Joseph, Cleveland at Tampa Bay
27 Ryan Succop, Tennessee at LA Chargers
28 Phil Dawson, Arizona vs. Denver
Defense
1 Jacksonville DT, Jacksonville vs. Houston
2 LA Rams DT, LA Rams at San Francisco
3 Indianapolis DT, Indianapolis vs. Buffalo
4 Detroit DT, Detroit at Miami
5 Minnesota DT, Minnesota at NY Jets
6 LA Chargers DT, LA Chargers vs. Tennessee
7 Philadelphia DT, Philadelphia vs. Carolina
8 Denver DT, Denver at Arizona
9 Cleveland DT, Cleveland at Tampa Bay
10 Atlanta DT, Atlanta vs. NY Giants
11 Tampa Bay DT, Tampa Bay vs. Cleveland
12 Houston DT, Houston at Jacksonville
13 Baltimore DT, Baltimore vs. New Orleans
14 New England DT, New England at Chicago
15 Washington DT, Washington vs. Dallas
16 Dallas DT, Dallas at Washington
17 Kansas City DT, Kansas City vs. Cincinnati
18 Carolina DT, Carolina at Philadelphia
19 Arizona DT, Arizona vs. Denver
20 Buffalo DT, Buffalo at Indianapolis
21 NY Jets DT, NY Jets vs. Minnesota
22 New Orleans DT, New Orleans at Baltimore
23 NY Giants DT, NY Giants at Atlanta
24 Miami DT, Miami vs. Detroit
25 Chicago DT, Chicago vs. New England
26 Tennessee DT, Tennessee at LA Chargers
27 Cincinnati DT, Cincinnati at Kansas City
28 San Francisco DT, San Francisco vs. LA Rams
