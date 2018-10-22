A few misguided fans tried to buy custom Rae Carruth jerseys. NFL shut them down.

Former Carolina Panther Rae Carruth was released from prison Monday morning, and apparently a few misguided fans tried to celebrate by creating a custom Carruth jersey on the NFL’s official shopping site.
The league quickly blocked any attempt to do so.
If you try to create a jersey with Carruth’s name on the back, you will get an error message:
“We are unable to customize this item with the text you have entered. Please try a different entry.”
Carruth, 44, was a first-round draft pick of the Panthers in 1997. In January 2001, a Charlotte jury convicted him of conspiring to murder his eight-months-pregnant girlfriend, Cherica Adams. Adams was shot four times inside her car on Nov. 16, 1999.
Adams died of her wounds about a month later, but her child was delivered by cesarean section on the night of the shooting. Chancellor Lee Adams, who is disabled, turns 19 next month.
TMZ initially broke news of the league blocking a Carruth custom jersey, which continues a policy of not allowing controversial figures’ names to be planted on a jersey, including a No. 81 Patriots jersey with Aaron Hernandez’s name or No. 32 Bills jersey with OJ Simpson’s name on it.
The Carruth ban, however, appears a bit different. Given the unusual last name, the league appears to have banned it being placed on any uniform for any number.
Comments