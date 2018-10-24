Winning $1.6 billion jackpot ticket sold in South Carolina, state lottery site shows

A winning ticket was sold in South Carolina for the record $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot, according to the S.C. Education Lottery website.

Unlike many other state lotteries, including North Carolina’s, South Carolina does not identify winners of lottery games.

The rising Mega Millions jackpot led to lottery fever for weeks nationwide, with the latest drawing Tuesday night.

The winning numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and a mega number of 5, according to the Sacramento Bee.

National Public Radio was among the first media outlets to report early Wednesday that a winning Mega Millions ticket had been sold in the Palmetto state.

