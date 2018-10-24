First rule of Carolina Panthers’ most recent injury report? Don’t panic.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was limited in Wednesday’s practice, but it’s nothing to panic about according to head coach Ron Rivera.
“Just general soreness,” Rivera said. “The guy played a heck of a fourth quarter (against Philadelphia on Sunday). Little sore. Little tired. So, you know, it’s this time of year. You’ve just got to be smart.”
Newton had surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff on his throwing arm in the spring of 2017. He was often limited in practice throughout last season, which Rivera called “the new normal” following the surgery.
But Newton has been a full participant in practices this season, going as far back as training camp.
“It’s kind of going to be ‘the new normal’ as we go into the year,” Rivera said. “We’ve got to make sure he’s healthy down the stretch. And giving him a day every now and then is important for his well-being.”
Rivera added, laughing, that Newton is not a fan of the added rest.
“But he understands, he gets it,” Rivera said. “He reluctantly does it. He does the part of the practices that we allow him to do, and the other parts he stand back with (offensive coordinator Norv Turner) and (quarterbacks coach Scott Turner) and watches practice. Evaluates. And when he gets a chance, he heckles the defense.”
Tight end Greg Olsen is in a similar position after he re-fractured his foot in Week 1. Olsen has been able to play two full games since missing time to rehabilitate his foot, but the staff wants to keep him limited in practices as an added precaution.
Left tackle Matt Kalil, who is eligible to return to practice after beginning the season on injured reserve, did not practice. He worked on the side with team athletic trainers, as did rookie linebacker Andre Smith (hamstring).
Neither receiver Torrey Smith (knee) nor defensive end Mario Addison (back) practiced on Wednesday after being hurt in Sunday’s game at Philadelphia.
Defensive end Julius Peppers and safety Mike Adams both took veteran rest days.
Comments