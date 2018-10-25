Week 8 fantasy football rankings: Don’t give up on Bengals’ Andy Dalton

Quarterbacks
1 Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City vs. Denver ...Mahomes is on pace for an even 50-touchdown season.
2 Jared Goff, LA Rams vs. Green Bay
3 Kirk Cousins, Minnesota vs. New Orleans ... Cousins ranks as an elite option this week coming in as the No. 3 fantasy quarterback on the season and this week going against a Saints’ defense that allows the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
4 Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay at LA Rams
5 Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland
6 Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay at Cincinnati
7 Drew Brees, New Orleans at Minnesota
8 Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago vs. NY Jets ...Trubisky enters Week 8 absolutely on fire, totaling over 300 yards passing in each of his three games with at least three touchdowns in each game as well.
9 Andy Dalton, Cincinnati vs. Tampa Bay ...Dalton got benched last week but he is in a good spot to rebound this week, back at home and against a Tampa defense allowing a league-high 32.7 points per week and the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
10 Andrew Luck, Indianapolis at Oakland ...Luck has re-claimed his spot as fantasy elite, leading the NFL with 311 passing attempts on the season and on pace for 4,453 passing yards and 46 touchdowns.
11 Tom Brady, New England at Buffalo
12 Cam Newton, Carolina vs. Baltimore
13 Russell Wilson, Seattle at Detroit
14 Deshaun Watson, Houston vs. Miami
15 Matthew Stafford, Detroit vs. Seattle ...Stafford is probably safe enough for his usual production though he drops a little against a Seattle defense that allows the 2nd-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
16 Carson Wentz, Philadelphia at Jacksonville
17 Baker Mayfield, Cleveland at Pittsburgh
18 Derek Carr, Oakland vs. Indianapolis
19 Joe Flacco, Baltimore at Carolina
20 Eli Manning, NY Giants vs. Washington ...Manning has a somewhat limited upside ultimately though Washington has allowed the 2nd-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks over the past three weeks.
21 C.J. Beathard, San Francisco at Arizona
22 Case Keenum, Denver at Kansas City
23 Alex Smith, Washington at NY Giants
24 Sam Darnold, NY Jets at Chicago
25 Josh Rosen, Arizona vs. San Francisco
26 Blake Bortles, Jacksonville vs. Philadelphia ...Despite being benched for Cody Kessler last week the Jaguars will go back to Bortles to start Week 8 (though his leash could be short).
27 Brock Osweiler, Miami at Houston
28 Derek Anderson, Buffalo vs. New England
Running Back
1 Todd Gurley, LA Rams vs. Green Bay
2 Kareem Hunt, Kansas City vs. Denver ...Hunt comes into this one with nine touchdowns in his past six games and this week goes against a Denver defense allowing 148.1 yards per game on the ground (second-worst).
3 Saquon Barkley, NY Giants vs. Washington
4 James Conner, Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland ...There are no signs Le’Veon Bell will return this week, keeping Conner as an elite fantasy starter against the 28th-ranked run defense.
5 James White, New England at Buffalo ...With Sony Michel (knee) perhaps out this week or limited, either way White is an elite fantasy option this week (White is on pace for 103 receptions, 1,301 total yards from scrimmage and 16 touchdowns).
6 Alvin Kamara, New Orleans at Minnesota
7 Joe Mixon, Cincinnati vs. Tampa Bay
8 Kerryon Johnson, Detroit vs. Seattle
9 Phillip Lindsay, Denver at Kansas City ...Lindsay has been super effective this season averaging 5.8 yards per rushing attempt, and this week he gets a plus match-up against a bottom-ranked rushing defense (and Lindsay should be especially busy with Royce Freeman having injured his ankle last week).
10 Tarik Cohen, Chicago vs. NY Jets
11 David Johnson, Arizona vs. San Francisco
12 Christian McCaffrey, Carolina vs. Baltimore
13 Marlon Mack, Indianapolis at Oakland ...Mack has been the No. 7 running back over the past weeks and has a plus match-up this week against a 1-5 Raiders team.
14 Lamar Miller, Houston vs. Miami ...Miller comes into this one off a season-high 100 yards rushing and this week he goes against a Miami defense allowing the 4th-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
15 Nick Chubb, Cleveland at Pittsburgh ...Chubb should be plenty busy and he looked in his first week as a starter though the Steelers’ defense allows the second -fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs.
16 Jordan Howard, Chicago vs. NY Jets
17 Latavius Murray, Minnesota vs. New Orleans
18 Chris Carson, Seattle at Detroit
19 Mark Ingram, New Orleans at Minnesota
20 Adrian Peterson, Washington at NY Giants
21 Doug Martin, Oakland vs. Indianapolis ...Martin will likely start this week with Marshawn Lynch (groin) placed on injured reserve.
22 Kenyan Drake, Miami at Houston
23 Matt Breida, San Francisco at Arizona ...Breida (ankle) will need to be monitored though this is a prime match-up against a Cardinals’ defense that allows the most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
24 T.J. Yeldon, Jacksonville vs. Philadelphia
25 Duke Johnson, Cleveland at Pittsburgh
26 Jalen Richard, Oakland vs. Indianapolis
27 Corey Clement, Philadelphia at Jacksonville
28 Raheem Mostert, San Francisco at Arizona
29 Isaiah Crowell, NY Jets at Chicago ...Crowell should have an increased workload with Bilal Powell placed on injured reserve.
30 Aaron Jones, Green Bay at LA Rams
31 Alex Collins, Baltimore at Carolina
32 Carlos Hyde, Jacksonville vs. Philadelphia ...Hyde will likely make his Jacksonville debut this week.
33 Devontae Booker, Denver at Kansas City
34 Chris Thompson, Washington at NY Giants ...Thompson (knee) will need to be monitored.
35 Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis at Oakland
36 LeSean McCoy, Buffalo vs. New England ...McCoy (head/neck) will need to be monitored.
37 Peyton Barber, Tampa Bay at Cincinnati
38 Mike Davis, Seattle at Detroit
39 LeGarrette Blount, Detroit vs. Seattle
40 Javorius Allen, Baltimore at Carolina
41 Jamaal Williams, Green Bay at LA Rams
42 Wendell Smallwood, Philadelphia at Jacksonville
43 Chris Ivory, Buffalo vs. New England
44 Ty Montgomery, Green Bay at LA Rams
45 Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay at Cincinnati
46 Frank Gore, Miami at Houston
47 Kenjon Barner, New England at Buffalo ...Barner should have a larger role in the Patriots’ offense with Sony Michel (knee) likely out this week.
48 Trenton Cannon, NY Jets at Chicago
49 Alfred Blue, Houston vs. Miami
50 Spencer Ware, Kansas City vs. Denver
Wide Receiver
1 Adam Thielen, Minnesota vs. New Orleans ...If Thielen goes over 100 yards this week against the Saints he’ll tie Calvin Johnson for the all-time record of eight straight games with 100-plus receiving yards -- as an added bonus, the Saints allow the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
2 Tyreek Hill, Kansas City vs. Denver
3 Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland
4 A.J. Green, Cincinnati vs. Tampa Bay ...Green has been hot of late averaging 105 yards per game over his past three and this week he gets a Tampa defense that allows the 2nd most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
5 Davante Adams, Green Bay at LA Rams
6 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland
7 DeAndre Hopkins, Houston vs. Miami
8 Mike Evans, Tampa Bay at Cincinnati
9 Michael Thomas, New Orleans at Minnesota
10 Odell Beckham, NY Giants vs. Washington ...Off a season-high 143 yards this past week, Beckham is surprisingly on pace for a career-best season in both catches (on pace for 121) and yards (on pace for 1,483).
11 Brandin Cooks, LA Rams vs. Green Bay
12 Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati vs. Tampa Bay
13 T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis at Oakland
14 Robert Woods, LA Rams vs. Green Bay
15 Emmanuel Sanders, Denver at Kansas City
16 Stefon Diggs, Minnesota vs. New Orleans
17 Golden Tate, Detroit vs. Seattle ...Tate gets an attractive “revenge game” match-up in this one.
18 Jarvis Landry, Cleveland at Pittsburgh
19 Will Fuller, Houston vs. Miami ...Fuller should be in-store for an enhanced role with Keke Coutee (hamstring) out.
20 Julian Edelman, New England at Buffalo
21 John Brown, Baltimore at Carolina ...Brown has reached must-start status and should be a candidate for the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year Award at this point with Brown on pace for a 1,275 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
22 Kenny Golladay, Detroit vs. Seattle
23 Jordy Nelson, Oakland vs. Indianapolis ...With the trade of Amari Cooper to Dallas, nelson becomes the number one receiver for the Raiders and as such should have a safe floor in terms of targets.
24 Doug Baldwin, Seattle at Detroit
25 Josh Gordon, New England at Buffalo
26 Allen Robinson, Chicago vs. NY Jets ...The Jets have given up the 2nd-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers over the past three weeks.
27 Tyler Lockett, Seattle at Detroit
28 Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay at Cincinnati
29 DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay at Cincinnati
30 Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia at Jacksonville
31 Chris Hogan, New England at Buffalo ...”Revenge game” match-ups don’t always work out though the only other time Hogan returned to Buffalo (Week 8, 2016) he totaled 91 yards with a score against his former team.
32 Sterling Shepard, NY Giants vs. Washington ...Shepard remains a solid week-in and week-out play, ranking 13th in fantasy points among all receivers over the past four weeks.
33 Michael Crabtree, Baltimore at Carolina
34 Demaryius Thomas, Denver at Kansas City
35 Christian Kirk, Arizona vs. San Francisco
36 Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona vs. San Francisco
37 Devin Funchess, Carolina vs. Baltimore
38 Courtland Sutton, Denver at Kansas City
39 TreQuan Smith, New Orleans at Minnesota
40 Geronimo Allison, Green Bay at LA Rams ...Allison (hamstring) will need to be monitored.
41 Taylor Gabriel, Chicago vs. NY Jets
42 Marvin Jones, Detroit vs. Seattle
43 Danny Amendola, Miami at Houston
44 Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco at Arizona
45 Sammy Watkins, Kansas City vs. Denver
46 Donte Moncrief, Jacksonville vs. Philadelphia
47 Chester Rogers, Indianapolis at Oakland
48 Randall Cobb, Green Bay at LA Rams ...Cobb (hamstring) will need to be monitored.
49 David Moore, Seattle at Detroit
50 Kelvin Benjamin, Buffalo vs. New England
51 Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia at Jacksonville
52 Willie Snead, Baltimore at Carolina
53 Keelan Cole, Jacksonville vs. Philadelphia
54 Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville vs. Philadelphia
55 Martavis Bryant, Oakland vs. Indianapolis
56 Cameron Meredith, New Orleans at Minnesota
57 Cooper Kupp, LA Rams vs. Green Bay ...Kupp (knee) will need to be monitored.
58 D.J. Moore, Carolina vs. Baltimore
59 Robby Anderson, NY Jets at Chicago
60 Adam Humphries, Tampa Bay at Cincinnati
61 DeVante Parker, Miami at Houston ...Parker could reemerge on the fantasy scene with Kenny Stills (groin) and Albert Wilson (hip) both expected to miss Week 8.
62 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay at LA Rams
63 Anthony Miller, Chicago vs. NY Jets
64 Paul Richardson, Washington at NY Giants
65 Antonio Callaway, Cleveland at Pittsburgh
66 Josh Reynolds, LA Rams vs. Green Bay
67 Jakeem Grant, Miami at Houston
68 Laquon Treadwell, Minnesota vs. New Orleans
69 Torrey Smith, Carolina vs. Baltimore ...Smith (knee) will need to be monitored.
70 Jermaine Kearse, NY Jets at Chicago
71 Chad Williams, Arizona vs. San Francisco
72 Zay Jones, Buffalo vs. New England
73 James Washington, Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland
74 Pierre Garcon, San Francisco at Arizona
75 Seth Roberts, Oakland vs. Indianapolis
Tight End
1 Travis Kelce, Kansas City vs. Denver
2 Zach Ertz, Philadelphia at Jacksonville ...With 57 receptions on the season, Ertz trails only Adam Thielen in the 2018 NFL receptions lead.
3 Trey Burton, Chicago vs. NY Jets ...Burton has scored in three straight games, averaging 78 yards over that timeframe.
4 David Njoku, Cleveland at Pittsburgh ...Njoku has been the 5th-best fantasy tight end over the past since month since Baker Mayfield took over as the Browns’ starting quarterback while this week he gets a Pittsburgh defense that allows the 3rd-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.
5 O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay at Cincinnati ...Howard has been a top-five tight end over the past two weeks and he has a good chance for another strong outing against a Bengals’ defense ranked 31st in receptions allowed to opposing tight ends.
6 Eric Ebron, Indianapolis at Oakland
7 George Kittle, San Francisco at Arizona ...Kittle has reached elite status, on pace for 73 receptions and 1,205 yards.
8 Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland
9 Jared Cook, Oakland vs. Indianapolis
10 Jimmy Graham, Green Bay at LA Rams
11 Rob Gronkowski, New England at Buffalo ...Gronkowski (back) will need to be monitored.
12 C.J. Uzomah, Cincinnati vs. Tampa Bay ...Uzomah has settled in as the 12th-best fantasy tight end over the past three weeks and this week he gets a Tampa defense that allows the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.
13 Evan Engram, NY Giants vs. Washington
14 Ben Watson, New Orleans at Minnesota
15 Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota vs. New Orleans
16 Greg Olsen, Carolina vs. Baltimore
17 Jordan Reed, Washington at NY Giants
19 Chris Herndon, NY Jets at Chicago
20 Michael Roberts, Detroit vs. Seattle ...Roberts moves up the tight end rankings after a two-touchdown game last week.
21 Mike Gesicki, Miami at Houston
22 Jesse James, Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland
23 Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia at Jacksonville
24 Jeff Heuerman, Denver at Kansas City
25 Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay at Cincinnati
26 Charles Clay, Buffalo vs. New England
27 Vernon Davis, Washington at NY Giants
28 Luke Willson, Detroit vs. Seattle
29 Mark Andrews, Baltimore at Carolina
30 Jack Doyle, Indianapolis at Oakland ...Doyle (hip) will need to be monitored.
Kicker
1 Greg Zuerlein, LA Rams vs. Green Bay
2 Harrison Butker, Kansas City vs. Denver
3 Stephen Gostkowski, New England at Buffalo
4 Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston vs. Miami
5 Justin Tucker, Baltimore at Carolina
6 Matt Prater, Detroit vs. Seattle
7 Cody Parkey, Chicago vs. NY Jets
8 Wil Lutz, New Orleans at Minnesota
9 Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland
10 Dan Bailey, Minnesota vs. New Orleans
11 Jake Elliott, Philadelphia at Jacksonville
12 Mason Crosby, Green Bay at LA Rams
13 Randy Bullock, Cincinnati vs. Tampa Bay
14 Sebastian Janikowski, Seattle at Detroit
15 Daniel Carlson, Oakland vs. Indianapolis ...Carlson will be the new Raiders’ kicker, taking over for Matt McCrane.
16 Dustin Hopkins, Washington at NY Giants
17 Robbie Gould, San Francisco at Arizona
18 Brandon McManus, Denver at Kansas City
19 Graham Gano, Carolina vs. Baltimore
20 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis at Oakland ...Vinatieri (groin) will need to be monitored.
21 Aldrick Rosas, NY Giants vs. Washington
22 Chandler Catanzaro, Tampa Bay at Cincinnati
23 Phil Dawson, Arizona vs. San Francisco
24 Jason Sanders, Miami at Houston
25 Greg Joseph, Cleveland at Pittsburgh
26 Jason Myers, NY Jets at Chicago
27 Josh Lambo, Jacksonville vs. Philadelphia
28 Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo vs. New England
Defense
1 Chicago DT, Chicago vs. NY Jets
2 New England DT, New England at Buffalo
3 Pittsburgh DT, Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland
4 Houston DT, Houston vs. Miami
5 Philadelphia DT, Philadelphia at Jacksonville
6 Arizona DT, Arizona vs. San Francisco
7 Kansas City vs. Denver
8 LA Rams DT, LA Rams vs. Green Bay
9 Seattle DT, Seattle at Detroit
10 Indianapolis DT, Indianapolis at Oakland
11 Baltimore DT, Baltimore at Carolina
12 NY Giants vs. Washington
13 Detroit DT, Detroit vs. Seattle
14 San Francisco DT, San Francisco at Arizona
15 Washington DT, Washington at NY Giants
16 Carolina DT, Carolina vs. Baltimore
17 Cincinnati DT, Cincinnati vs. Tampa Bay
18 Jacksonville DT, Jacksonville vs. Philadelphia
19 Denver DT, Denver at Kansas City
20 Oakland DT, Oakland vs. Indianapolis
21 Miami DT, Miami at Houston
22 Tampa Bay DT, Tampa Bay at Cincinnati
23 Minnesota DT, Minnesota vs. New Orleans
24 NY Jets at Chicago
25 New Orleans DT, New Orleans at Minnesota
26 Cleveland DT, Cleveland at Pittsburgh
27 Buffalo DT, Buffalo vs. New England
28 Green Bay DT, Green Bay at LA Rams
