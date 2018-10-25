Panthers coach Ron Rivera takes Cam Newton shoulder questions into his own hands

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera clearly stated on Wednesday that limiting quarterback Cam Newton in practice this week was a precaution for lingering soreness after a 201-yard, two-touchdown, fourth-quarter comeback on Sunday.

But there were still questions.

Rivera was even asked if, since Newton was on the injury report as “limited” for a second time on Thursday after not throwing a pass during the media’s 20-minute viewing portion of practice, there was any doubt he’d play this Sunday against Baltimore.

SIGN UP

So the head coach offered a definitive statement.

“No, there is no doubt,” Rivera said. “None at all.”

Panthers linebacker Andre Smith continued to rehabilitate a hamstring injury by working on the side, and rookie safety Rashaan Gaulden was added to Wednesday’s injury report with an ankle injury he said he suffered in Wednesday’s practice.

Defensive end Mario Addison did not practice on Wednesday after hurting his back on Sunday, but was back in a limited capacity on Thursday.

Tight end Greg Olsen remained limited, but Rivera was optimistic about Olsen’s continued progress after Olsen was sidelined for five weeks with a fractured foot.

“I think he’s starting to build into it,” Rivera said. “I thought last week he most certainly did move around better than he did the (previous week)...It was good to see him, especially down the stretch, out on the field. He did look spry. He looked like he still had some gas left.”

Receiver Torrey Smith did not practice for the second consecutive day after injuring his knee in last week’s game, but remarked that he was “still walking around” and projected positivity about his availability for Sunday’s game.

Carolina’s final injury report of the week is released on Friday afternoon.