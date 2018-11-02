Colin Cowherd: Cam Newton is having an ‘MV-C’ season

By now, you probably know that Fox Sports talking head Colin Cowherd isn’t exactly a Cam Newton fan.

So when a few national media outlets began to mention Newton as a candidate for a second MVP award recently, Cowherd dug his heels in, again, on the Panthers’ QB1.

Speaking on his national talk show Thursday, Cowherd suggested that the media “stop rooting and start reporting” on Newton.

Fox Sports-talk personality Colin Cowherd said Cam Newton is not an NFL MVP candidate this season, despite this being the best version of Cam he’s ever seen. Jim Prisching AP

Cowherd points out the Newton’s passer rating is fourth in the NFC South among four QBs; that he’s tied for TD passes with Tampa Bay’s Ryan Fitzpatrick; and that Newton is 22nd in passing yards among NFL quarterbacks. And don’t talk to Cowherd about Newton’s running.

“It’s called quarterback not running back,” Cowherd said. “You will be judged, eventually, on the pocket, and if you compare him to (Kansas City QB) Patrick Mahomes, it’s not even close.”

For the record, Newton is completing a higher percentage of passes that Mahomes (66.4 percent to 65.6) but Mahomes — running an offense that is pass-first and not balanced like Carolina’s — tops Newton in passing yards per game (316 to 235), touchdowns to interceptions (26-6 to 13-4) and passer rating (115.3 to 97.4). Mahomes has played eight games. Newton has played seven.

So, based on all of that, Cowherd figures that Newton is having an MV-C year, “Most Valuable Cam.”

“This the best Cam I’ve ever seen,” Cowherd said. “I think he’s more valuable now than his MVP year. He’s a better passer and more coachable now. And he’s more mature now. And he has more snaps now. But statistically, wins and losses, he’s the second best quarterback in his own division now, to (New Orleans QB) Drew Brees.”

Cowherd wants less rooting and more reporting, though, so we’ll drop this, from CBS Sports’ Will Brinson, who, by the way, believes Newton is an MVP candidate. Brinson ranks Newton No. 4 on his NFL QB ratings this week.

In Cam’s 2015 MVP season, Brinson notes, Newton completed 54.2 percent of his passes for 1,523 yards and 11 touchdowns through seven games. He had eight interceptions and 386 rush yards.

This year? Newton has thrown for 1,646 yards, completing 66.4 percent of his passes and has 13 touchdown passes. He has four interceptions and 309 rush yards. Also, note that Carolina has the league’s No. 2 rush offense, an attack that is based largely around Cam and his ability to run the Panthers’ vexing misdirection attack. Teams have to account for his ability to run.

In 2015, as Brinson points out, Newton became the first QB to ever throw for 3,500 yards, 30-plus touchdowns and rush for 600-plus yards.

Know who’s on pace to become the second QB ever to do that?

The MV-C.