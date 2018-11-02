Panthers mailbag: Spoiling ‘Fitzmagic’? The ‘Matt Kalil question’? And early rookie hype ...

The Carolina Panthers (5-2) are on a little bit of a roll heading into Week 9 of the NFL season.

After a wild comeback victory at Philadelphia and a 36-21 rout of Baltimore, the Panthers are looking to keep the momentum going when they host Tampa Bay on Sunday (1 p.m., FOX).

The Buccaneers announced the return to veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick earlier this week, after a four-interception performance from former starter Jameis Winston last Sunday.

Naturally, you have questions about the matchup and the state of the Panthers. I picked the five best inquiries from Twitter this week to answer. Let’s get moving.

Question from @bestsportnascar: How can we drain ‘Fitzmagic’ of his mojo?

This will be a huge game for Carolina’s pass rush and secondary to complement each other. Fitzpatrick is the true architect of the league’s No. 1 passing offense. In just five games, he has thrown for 1,550 yards and 13 touchdowns, with only five interceptions.

Carolina must dial up the pressure on Fitzpatrick early to disrupt his rhythm. Pressure has been the difference in games in which he’s struggled.

And the secondary needs to cover tight to make him hesitate a little longer before hitting his receivers, which in turn gives the rush a little more time to get to him. Carolina’s linebackers and safeties must also play fast and fluidly from sideline to sideline, to help eliminate checkdown options that can mitigate a pass rush.

Question from @amberella06: How soon should we expect Matt Kalil back in?

As we know, the situation with Carolina’s left tackle seems complicated. Kalil is rehabilitating a knee injury and started the season on injured reserve. He’s eligible to practice with the team now, but has not yet been able to do so. And in his place, veteran left tackle Chris Clark has been playing his shorts off.

In fact, Carolina’s offensive line has only given up 10 sacks through the first seven games, which is a career-low start to the season for sacks on quarterback Cam Newton.

I don’t think it’s as complicated as it might seem, however. Clark playing so well means the Panthers don’t have to hurry Kalil back onto the field semi-healthy. It also means they get time to figure out what the long-term future at left tackle will be. Because Clark is 33, it’s hard to imagine he figures into Carolina’s long-term plans, which would mean somehow dumping Kalil’s five-year, $55.5 million contract signed in 2017.

I think the question then isn’t whether we’ll see Kalil back on the field this year (which I doubt, aside from an emergency), but whether he will be a part of the Panthers’ big picture plans after the season. Remember, if the Panthers want to trade him they’d have to convince another team to absorb that big contract. And if they cut him this year (also unlikely), they’re on the hook for $20.8 million.

Question from @josh_spencer: Why aren’t we talking more about (cornerback) Donte Jackson’s defensive rookie of the year potential?

We should be. At the very least, he’s a sleeper after a seven-game span during which he’s had 32 tackles, three interceptions and a sack. He also has rendered speedy receivers John Ross and John Brown nearly ineffective against Carolina. If he keeps up this pace, he’s definitely in the conversation.

I’d say right now he’s competing with another guy the Panthers liked a lot pre-draft: Cincinnati safety Jessie Bates.

Question from @Astrickland5: Seven games in, what’s the biggest difference in the offense between (new coordinator Norv Turner) and (former offensive coordinator) Mike Shula?

Great question, and tough to find just one biggest difference.

But if I had to boil it down, I’d say that there aren’t as many sluggish, slow-developing plays that failed a lot in Shula’s system. Turner has receivers run deep, sure, and if the play is open there he wants to get the ball to that receiver. But there are now so many more efficient layers in each offensive play that quarterback Cam Newton has options at each level, depending on where the best matchup is.

Turner excels at calculating good matchups all along the line of scrimmage, and lining guys up in places where they’re not only likely to be successful, but play efficiently. And you don’t see a ton of repetition in his play-calling.

It’s interesting to watch this offense unfold under Turner because players have said they are using a lot of the same language and concepts as they have in the past. But everything seems to be designed more efficiently, called at the right time and for the right matchup advantage.

Question from @Andy_Spicer: Worst Halloween candy, candy corn or circus peanuts?

Answer: Don’t you dare besmirch candy corn like that by putting it in a category with those puffed pieces of plastic. ... Candy corn is actually the best Halloween candy because you can stick two pieces in your upper lip and pretend you’re a vampire.