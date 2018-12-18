Carolina Panthers

Two Panthers land on NFC Pro Bowl roster, which features one surprising omission

By Marcel Louis-Jacques

December 18, 2018 08:27 PM

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) looks at the Jumbotron after a failed series against the New Orleans Saints in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. The Saints won, 12-9. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/TNS)
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) looks at the Jumbotron after a failed series against the New Orleans Saints in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. The Saints won, 12-9. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/TNS) Jeff Siner TNS
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) looks at the Jumbotron after a failed series against the New Orleans Saints in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. The Saints won, 12-9. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/TNS) Jeff Siner TNS

The NFL announced its rosters for the 2019 Pro Bowl on Tuesday, including two Carolina Panthers.

Right guard Trai Turner and middle linebacker Luke Kuechly were named to their fourth and sixth Pro Bowls, respectively. Kuechly was voted in as a starter.

Despite his breakout season, running back Christian McCaffrey was not named to the NFC’s roster. The second-year running back broke the Panthers’ franchise record for yards from scrimmage in the team’s Monday night loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Kuechly’s 124 tackles rank second in the NFL and his six Pro Bowl selections set a franchise record. Turner has started 57 games over the past four seasons and now has the second-most selections of any offensive lineman in franchise history.

In late November, nine Panthers were among the top-10 vote-getters in their respective positions, including Kuechly, McCaffrey, quarterback Cam Newton, tight end Greg Olsen, fullback Alex Armah, center Ryan Kalil, cornerback Donte Jackson, free safety Mike Adams and kicker Graham Gano. Turner surged ahead late in the voting process.

The 2019 Pro Bowl will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on January 27 at 3 p.m.

Marcel Louis-Jacques, 704-358-5015: @Marcel_LJ

Marcel Louis-Jacques

Marcel Louis-Jacques covers the Carolina Panthers for the Charlotte Observer, keeping you on top of Panthers news both on the field and behind the scenes. He is a 2014 graduate of Arizona State University and grew up in Sacramento, California.

  Comments  