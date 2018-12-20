Injuries are piling up for Panthers as a key defender moves to injured reserve

The Carolina Panthers will be shorthanded on both sides of the ball Sunday when they host the Atlanta Falcons.
The team announced Thursday it has placed linebacker Shaq Thompson on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. According to the team website, Thompson, a fourth-year player out of Washington, had been dealing with shoulder issues throughout the season. He had one of his best games of the season Monday against the New Orleans Saints, recording eight tackles and half a sack.
Thompson started the Panthers’ first four games of the season at outside linebacker, then moved back to his “big nickel” role as a hybrid safety/linebacker once Thomas Davis returned from suspension. In 14 games (11 starts) this season, he compiled a 79 tackles and 3.5 sacks — both career-highs.
Quarterback Kyle Allen will be signed from the practice squad in the corresponding move.
Thompson’s move to injured reserve comes one day after kicker Graham Gano did the same. It also comes the day after the Panthers announced they would sit Cam Newton for at least Sunday’s game, with reports saying Newton’s season is over.
