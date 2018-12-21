Fantasy football position rankings for championship week 2018: Set your lineup

Fantasy football position rankings for championship weekend:
Quarterback
1 Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City at Seattle ... Mahomes needs 457 passing yards and five passing touchdowns to complete the magical season of 5,000 yards and 50 passing touchdowns.
2 Drew Brees, New Orleans vs. Pittsburgh
3 Andrew Luck, Indianapolis vs. NY Giants
4 Russell Wilson, Seattle vs. Kansas City ... This game has shootout potential and Wilson may need to keep pace with Mahomes and the Chiefs offense. The Chiefs’ defense allows 282.5 yards passing per game on average, most in the NFL.
5 Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh at New Orleans
6 Matt Ryan, Atlanta at Carolina
7 Baker Mayfield, Cleveland vs. Cincinnati
8 Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago at San Francisco ... San Francisco allows 2.1 passing touchdowns per game, tied for second-most.
9 Dak Prescott, Dallas vs. Tampa Bay ... Prescott comes off a disappointing zero-touchdown game but he should rebound nicely against a Tampa defense allowing 28.8 points per game, third-most.
10 Deshaun Watson, Houston at Philadelphia ... Watson gets an Eagles’ defense allowing 281.2 yards passing per game, second-most.
11 Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay at NY Jets ... Rodgers (groin) will need to be monitored.
12 Tom Brady, New England vs. Buffalo ... Brady faces a Buffalo defense allowing the fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks though it’s an important game and at home. Brady topped 300 yards in the team’s earlier meeting.
13 Jared Goff, LA Rams at Arizona ... Goff has just one touchdown pass in his past three games combined.
14 Philip Rivers, LA Chargers vs. Baltimore ... Rivers slides in this week’s rankings some as he could be without Keenan Allen and he goes against a tough Ravens’ defense that has allowed more than two passing touchdowns in only one game this season.
15 Kirk Cousins, Minnesota at Detroit
16 Lamar Jackson, Baltimore at LA Chargers
17 Josh Allen, Buffalo at New England
18 Derek Carr, Oakland vs. Denver
19 Sam Darnold, NY Jets vs. Green Bay
20 Nick Foles, Philadelphia vs. Houston
21 Case Keenum, Denver at Oakland
22 Taylor Heinicke, Carolina vs. Atlanta ... Cam Newton (shoulder) will sit and Heincke will start for the Panthers.
23 Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay at Dallas
24 Marcus Mariota, Tennessee vs. Washington
25 Matthew Stafford, Detroit vs. Minnesota ... Stafford is just the 25th-ranked fantasy quarterback over his past seven games and this week he draws a Vikings defense allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
26 Eli Manning, NY Giants at Indianapolis ... The Colts’ defense would be one to avoid right now – they have allowed a league-low 9.0 points per game over their past three games.
27 Nick Mullens, San Francisco vs. Chicago
28 Jeff Driskel, Cincinnati at Cleveland
29 Ryan Tannehill, Miami vs. Jacksonville
30 Josh Johnson, Washington at Tennessee
31 Josh Rosen, Arizona vs. LA Rams
32 Cody Kessler, Jacksonville at Miami
Running Back
1 Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas vs. Tampa Bay ... Elliott is on fire with 164 yards from scrimmage on average over his past six games, and Tampa allows 170 yards rushing per game over their past three games, third-most.
2 Alvin Kamara, New Orleans vs. Pittsburgh
3 Saquon Barkley, NY Giants at Indianapolis
4 Christian McCaffrey, Carolina vs. Atlanta ... McCaffrey has at least 100 yards from scrimmage in seven consecutive games and he has at least five catches in all three career games against Falcons, including 14 receptions in Week 2.
5 Nick Chubb, Cleveland vs. Cincinnati ... Chubb had 128 yards and two touchdowns in his previous game against the Bengals five weeks ago and more scoring should be in-store against a Bengals’ defense allowing 29.5 points per game, second-most.
6 Derrick Henry, Tennessee vs. Washington ... Henry is on fire with 408 yards rushing in his past two games to go with touchdowns, and that strong play should continue this week against a Washington defense allowing 176.3 yards rushing per game over their past three games, second-most.
7 Phillip Lindsay, Denver at Oakland ... Lindsay had a quiet game last week but bigger-picture he’s the No. 5 running back over the past five weeks and he should rebound against the Raiders who have allowed both the most points and the most rushing yards.
8 Todd Gurley, LA Rams at Arizona ... Gurley (knee) will need to be monitored though he gets lowered this week regardless as a reduced role would seem likely if he does play.
9 Dalvin Cook, Minnesota at Detroit
10 Joe Mixon, Cincinnati at Cleveland ... Mixon has been steadily elite of late, averaging 130 yards from scrimmage over his past four games while the Browns’ defense has allowed 1.3 rushing touchdowns per game, second-most. Note that Mixon (wrist) will need to be monitored.
11 Chris Carson, Seattle vs. Kansas City ... Carson comes into Week 16 averaging 119 total yards over his past two games and goes against a Kansas City defense allowing the most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
12 Marlon Mack, Indianapolis vs. NY Giants ... Keep Mack dialed in off a huge 149-yard, two-touchdown game and especially at home against a Giants’ defense allowing 128.4 yards rushing per game, fifth-most. The Giants have allowed a rushing touchdown in nine straight games.
13 David Johnson, Arizona vs. LA Rams
14 Damien Williams, Kansas City at Seattle
15 Melvin Gordon, LA Chargers vs. Baltimore ... Gordon (knee-MCL) will need to be monitored but he is expected to return this week, albeit in a tough matchup.
16 Tarik Cohen, Chicago at San Francisco
17 Sony Michel, New England vs. Buffalo
18 Jamaal Williams, Green Bay at NY Jets ... Williams should get the bulk of the work with Aaron Jones (knee) placed on injured reserve.
19 Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh at New Orleans …Look for Samuels to again draw the start with James Conner still recovering from an ankle injury.
20 James White, New England vs. Buffalo
21 Tevin Coleman, Atlanta at Carolina ... Coleman should continue to get a larger workload with Ito Smith (knee) done for the year.
22 Mark Ingram, New Orleans vs. Pittsburgh
23 Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville at Miami ... Fournette (foot) will need to be monitored.
24 Elijah McGuire, NY Jets vs. Green Bay
25 Jordan Howard, Chicago at San Francisco
26 Matt Breida, San Francisco vs. Chicago ... Breida (ankle) will need to be monitored.
27 Lamar Miller, Houston at Philadelphia ... Miller (ankle) will need to be monitored.
28 Kalen Ballage, Miami vs. Jacksonville ... It’s not the most attractive of match-ups though Ballage comes off a game where he totaled 121 yards after replacing Frank Gore who is out for the rest of the season.
29 Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis vs. NY Giants
30 Gus Edwards, Baltimore at LA Chargers
31 Jalen Richard, Oakland vs. Denver
32 LeSean McCoy, Buffalo at New England ... McCoy (hamstring) will need to be monitored.
33 Josh Adams, Philadelphia vs. Houston ... Although Adams scored last week, he’s averaging just 32 yards rushing over his past two games. Houston allows a league-low 57 yards rushing per game over their past three games.
34 Doug Martin, Oakland vs. Denver
35 Darren Sproles, Philadelphia vs. Houston
36 Peyton Barber, Tampa Bay at Dallas
37 Theo Riddick, Detroit vs. Minnesota
38 Mike Davis, Seattle vs. Kansas City
39 Dion Lewis, Tennessee vs. Washington
40 Kenyan Drake, Miami vs. Jacksonville
41 Adrian Peterson, Washington at Tennessee ... It’s hard to have much interest in the Washington offense, and Tennessee allows the fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs.
42 Duke Johnson, Cleveland vs. Cincinnati
43 Latavius Murray, Minnesota at Detroit
44 Rex Burkhead, New England vs. Buffalo
45 Justin Jackson, LA Chargers vs. Baltimore
46 Kenneth Dixon, Baltimore at LA Chargers
47 Zach Zenner, Detroit vs. Minnesota
48 Wendell Smallwood, Philadelphia vs. Houston
49 Chris Thompson, Washington at Tennessee
50 Royce Freeman, Denver at Oakland
Wide Receiver
1 DeAndre Hopkins, Houston at Philadelphia ... Philadelphia allows the second-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
2 Tyreek Hill, Kansas City at Seattle
3 Michael Thomas, New Orleans vs. Pittsburgh ... Thomas draws a Pittsburgh defense allowing the third-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers over the past three weeks.
4 Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh at New Orleans
5 Davante Adams, Green Bay at NY Jets
6 Amari Cooper, Dallas vs. Tampa Bay ... Cooper comes off a quiet game, but he’s still the No. 1 fantasy receiver over the past four games. The Tampa Bay defense allows the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
7 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh at New Orleans
8 Julio Jones, Atlanta at Carolina ... Jones (ribs) will need to be monitored.
9 Julian Edelman, New England vs. Buffalo ... Edelman has a high floor as a safe option this week. He had nine receptions for 104 yards when these two teams played each other in Week 8.
10 Adam Thielen, Minnesota at Detroit
11 Stefon Diggs, Minnesota at Detroit
12 T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis vs. NY Giants
13 Odell Beckham, NY Giants at Indianapolis ... Beckham (quad) will need to be monitored.
14 Robert Woods, LA Rams at Arizona
15 Jarvis Landry, Cleveland vs. Cincinnati
16 Doug Baldwin, Seattle vs. Kansas City
17 Tyler Lockett, Seattle vs. Kansas City ... Lockett had just two receptions last week but he is remains a good candidate for a long score. The Kansas City defense allows 282.5 yards passing per game on average, most in the NFL.
18 Brandin Cooks, LA Rams at Arizona
19 Mike Evans, Tampa Bay at Dallas
20 Robby Anderson, NY Jets vs. Green Bay ... Anderson has scored in back-to-back games and has been the No. 9 fantasy receiver over the past two weeks while Green Bay allows the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
21 Mike Williams, LA Chargers vs. Baltimore
22 Keenan Allen, LA Chargers vs. Baltimore ... Allen (hip) will need to be monitored.
23 Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia vs. Houston ... Jeffery showed nice chemistry last week with Nick Foles hauling in a season-high 160 yards and this week he draws a Houston defense allowing the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers over the past three weeks.
24 Allen Robinson, Chicago at San Francisco
25 D.J. Moore, Carolina vs. Atlanta
26 Calvin Ridley, Atlanta at Carolina
27 DaeSean Hamilton, Denver at Oakland
28 Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona vs. LA Rams
29 Chris Hogan, New England vs. Buffalo … Hogan should have an expanded role with Josh Gordon suspended.
30 Curtis Samuel, Carolina vs. Atlanta
31 Jordy Nelson, Oakland vs. Denver
32 Josh Reynolds, LA Rams at Arizona
33 Antonio Callaway, Cleveland vs. Cincinnati
34 Dante Pettis, San Francisco vs. Chicago
35 Adam Humphries, Tampa Bay at Dallas
36 Courtland Sutton, Denver at Oakland
37 Kenny Golladay, Detroit vs. Minnesota ... Golladay delivered last week in a tough spot at Buffalo, but the numbers work against him here against a Vikings defense allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
38 Tim Patrick, Denver at Oakland ... Patrick has led the Broncos in receiving the past two weeks, averaging 75 yards per game.
39 Corey Davis, Tennessee vs. Washington
40 TreQuan Smith, New Orleans vs. Pittsburgh
41 Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta at Carolina
42 Demaryius Thomas, Houston at Philadelphia
43 Golden Tate, Philadelphia vs. Houston
44 Sterling Shepard, NY Giants at Indianapolis
45 Tyrell Williams, LA Chargers vs. Baltimore
46 Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati at Cleveland ... Boyd (knee) will need to be monitored.
47 Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville at Miami
48 Taylor Gabriel, Chicago at San Francisco
49 Robert Foster, Buffalo at New England ... Foster has 17 receptions over the past five weeks, averaging an unsustainable but highly impressive 25.7 yards per reception.
50 Michael Gallup, Dallas vs. Tampa Bay
51 John Ross, Cincinnati at Cleveland
52 Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay at Dallas ... Godwin draws a tough Dallas defense allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. And Godwin has caught just one of his 13 targets over the past two weeks.
53 Rashard Higgins, Cleveland vs. Cincinnati
54 Kenny Stills, Miami vs. Jacksonville
55 Zay Jones, Buffalo at New England
56 Taywan Taylor, Tennessee vs. Washington
57 Breshad Perriman, Cleveland vs. Cincinnati
58 Cole Beasley, Dallas vs. Tampa Bay
59 Cordarrelle Patterson, New England vs. Buffalo
60 Isaiah McKenzie, Buffalo at New England
61 Seth Roberts, Oakland vs. Denver
62 Trent Sherfield, Arizona vs. LA Rams
63 David Moore, Seattle vs. Kansas City
64 Danny Amendola, Miami vs. Jacksonville
65 Devin Funchess, Carolina vs. Atlanta
66 Keith Kirkwood, New Orleans vs. Pittsburgh
67 Jamison Crowder, Washington at Tennessee
68 Willie Snead, Baltimore at LA Chargers
69 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay at NY Jets
70 Michael Crabtree, Baltimore at LA Chargers
71 Randall Cobb, Green Bay at NY Jets … Cobb (concussion) will need to be monitored.
72 Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia vs. Houston
73 Justin Hardy, Atlanta at Carolina
74 James Washington, Pittsburgh at New Orleans
75 Donte Moncrief, Jacksonville at Miami
Tight End
1 Travis Kelce, Kansas City at Seattle
2 Zach Ertz, Philadelphia vs. Houston … Ertz (ankle) will need to be monitored.
3 George Kittle, San Francisco vs. Chicago
4 Eric Ebron, Indianapolis vs. NY Giants
5 Rob Gronkowski, New England vs. Buffalo
6 Evan Engram, NY Giants at Indianapolis
7 Jared Cook, Oakland vs. Denver
8 Ian Thomas, Carolina vs. Atlanta
9 David Njoku, Cleveland vs. Cincinnati
10 Trey Burton, Chicago at San Francisco ... Burton could build off a solid game last week (including a touchdown) and goes against a San Francisco defense allowing 2.1 passing touchdowns per game, tied for second-most.
11 Austin Hooper, Atlanta at Carolina ... Hooper (knee) will need to be monitored.
12 Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota at Detroit
13 Chris Herndon, NY Jets vs. Green Bay
14 Blake Jarwin, Dallas vs. Tampa Bay
15 Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh at New Orleans
16 Gerald Everett, LA Rams at Arizona
17 Jimmy Graham, Green Bay at NY Jets ... Graham averages just 29 yards receiving over his past eight games , the Jets have allowed the fewest receptions to opposing tight ends.
18 Matt LaCosse, Denver at Oakland
19 Ben Watson, New Orleans vs. Pittsburgh
20 Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay at Dallas
21 Antonio Gates, LA Chargers vs. Baltimore
22 C.J. Uzomah, Cincinnati at Cleveland
23 Vernon Davis, Washington at Tennessee
24 Dalton Schultz, Dallas vs. Tampa Bay
25 Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia vs. Houston
26 Jordan Thomas, Houston at Philadelphia
27 Tyler Higbee, LA Rams at Arizona
28 Lance Kendricks, Green Bay at NY Jets
29 Anthony Firkser, Tennessee vs. Washington
30 Ricky Seals-Jones, Arizona vs. LA Rams
Kicker
1 Greg Zuerlein, LA Rams at Arizona
2 Stephen Gostkowski, New England vs. Buffalo
3 Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston at Philadelphia
4 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis vs. NY Giants
5 Wil Lutz, New Orleans vs. Pittsburgh
6 Brett Maher, Dallas vs. Tampa Bay
7 Brandon McManus, Denver at Oakland
8 Justin Tucker, Baltimore at LA Chargers
9 Harrison Butker, Kansas City at Seattle
10 Greg Joseph, Cleveland vs. Cincinnati
11 Jake Elliott, Philadelphia vs. Houston
12 Matt Bryant, Atlanta at Carolina
13 Cody Parkey, Chicago at San Francisco
14 Robbie Gould, San Francisco vs. Chicago
15 Mike Badgley, LA Chargers vs. Baltimore
16 Ryan Succop, Tennessee vs. Washington
17 Jason Myers, NY Jets vs. Green Bay
18 Chandler Catanzaro, Carolina vs. Atlanta
19 Mason Crosby, Green Bay at NY Jets
20 Sebastian Janikowski, Seattle vs. Kansas City
21 Dan Bailey, Minnesota at Detroit
22 Daniel Carlson, Oakland vs. Denver
23 Aldrick Rosas, NY Giants at Indianapolis
24 Randy Bullock, Cincinnati at Cleveland
25 Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh at New Orleans
26 Jason Sanders, Miami vs. Jacksonville
27 Kai Forbath, Jacksonville at Miami
28 Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo at New England
29 Matt Prater, Detroit vs. Minnesota
30 Cairo Santos, Tampa Bay at Dallas
31 Dustin Hopkins, Washington at Tennessee
32 Zane Gonzalez, Arizona vs. LA Rams
Defense
1 Chicago DT, Chicago at San Francisco
2 LA Rams DT, LA Rams at Arizona
3 Minnesota DT, Minnesota at Detroit
4 Denver DT, Denver at Oakland
5 Tennessee DT, Tennessee vs. Washington
6 Indianapolis DT, Indianapolis vs. NY Giants
7 New England DT, New England vs. Buffalo
8 Miami DT, Miami vs. Jacksonville
9 Dallas DT, Dallas vs. Tampa Bay
10 Cleveland DT, Cleveland vs. Cincinnati
11 Green Bay DT, Green Bay at NY Jets
12 Houston DT, Houston at Philadelphia
13 Atlanta DT, Atlanta at Carolina
14 LA Chargers DT, LA Chargers vs. Baltimore
15 Kansas City DT, Kansas City at Seattle
16 Jacksonville DT, Jacksonville at Miami
17 Washington DT, Washington at Tennessee
18 Carolina DT, Carolina vs. Atlanta
19 Baltimore DT, Baltimore at LA Chargers
20 NY Jets DT, NY Jets vs. Green Bay
21 New Orleans DT, New Orleans vs. Pittsburgh
22 Philadelphia DT, Philadelphia vs. Houston
23 Oakland DT, Oakland vs. Denver
24 Cincinnati DT, Cincinnati at Cleveland
25 San Francisco DT, San Francisco vs. Chicago
26 Detroit DT, Detroit vs. Minnesota
27 Seattle DT, Seattle vs. Kansas City
28 Pittsburgh DT, Pittsburgh at New Orleans
29 Buffalo DT, Buffalo at New England
30 NY Giants DT, NY Giants at Indianapolis
31 Tampa Bay DT, Tampa Bay at Dallas
32 Arizona DT, Arizona vs. LA Rams
Alan Satterlee is in his sixth year of writing about fantasy football for The Charlotte Observer. Find him on Twitter at @Speedkills_DFW.
