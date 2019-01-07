What are the Carolina Panthers’ 2019 draft picks? Biggest needs?

After finishing the 2018 season 7-9, the Carolina Panthers now know which picks, by round, they will have in the 2019 NFL Draft this spring.
Round 1: Pick No. 16
Round 2: Pick No. 15
Round 3: Pick No. 14
Round 4: Pick No. 13
Round 5: Pick No. 16
Round 6: Pick No. 15
Carolina doesn’t have a seventh-round pick this year because it went to Buffalo as part of a trade for cornerback Kevon Seymour in 2017.
According to Over the Cap, the Panthers will also get a third-round compensatory pick this season because they lost top guard Andrew Norwell in free agency last spring.
The Panthers’ biggest needs, which they will first try to solve in free agency, are at edge-rusher, offensive line, backup quarterback, safety and depth at corner and defensive tackle.
The 2019 NFL Draft will take place from Thursday, April 25 — Saturday, April 27 in Nashville, Tenn.
