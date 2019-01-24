Panthers QB Cam Newton has another surgery on throwing shoulder

Carolina Panthers

By Jourdan Rodrigue

January 24, 2019 04:52 PM

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton had an arthroscopic procedure on his right shoulder on Thursday.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton had an arthroscopic procedure on his right shoulder Thursday, the team announced.

The procedure was performed by Panthers team physician Dr. Pat Connor.

Newton went on the team’s weekly injury report in Week 8 with shoulder soreness, and was limited in practices for the rest of the year. He did not play the final two games of the season, and did not participate in practices those weeks.

It is the second shoulder surgery for Newton in three years. He had surgery to fix a partially-torn rotator cuff in March 2017.

But an arthroscopic procedure does not indicate that major repair was needed.

According to the Panthers, Newton’s rehabilitation process will begin immediately. The team did not announce a recovery timetable.

