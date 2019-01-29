Panthers shore up tight end position, sign Chris Manhertz to two-year deal

Carolina Panthers tight end Chris Manhertz has signed a two-year deal Tuesday to remain with the team through the 2020 season.
The former Canisus College basketball player was picked up by Carolina on waivers after he was waived by the New Orleans Saints in October 2016, and has established himself as a blocking tight end in the time since.
Manhertz has played in 39 games with the Panthers, logging his first career touchdown against his former team during a Monday Night Football matchup in Week 15. He has five receptions for 79 yards and a score in two-and-a-half seasons with the team.
The fourth-year pro was set to enter restricted free agency but now adds depth at a position the Panthers have heavily addressed over the past two seasons. With starter Greg Olsen’s foot injuries causing him to miss 16 combined games in that time frame, Carolina added Manhertz and drafted Ian Thomas in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft.
