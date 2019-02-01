Veteran defensive end Julius Peppers announces his retirement

Carolina Panthers

By Jourdan Rodrigue

February 01, 2019 08:43 AM

ATLANTA

In an emotional video released by the Carolina Panthers and the Players Tribune on Friday morning, veteran defensive end Julius Peppers announced that he will retire after a 17-year NFL career.

“I wouldn’t change a thing about this journey,” he said. “It was the best teacher I ever had, and everything I could’ve hoped for...

“MY time here is up. No regrets, no looking back and nothing left to give. It’s not goodbye, it’s ‘see you later.’ But until then, I’m grateful, satisfied and at peace with all that comes next.”

Peppers returned to Carolina, the place where he was drafted in 2002, before the 2017 season. He is the final player from that draft to retire.

“In getting to know Julius over these past months, I’ve learned that he is a man of few words. When he speaks, everyone listens,” Panthers owner David Tepper said, according to a team release. “With that in mind, I will be brief. He’s one of the best to ever wear a Carolina uniform. He carries himself with dignity, integrity and class, and will always be a Panther.”

Peppers finishes his career fourth in NFL history with 159.5 sacks, including a franchise-record 97 in Carolina.

He is the Panthers’ nominee for the 2018 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. The winner of the honor will be announced on Feb. 2.

This story will be updated.



Jourdan Rodrigue

