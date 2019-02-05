Carolina Panthers’ 2015 NFC championship ring for sale on eBay. Here’s the price

A diamond-studded Carolina Panthers’ 2015 NFC championship ring is for sale on eBay for $27,500.
“2015 Superbowl 50 Carolina Panthers World Championship Players Issued 10k Ring,” reads the eBay listing.
The listing does not include the name of the player selling the ring. Charlotte station WCNC-TV on Tuesday first reported the ring being for sale.
The ring is size 16 and weighs a little over 2 ounces, according to its eBay listing.
Players received the rings during a 2016 ceremony at Bank of America Stadium, The Charlotte Observer reported at the time..
Made by Jostens, the rings “feature a custom aquamarine stone and 77 diamonds totaling 1.35 carats, set in 10-karat white gold,” the Observer reported in 2016. “A pair of marquis-cut diamonds, representing the Panthers’ two NFC titles, flank the Panthers’ logo at the top of the ring.”
The rings also included the Panthers’ “Keep Pounding” motto, along with “an image of the NFC championship trophy and a 3D rendering of the stadium, the Observer reported.
“This team won 17 games, 14 consecutive, went undefeated at home, took home a third consecutive NFC South title and won an NFC Championship, but we didn’t close the deal,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said at the ceremony, according to the Observer. “Now we move on.”
The Panthers lost to the Denver Broncos 24–10 in Super Bowl 50.
