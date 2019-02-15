The NFL reaches a settlement with Colin Kaepernick. And EVERYONE is talking about it

According to published media reports, the NFL has reached a financial settlement with quarterback Colin Kaepernick and Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid.
Kaepernick and Reid had a joint collusion case against the league. Kaepernick, who filed his grievance in October 2017, alleged that the NFL was working to keep him out of the league after he began kneeling during the national anthem three years ago. Reid, who knelt with Kaepernick in San Francisco, had also been out of work until being signed by the Panthers during the 2018 season. Reid had also filed his own grievance against the league.
The players’ complaint, which alleged violations of the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, was headed to a full hearing before an arbitrator later in February.
Attorneys for Kaepernick and the NFL released statements saying the case had been resolved confidentially. The parties signed a confidentiality agreement.
Reid and Kaepernick both posted the same statement from lawyers on their social media accounts, indicating the matter was done.
Some reports have said Kaepernick settled for north of $60 million. Pro Football Hall of Famer Cris Carter suggested, before the decision came out, that the Patriots might look to Kaepernick as a possible successor to Tom Brady.
Fox Sports host Jason Whitlock, a former Charlotte Observer sportswriter who has often been critical of Kaepernick, said on Twitter that he didn’t believe there was a big payout and that Kaepernick would get a new NFL contract.
Shortly after the announcement, Carter, who also works for Fox Sports, posted on Twitter congratulations to Kaepernick for getting paid.
Social media reaction was fast and furious Friday afternoon.
On TMZ, former Chiefs and Dolphins running back Larry Johnson called Kaepernick a “sellout” and felt his actions were a waste of time.
