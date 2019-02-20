Longtime Carolina Panthers position coach announces his retirement

Carolina Panthers running backs coach Jim Skipper is retiring after a 32-year NFL career, the team announced on Wednesday morning.
Skipper, 70, coached running backs in Carolina for 15 seasons, leading Panthers rushing greats Jonathan Stewart, DeAngelo Williams and Christian McCaffrey among others.
Skipper was also an important part of the pre-draft evaluation process of McCaffrey, who was selected No. 8 overall by Carolina in the 2017 NFL draft.
“He believed in me from the jump,” McCaffrey said according to the Panthers’ in-house media. “That meant more than anything. You develop a special bond with someone when you know they have your back. I’m going to miss the heck out of him. He had a huge influence on the start of my NFL career.”
Known as “Skip” to players and coaches alike, Skipper was extremely well-respected in NFL circles throughout his career. He coached for five different NFL teams as well as serving a brief stint in the XFL. A Louisiana native, Skipper began his NFL coaching career in 1986 for the New Orleans Saints.
In Skipper’s time in Carolina, he was a member of both Super Bowl appearance staffs. The Panthers also had a 30-game streak of 100-yard rushing games under Skipper from 2014-16 – the longest streak in the NFL since the Steelers in the 1970s.
A replacement for Skipper is expected to be named soon.
