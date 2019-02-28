Panthers coach Ron Rivera updates QB Cam Newton’s progress, hints at plan for depth

As the offseason progresses, Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera seems less and less concerned about the health of franchise quarterback Cam Newton.
“Probably the biggest thing I can tell you is what (head athletic trainer) Ryan Vermillion updates us, and just that everything is progressing very well,” said Rivera, addressing media at the 2019 NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis on Thursday morning.
“He’s been going through his rehab sessions, and everything has been positive.”
That optimism is a big change from the 2018 season, when Newton began reporting shoulder soreness in Week 8 and struggled with pain and limited movement until sitting out the final two games of the year.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Herald
#ReadLocal
Newton had shoulder surgery in January, his second in two years. The latest surgery was not a repair, however, but an arthroscopic procedure that included a “scope” (a tiny camera inserted into the area to assess any potential ligament damage), and arthroscopic irrigation and debridement. That is essentially a clean-out procedure.
Dr. Pat Connor, who performed the procedure, informed Newton that cartilage damage in his shoulder was a lot less severe than predicted prior to inserting the scope, according to a video blog released by Newton in February.
Rivera told the Observer in January that he spoke to Newton after the procedure, and Newton happily informed him that he had already gotten a lot of his range of motion back.
Rivera also said that if the Panthers decide to add quarterback depth behind Newton, it will come in the draft as opposed to free agency. Such a selection would give the Panthers a player they could develop within their system, which Rivera and general manager Marty Hurney have expressed a desire for in past seasons.
“I know the last few years we have looked at taking a quarterback,” said Rivera. “A couple of times, a guy we liked got taken before we got a chance to. The only reason you do that is to increase your depth.
“We like who we have at our depth positions right now. We think both (Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen) came in and played well, and showed us that they’re more than capable backups.
“And again, we’re really pleased with Cam’s progress so far this offseason, based on the reports I’m getting from Ryan Vermillion.”
This story will be updated.
Comments