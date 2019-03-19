Adding Bruce Irvin helps, but won’t stop Panthers from drafting another defensive end

Not every free agency signing is mutually exclusive with a team’s plans for the NFL Draft — they can make one move without necessarily impacting another.
For example, the Carolina Panthers can both sign a defensive end and draft another in one of the first two rounds.
They took care of the former Tuesday, inking Bruce Irvin to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, a league source told the Observer. And with the myriad talent coming into the NFL from the college ranks, it’s still highly likely the Panthers draft a defensive end with either the No. 16 or No. 47 picks.
The Super Bowl champion Irvin is arguably the biggest name Carolina signed during this free agency period, for good reason. He’s recorded at least 5.5 sacks in each of his past five NFL seasons, playing in 105 of 112 possible games in his seven-year career. But while the 31-year-old is not past his prime, he wasn’t exactly signed to be the savior of a restructuring defense.
It’s something he’s aware of, to some extent.
Irvin was used at both defensive end and linebacker during his days in Seattle and Oakland. He said he envisions Carolina will run a similar defense to what he’s used to, and expects to make an impact in more ways than one.
“I’ve been in the system, like, my whole career,” Irvin told local reporters via teleconference Tuesday. “I can teach it, I can play it — whatever they ask me to do, I can help in either way. I’m just happy to be a part of it.”
Key words there: “teach it.” While Irvin is likely referencing the players Carolina has on roster, his words can be applied to whomever the team brings in this offseason.
Clelin Ferrell, Montez Sweat and Brian Burns, who collectively represent the most likely options for the Panthers at defensive end in the first round, are all athletic and versatile enough to complement Irvin’s versatility. His productivity would serve as an example for the team’s younger players on the field, while his experience from seven professional seasons could prove invaluable off it.
Irvin has been a Panther for only a matter of hours but he’s already displayed a trademark quality of this franchise’s veteran players — the willingness to pay it forward.
The now-retired Ryan Kalil told the Observer in December that Carolina has always brought in “the right kind” of veterans, who understand the importance of fostering a culture of leadership. Irvin said he had veterans take him under their wing when he first entered the league as a rookie in 2012, and expressed interested in doing the same, specifically with the Panthers’ third-year defensive end, Bryan Cox Jr.
Ultimately, it’s important to remember what team owner David Tepper said during a meeting with local reporters in January — that the Panthers’ defense got older faster than they expected. By itself, adding a 31-year-old edge rusher as the team searches for more speed on defense won’t remedy Tepper’s dilemma.
Irvin’s addition does, however, give the Panthers an effective veteran presence as they presumably break in several younger defensive players in 2019.
