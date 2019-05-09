Carolina Panthers star and his wife make a big donation to help new pediatric clinic

Greg Olsen’s latest project Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen discusses a new program he and his wife, Kara, are launching through their charity, the HEARTest Yard, and Levine Children’s Hospital to support kids born with heart defects, as their son T.J. was. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen discusses a new program he and his wife, Kara, are launching through their charity, the HEARTest Yard, and Levine Children’s Hospital to support kids born with heart defects, as their son T.J. was.

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen has donated $2.5 million to help build a pediatric cardiovascular and congenital heart outpatient clinic at Levine Children’s Hospital, Atrium Health announced this week.

The gift is the largest from the Greg Olsen Foundation to the hospital, Charlotte-based Atrium said. In 2017, Olsen and his wife donated $750,000 to help launch a cardiac neuro-developmental clinic at Levine.

The Olsens have a son with a congenital heart defect.

“While most know Greg Olsen as a Pro Bowl tight end for the Carolina Panthers, we at Levine Children’s know him and his wife, Kara, as visionary leaders and champions for pediatric congenital heart disease,” Stacy Nicholson, president of Levine, said in a statement.

Every year, 40,000 children are born with congenital heart disease, Atrium said in a press release.

About 90% will survive, and 40% of survivors will face neuro-developmental challenges, Atrium said.

This is the latest project the Olsens are funding at Levine since learning in 2012 that one of the twins they were expecting would be born with a severe congenital heart defect.

That same year, the Olsens started a project, the HEARTest Yard initiative, to assist families of children born with heart defects at Levine.

“This cause and this hospital, and these heart families, they mean a lot to us,” Greg Olsen said in 2017 in announcing the cardiac neuro-developmental clinic.

“We know what it’s like to be in their shoes,” he said. “We’re very fortunate that we had access to a lot of things that maybe not everybody did.”

The new clinic, the HEARTest Yard Pediatric Cardiac Center, is scheduled to open in 2021.

It will be housed on Atrium’s campus for its flagship hospital in Dilworth.