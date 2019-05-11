Hilarious video at Cam Newton event shows kickball nearly wacking on-air TV reporter

Unsuspecting WCNC-TV sports anchor Nick Carboni was reporting live at QB Cam Newton’s kickball event on the field of Bank of America Stadium when one of balls hurled toward his head, away from his line of sight. Screen shot of WCNC-TV video on Twitter

An unsuspecting sports anchor for WCNC-TV was reporting live at QB Cam Newton’s #KickingItWithCam event on the field of Bank of America Stadium when one of balls hurled toward his head, away from his line of sight.

At the last second, someone snatched the ball and tumbled to the ground, as shown in a hilarious 38-second video clip posted by Nick Carboni’s fellow WCNC-TV sports anchor Kelsey Riggs.

The video, tweeted by Riggs Friday night, had 19,700 views by Saturday afternoon.

As the video continues, QB Newton instantly wraps his arms around the guy as he tries to hop away from the Panthers QB, like a doomed gazelle from a lion.

To laughs and cheers from children at the event, Newton soon takes the ball and gives it a swift boot into the heavens. He dashes toward the WCNC-TV camera and lets out a “Yeaahh!!!” victory yell before running back to the rest of Friday’s event.

“You guys,” Carboni tells the camera as he approaches the guy who caught the ball. Carboni is smiling but appears winded, as if he’d fled from near bodily harm. “This guy right here just made the most amazing catch right in front us. Unbelievable. Back to you.”

The Panthers also tweeted video and photos from the event, saying, “We hope you had as much fun as we did.”