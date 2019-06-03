Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton is throwing again. It’s all a part of the process.

Kick it with Cam! kickball tournament Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and many other celebrities took part in the second annual Kick it with Cam! celebrity kickball tournament Friday, June 10 at Memorial Stadium Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and many other celebrities took part in the second annual Kick it with Cam! celebrity kickball tournament Friday, June 10 at Memorial Stadium

While Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton did not throw a football during Monday morning’s media-available workout, head coach Ron Rivera did confirm after practice that Newton is indeed throwing overhand again.

“It’s part of the process of his rehab,” said Rivera, who did not offer a timetable for Newton’s return but said he “felt good” about July or August, if Newton is able to be medically cleared.

“We are going to listen to what the doctors and the trainers tell us,” he said.

The Observer first reported that Newton is throwing overhand with a regulation-sized football last Thursday night.

A five-second video of Newton throwing, which appeared to be shot through the practice field fence by a Carolina Panthers fan, circulated briefly Thursday afternoon on Twitter. The poster walked the tweet back later that evening after the Observer had confirmed that Newton was indeed throwing overhand, saying the video was from 2016.

But signage on the fence in the background of the video matches the signage placed there by the Panthers in 2019.

And Rivera certainly believes the video is recent — and expressed his displeasure with that fan twice when speaking with reporters on Monday morning.

“Somebody came in and took a picture, which we really don’t appreciate because this is private property,” said Rivera after the Panthers’ organized team activities workout.

“Again, he’s going through the process of his rehab program. At some point, he’s going to have to throw the football. It just so happened that the other day, he did. And as I said, somebody came in a took a picture, which we really don’t appreciate the snooping on what we’re doing around here.”

The Panthers are currently constructing a covered, mixed-use practice bubble over a portion of their practice fields, with a projected August 1 completion date.

Newton had his second shoulder surgery, an arthroscopic scope, performed by Charlotte and Panthers team surgeon Pat Connor, on Jan. 24.

According to a video blog created by Newton’s production company, Iconic Saga, Connor told Newton after the surgery that “cartilage damage (was) much less severe than they originally thought.”

Newton, 30, began to feel soreness and tightness, along with a limited range of motion in his shoulder, after a fourth-quarter comeback win against Philadelphia in late October. He starting limiting his throws during practices and checked himself out of games twice on long-ball “Hail Mary” attempts.

Newton’s first shoulder surgery, in the spring of 2017, was to repair a partially torn rotator cuff suffered in the 2017 season.

Newton has yet to throw in front of media this spring, but has otherwise been very involved in practices.

On Monday, he ran through a play card with receivers on the sideline, chattered to the defense and celebrated with defensive tackle Kawann Short as he batted down a pass and ran it back for a touchdown.

According to a league source, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has begun throwing overhand with a regulation sized football. This is another step in the rehab process, as Newton remains on schedule to be participating in workouts by training camp - team won’t rush him. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) May 30, 2019