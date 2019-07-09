Carolina Panthers

An 11-year-old did what many NFL stars can’t: Avoid a Luke Kuechly tackle

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is a six-time Pro Bowler, but an 11-year-old kid got the better of him on one play at a recent football camp.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is a six-time Pro Bowler, but an 11-year-old kid got the better of him on one play at a recent football camp.

It’s a clip one 11-year-old will cherish for a while.

Carolina Panthers receiver D.J. Moore and linebacker Luke Kuechly hosted a football camp at Ardrey Kell High in Charlotte on Monday and Tuesday, giving local kids an opportunity to interact with and learn from professionals.

But in a viral video on social media, one of the kids briefly got the better of Kuechly.

Instagram user Kiante Cotton posted the video of “lil brother” KD taking a handoff from Moore. KD squares up against Kuechly. After cutting right, then left, KD cuts back to the right and gets around Kuechly, leaving the Panthers’ six-time Pro Bowler to play catch up. Check out the video:

In a follow-up video, an emcee asks Kuechly about keeping his hips squared on the play, to which the linebacker joked, “I didn’t do a very good job there, did I?”

Afterward, Kuechly and Moore both posed for a photo with the kid — but you have to think the video will be the thing he remembers even more.

Luke : “Sheesh”

